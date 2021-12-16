by David Goldstein

One criticism of gift cards is they are just like cash, but less convenient. Some ask, “Why not just give cash?”

Gift cards are popular because they are more personalized than cash, while still giving purchasing choices to the recipient. Besides avoiding wrapping and boxes, gift cards avoid waste by reducing purchase of unwanted gifts. Also, gift cards can reduce waste if the card is for purchase of an experience, rather than an object. For example, a gift card can be for a restaurant meal or a massage.

If someone really prefers cash, or if a failed effort to personalize the gift resulted in the recipient receiving a gift for a store where he would never shop, gift cards can also be re-sold. For example, the GiftPocket app (www.GiftPocket.com) allows users to upload and exchange unwanted gift cards for desired ones. According to Brooke Yoakam, founder of GiftPocket, “Generally, about 3% of gift cards never get redeemed. To put that into perspective, that amounts to about $6.63 billion lost every year, which is 3% of $221 billion.”

Besides any benefit this 3% loss rate might provide, retailers have many reasons to promote gift cards with highly visible in-store displays. Retailers seek to reduce returns, so involving recipients in the selection of gifts seems like a good strategy. Until redeemed, gift certificates also benefit companies with interest-free funding, and some retailers charge a fee. As another retailer benefit, gift cards given in December bring customers into stores and restaurants during January and February, when business is usually much slower. Even more valuable, a customer with a gift card is likely to spend more than the face value of the card and may bring a friend who will make a purchase.

Finally, a gift card is a form of advertisement. If you carry a gift card in your wallet, you are exposing yourself to a vendor’s prompt every time you see the card.

Through environmentally conscious marketing efforts, some companies forego this final benefit and instead use virtual gift certificates, avoiding the manufacture and disposal of physical cards. For example, Outlaw, a company selling personal care products both online and in stores such as Whole Foods, still offers gift cards made from paper, but is increasingly switching to digital cards online. According to CEO Danielle Vincent, a plastic gift card would be inconsistent with the company’s efforts, which include packaging lotions and body washes only in aluminum bottles, which are contained inside boxes made from uncoated, recyclable and recycled-content cardboard or paperboard.

Locally, another retailer combining an environmental ethos with personal care products sales experimented with a different alternative to plastic gift cards. In addition to offering digital gift cards online, The Refill Shoppe in Ventura had gift cards printed on paper embedded with wildflower seeds. Due to a formatting error, the store’s address did not come out clearly, but rather than waste this waste reduction promotional item, company owner Michele Stevens is in the process of crossing out the error and writing in her address by hand. Her website includes a picture of the card, printed with the words, “Plant and water this card after use to grow wildflowers.”

Cards are generally made from polyvinyl chloride, or PVC plastic. According to the website of Grematters.com, PVC is a “harmful material” which poses “threats to both human health and the environment during every point in its lifecycle.” Greenmatters.com cites a Greenpeace report stating, “PVC is the single most environmentally damaging of all plastics.”

PVC cards are not recyclable in local curbside or commercial recycling programs. Putting these cards in local recycling systems can contaminate bales of paper, reducing the value of recyclables and requiring later separation.

For those determined to recycle, cards can be mailed to Terracycle, which charges $167 for their smallest size “Zero Waste” box. Using Terracycle’s prepaid return label, recyclers may send Terracycle not just gift cards, but also identification cards, credit cards and key cards.

