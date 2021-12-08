AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

★ = Highly recommended

PICTURED:Wanda Sykes performs at Oxnard’s Levity Live Comedy Club on Friday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/8

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

The Grape: Eddie Layman Quartet, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Country music, 4 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Jess Bush, 6-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: The Dopest Show on Earth, 8 p.m.

Other

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 12/9

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

Buena High School: Not So Silent Night with BHS Choir and students, 6-7 p.m. ★

The Canyon: Yngwie Malmsteen, 6 p.m. ★

The Grape: Lao Tizer Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: LA Jazz Connection hosted by Davey Miller, 7 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Noah Thorensen, 6:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays, 6:30-9:30 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: Brandon Ragan, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Joel Kim Booster, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.; The Dopest Show on Earth, 8 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

El Rey Cantina (Camarillo): Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8-11 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.

The Hangar Bar: Karaoke with Susan, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Karaoke with KJ Carlos, 8:30 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Outlaws: Sing Time Karaoke, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

The Shores: Karaoke with Betty-Jean, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Sportsman Lounge (Camarillo): Sing Time Karaoke, 7-10 p.m.

FRIDAY, 12/10

Live Music

Cantara Cellars: Buena Onda, 7 p.m.

The Canyon: A Flock of Seagulls with Piera, 7 p.m. ★

Four Brix Winery: Fundraiser with Brix Brothers Band, 6-8:30 p.m.

GiGi’s: Bewitcher

The Grape: Luis Muñoz Jazz Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tex Pistols, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Junkyard Cafe: Teresa Russell, 6-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Caliente, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: TC King, 6:30 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Erik V, 5-6:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Jazz guitar, 7-9 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Baby Bash, Lil Rob, Mc Magic, 8 p.m. ★

The Raven Tavern: Captain Kori, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): A Dustland Fairytale (Killers tribute), 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Theater: The Slackers and the Aggrolites, 8:30 p.m. ★

The Vine: Jared Bergman, 7-9 p.m.

Winchester’s: Big Adventure, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Wanda Sykes, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Willie Barcena, 8 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Jazz guitar, broadcast live 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, 4-9 p.m.

SATURDAY, 12/11

Live Music

The Canyon: Queen Nation (tribute) with John and Shelly Band, 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Teresa Russell, 7-10 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Cary Park, 1-3:30 p.m.

GiGi’s: The Deaf Pilots

The Grape: Fausto Cuevas and Cinquillo, 2-5 p.m.; Doug Webb Group, 7-10 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Dianne Miller Band, 2-5 p.m.; Farrell/Rankin/Weisner, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Harley’s Camarillo Bowl: California Space Truckers, 7-9 p.m.

Keynote Lounge: Magnificent Bastards, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Leashless Brewing: Brittney Burchett, 6:30 p.m.

NAMBA Performing Arts Space: “Doc the Halls” Holiday Blues, 7 p.m. ★

Ojai Underground Exchange: Expandards, 7-9 p.m.

Oxnard College: Angelo Acre, Skipp Whitman, Mic Bless, H0tel, Dejaa.k, Caleb Minter, Ali Caldwell, 7-10 p.m. ★

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: Damien Escobar in 25 Days of Christmas, 7 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Foo Flannels, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Holiday Toy Drive with Twisted Gypsy, 7:30-10:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Theater: Los Mixos, Los Cool Arrows, Dielectric, Bonnie Boy, 8 p.m.

The Vine: Duncan and the Dragon Slayers, 8-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Mark Curry, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Willie Barcena, 8 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Online

Ojai Underground Exchange: Expandards, broadcast live 7-9 p.m. www.ojaiartsexchange.com/events

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, 4-9 p.m.

SUNDAY, 12/12

Live Music

Four Brix Winery: Natalie Wattre, 1-3:30 p.m.

GiGi’s” Christmas Party with What the Funk

Grapes and Hops: Steve and Sally Williams, 2-5 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Joe Henry III, 3 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura; Donlon St.): RJ Mischo, 3-5 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: DVR Band, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; Living With Robots, 5-8 p.m.

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.

Rancho Camulos Museum: Orchard Bluegrass Band, 3 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Live music, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Beach Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Havana Club, 4 p.m. ★

The Vine: Fire on the Mountain, 2-4 p.m.; Preston Smith, 7-9 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.

Winchester’s: CRV, 3-6 p.m.

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Mark Curry, 7 p.m.

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

Ventura County Fairgrounds: Snow N Glow Holiday Festival, 4-9 p.m.

MONDAY, 12/13

Other

Q Club: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

TUESDAY, 12/14

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

GiGi’s: Coffin

Keynote Lounge: Xmas Party,6:30 p.m.

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Sea Hunters, 5-7 p .m.

Other

Azar’s Sports Bar: Rockstar Karaoke, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

Star Lounge: Karaoke, 8-11:30 p.m.

Vaquero Y Mar: Karaoke with Paul, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 12/15

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Country music, 4 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Erik Rivera, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 8-10 p.m.

Other

The Lookout: Acoustic Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

O’Leary’s Tavern: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

Paddy’s: Karaoke with Leigh Balton, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.

Tipsy Goat: Rockstar Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Open mic with Kiana Marquez, 7 p.m.