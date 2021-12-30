Pictured: Protestors marching in opposition to a planned expansion of a Southern California Gas Company gas compressor facility on N. Olive St in Ventura on July 17, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

Local news tracks the stories of our communities and becomes an historical archive. Looking back, we often see trends, events, issues and personalities that form our combined history. While feature stories usually take the cover, it is the smaller stories, the nitty-gritty news, that unfolds every day all around us. As we prepare to enter 2022, we consider the stories over the past year, to help inform and prepare for what lies ahead.

January

The pandemic continued and news coverage included efforts to enforce the California Public Records Act to make sure Ventura County properly reported the local businesses who received COVID CARES Act funding. We shared stories of nurses and doctors on the front lines of the local pandemic fight and the story of Jeff Muth of Meiners Oaks who suffered a COVID-related stroke.

Aside from the pandemic, new Ventura County Supervisor Matt LaVere changed course when he found himself in hot water about his pick for Planning Commissioner, and Oxnard found itself on the wrong side of court decisions related to controversial figure Aaron Starr’s lawsuits regarding fees. A Piru teen made national news when she was arrested for assaulting a Black man who she thought had stolen her cell phone, and we began reporting on the efforts of Southern California Gas Company to expand a gas compressor site in West Ventura.

February

Three COVID variants were first found in local wastewater and Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with Ventura County Public Health, reminded the public to expect variants as the pandemic progressed. Vaccines were also being made available to those most at risk. The city of Ventura notified rate payers that their water rates would be increasing, and federal officials ensured that the bald eagles nesting at Lake Casitas were properly protected from paparazzi.

March

We covered an online talk hosted by Moorpark College with renowned intellectual and activist Dr. Cornel West. But it was COVID that dominated our pages, with vaccine distribution programs for farmworkers taking shape and proper mask wearing being emphasized. 805AgKids advocated to the Ventura County Fair Board to allow in-person shows for kids who have raised animals that would normally show at the fair, which had to be canceled again due to the pandemic.

April

Vaccine access expanded to people aged 50 years old and older on April 1 and to all over age 15 by April 15. Naval Base Ventura County conducted training, taking place nationally among the military, as part of a zero tolerance policy designed to prevent extremist, white-supremacist behavior.

805AgKids continued to press for in-person events for youth livestock events at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

May

Responding to public outcry, the city of Ventura asked for answers about the West Ventura Southern California Gas Company compressor site and planned expansion. Santa Paula began a volunteer-based city beautification program that brought residents together to paint, clean and spruce up public spaces.Vaccination efforts also ramped up across the county.

June

Simi Valley City Hall received praise for lighting up its facade with rainbow lights for Pride Month, after the city council declined to fly a Pride flag. A homeowner’s association in Ventura overstepped by charging exorbitant fees for one resident’s solar panels.

The unpopular state-imposed “tier” system of governing pandemic closures was lifted and mask wearing was made optional for most.

July

There was more public action opposing the West Ventura Southern California Gas compressor site expansion plan, with Ventura County Supervisor Carmen Ramirez attending a march.

Those seeking a recall of Ventura County Supervisor Linda Parks (Dist. 2) emphasized that they were not connected to the unwelcome, attention-grabbing package she’d been mailed the month before.

August

The state tells Southern California Gas to halt the West Ventura gas compressor site project while impact studies were completed and alternative plans explored. Westside residents claim a victory.

Ventura County Public Health adopted an indoor masking mandate in an effort to thwart the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Officer James Fryhoff announced his bid for Ventura County Sheriff and began a campaign to unseat Sheriff Bill Ayub. We also covered the efforts of volunteer Rick Nack, who each week visits the homeless encampment area at the Santa Clara River with food and other needed items, and discussed the issue of encampment cleanups that displace the people who make their homes there.

September

Our periodic Legislation Check series looked at the upcoming Special Election in Oxnard, pending local, state and federal legislation, and Ventura County voters aligned with the majority of voters in the state to reject the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom. The effort to recall Supervisor Linda Parks also failed for want of enough signatures. The death of Kelsey Dillon highlighted the dangers to unhoused women.

October

We continued our ongoing coverage of the effort to halt Southern California Gas Company from expanding their gas compressor site, and reported on the die-in staged by West Ventura residents at the Museum of Ventura County, where SoCalGas was attempting to hold a community meeting. Two local women were featured in our ongoing VC Voices series: We talked with Ginger Gherardi of Santa Paula about her work in the transportation sector across the region, and Karina Kaye’s activism in local environmental and social justice issues.

The Ventura County Fair Board allowed 805AgKids to host youth livestock shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds and gave the nod to what could shape up to be the final gun show at the fairground.

Local law enforcement reported to the public and County Board of Supervisors about their interactions with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as part of the Truth Act. We also continued to report on issues within Ventura County Behavioral Health and shortcomings in ensuring that local residents with severe mental illness are able to be treated locally.

November

This month the city of Ventura voted to keep portions of Downtown Main Street closed. Originally planned as a temporary adaptation to support restaurants by providing more outdoor dining areas amidst pandemic guidance, the city chose to make “Main Street Moves” a permanent feature.

VCR was on the scene in Santa Paula when the main creditor of the former wastewater treatment facility operator threatened Jeff Barry, a former investigator with the Ventura County District Attorney’s office, with a lawsuit if he shared his story about investigating the 2014 chemical explosion and fires, which led to company officials being indicted. In another story, we covered a study that demonstrated that radioactive contamination from the Santa Susana Field Lab was dispersed to other areas by the Woolsey Fire, in contradiction of a previously released state report.

December

Our recent year-end news stories highlighted the “justifiable homicide” findings in the police-involved shooting death of Javier Magaña. We also reported on the National Defense Strategy Forum held each year at the Ronald Reagan Library and the retirement of Fire Chief Mark Lorenzen, who shepherded the county through arguably the hardest fire years ever seen. The city of Ventura was in the hot seat for the proposed streamlined development permit process, which it ultimately adopted. Time will tell if the new streamlined process yields the type of development officials and public support. One of our final news stories of the year focused on the pending closure of three parking levels of the parking structure on Harbor Boulevard in Ventura, which is expected to take place in early 2022 in advance of repairs.

And that’s a wrap for 2021. As we enter 2022, we hope you will stay with us as we continue to offer the local coverage that matters to our community. Thanks for reading!