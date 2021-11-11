by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The Pfizer BioNTech vaccine for the novel coronavirus is now available in Ventura County for children ages 5 to 11. According to Ventura County, there are 72,000 children in this age group in the county.

“This is another important step forward as we continue getting things back to normal in our schools,” said Dr. César Morales, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools. “The state mandate for students to be vaccinated to attend school isn’t yet in effect, but it’s never too early to take advantage of the protection offered by the vaccine for everyone who is eligible to receive it.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Emergency Use Authorization for the vaccine for this age group on Oct. 29, 2021.

Starting on Nov. 4, members of the public could begin making appointments for children to get the vaccine in the county through the California Department of Public Health’s vaccine appointment system www.MyTurn.CA.gov.

The other brands of COVID-19 vaccine are not yet available to this age group.

Ventura County is encouraging families to contact their medical provider with questions about the vaccine.

“I welcome the authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration,

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup and California Department of Public Health of the COVID-19 vaccine for children of five years of age and older. This will protect our children and get us closer to our goal of herd immunity,” said Ventura County Public Health Officer Doctor Robert Levin.

As of Aug. 23, 2021, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was fully approved for persons ages 16 and older. It is now marketed under the name Comirnaty®.

The FDA initially only authorized emergency use under that process to allow the vaccine to be administered prior to the full FDA clinicals trials being completed, due to the emergency nature of the coronavirus pandemic. The vaccine is still under Emergency Use Authorization for people ages 5 to 15, and for the administration of a third dose or “booster” for some immunocompromised individuals.

On Nov. 9, Pfizer and BioNTech asked the FDA to grant emergency use authorization for the booster dose for all adults.

Children receiving the Pfizer vaccine will be scheduled for a two-dose series, with the second shot being given three weeks later. The dose amounts are one-third of the amounts given to teens and adults.

As with adults, children can get the Pfizer vaccines at their doctor’s office, community health clinic or local pharmacies for free. Some locations require an appointment, some allow walk-ins.

Three ways to make an appointment:

www.MyTurn.CA.gov or call 833-422-5255 to make an appointment at about 100 locations in Ventura County including medical offices, community clinics, pharmacies and public health clinics that have confirmed they will have the vaccine to offer to 5-11 year olds with the smaller dose amounts.

Additional vaccine sites can be found by reviewing the list of Ventura County pharmacies at www.vcrecovers.org or by visiting www.vaccines.gov.Participating pharmacies include Albertsons, Costco and Sam’s Club (membership is not required), CVS,Rite Aid, Walgreens and Walmart.

The Ventura County Public Health Department and California Department of Public Health have offered school districts specific clinics for 5-11 year olds. More information at www.vcrecovers.org.

While most vaccination providers, including pharmacies, accept walk-ins or same-day appointments, parents and caregivers are encouraged to schedule an appointment to assure the provider is offering the vaccine to this new age group.

Ventura County Public Health operates vaccination clinics at the following locations. Appointments are also available at MyTurn.CA.gov or call the CA COVID-19 Hotline at 833-422-4255.

• North Oxnard Public Health, 2240 E. Gonzales Rd., #140, Oxnard, Walk-in hours: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; The clinic has added a weekend day to serve 5–11-year-olds. Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen

• South Oxnard Public Health (Tent in the parking lot, near Las Islas Clinic) 2500 S. C Street, Oxnard CA, 93033 Walk-in hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.,Saturday: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Vaccine: Pfizer, Moderna, and Janssen