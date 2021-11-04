by Paul Moomjean

paulmoomjean@yahoo.com

By the time you read this, I will have turned 40 years old on Oct. 30. For 13 of those years I’ve written for the VC Reporter. I was nearing my third decade of life, having started in 2008 at the ripe old age of 27. As my life has changed over the past decade plus, I’ve learned to see the world differently and become more of a political softy, yet stronger in my convictions. Being the oldest millennial in the bracket, my generation is trapped between the old school Gen X mentality and the evolving wokeness of Gen Z. We’ve seen the gluttonous evils of capitalism, but lived through the European downfalls of socialism. I’ve watched the presidents go from old-fashioned conservatives to progressives left of center. Yet somewhere in between I’ve also seen the hand of God in the midst of my micro and macro journeys, and the devil in the details of our current social landscape. So here are a few meditations as my official step into adulthood begins.

Turning 40 really is a rite of passage in America. It is the age in which one is universally considered old, or better known as cursed by the media and marketing executives. As a white, straight male, I can tell you, no one is that interested in my hot take on anything. My only strength being my love of brevity in my writing and my good-natured humor in my demeanor. Both, I consider gifts from the Almighty.

King Solomon’s Ecclesiastes 12:1 states, “Remember your Creator in the days of your youth, before the days of trouble come and the years approach when you will say, ‘I find no pleasure in them [. . .]’”

How lucky I am to still find pleasure in my life. Recently, I had a massive health scare, with heart disease attacking me in July. Three days in the hospital made me reevaluate much of my life and my goals. Mostly, the experience had me look forward to my life and the ability to create positive changes.

One of my favorite writers and thinkers is the late Christopher Hitchens. It’s the 10-year anniversary of his death later this year, and his take on aging resonates with me, as I’ve found myself de-aging over the past 12 years. “Well, I’m in my 60s now. I finally look it, I think. People until I was 60 would always say they thought I looked younger, which I think, without flattering myself, I did, but I think I certainly have, as George Orwell says people do after a certain age, the face they deserve.”

Recently, a 20-year-old girl gave me her number, and I had to break her heart that I’m as old as her father. But a life of no kids or marriage may have allowed for my face to not age at the rate of my contemporaries, complaining about their gray hairs and bad backs. Luckily, I’m only aging on the inside.

What has been the most self-reflected part of this aging process is coming to grips with “adulting,” as the kids call it. C.S. Lewis felt it younger in life: “Thirty was so strange for me. I’ve really had to come to terms with the fact that I am now a walking and talking adult.” I never felt like an adult in my 30s, as my evangelical buddies’ wives have pointed out to them. A grown man, maybe, but as one who still wears Muppet shirts and hosts bikini pageants for Hooters, an adult I still don’t make.

Many say that life is short. I don’t think I agree with that. Life is quick. But like a tall, limber runner, it’s not short. To think that most of human history, men and women never made it to 40 is a humbling thought. To think I’ve lived through seven presidents, 10 elections, and voted in six of them is an eye-opening thought. Tracking life in years is simply quantitative; yet tracking life in events is almost spiritual. A reminder we are here for just blips of human history.

Yet as I look back on my life this week, I’m reminded of all the foolishness I parlayed in, but I can also look forward to the future. As Charlie Brown’s sister Sally, in Charles Schulz’s Peanuts comic strip once said while jumping rope: “I was jumping rope…everything was alright…when…I don’t know…suddenly it all seemed so futile.”

King Solomon would agree.