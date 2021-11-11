Pictured: The site location for the Haley Point Project in Ventura.

by Rhonda Short Callahan

As Ventura continues to approve housing projects that maximize density, we must examine a number of economic and environmental issues.

First, current plans are based on the assumption that Ventura’s population is increasing. According to the 2020 census, Ventura’s population declined by 1.51% to 105,856 people. Second, fast tracking and not requiring Environmental Impact Reports (EIRs) places our natural resources and quality of life at risk. Third, Ventura needs to develop a stronger job market that is not based on the service industry and tourism. We need to change from a commuter community to higher-paying, sustainable industries.

EIRs should be required for all large developments, which place a burden on our streets, schools, water, noise and safety services (fire, police, etc.) Projects like the proposed Haley Point development project, which has planned 72 townhomes on 4.2 acres, place demands on all of these. The surrounding neighborhoods (East Evergreen to Lemon Grove) are zoned low density, 1 to 8 units per acre. Our current General Plan from 2005 designates the Haley Site as medium-density, 9 to 20 units per acre. The Haley Point project fits this designation, but impacts the surrounding neighbors and increases demands on the environment, infrastructure and existing quality of life.

The developer is asking for a number of variances for their project, which the neighboring community has expressed concern over and the city design committee and planning department have allowed. These exceptions to our city policy set a precedent and will impact the health and safety of our community.

The main exceptions the developer is requesting are the narrowing of Channel Drive and a reduction in required off-street parking. These two combined will force more traffic onto the surrounding streets and increase the likelihood of accidents. Adjoining this parcel are commercial businesses. Currently, semi-trucks ingress and egress down Evergreen Drive, Howard Street and Jones Street.

Adding an additional 150 vehicles to these already impacted streets without performing a traffic study is unconscionable. This neighborhood is a walkable family environment with two elementary schools. Increased traffic places children’s lives at risk.

A traffic study MUST be done prior to approval of the Haley Point project and should address: pedestrian access across the railroad tracks, the need for left turn signals from Seaward Avenue onto Ocean Drive, installation of flashing pedestrian crosswalks to Will Rogers Elementary, the need for speed bumps on the feeder streets, and limiting on-street parking. Given the density and lack of driveways in this proposed project, not only will parking overflow onto adjoining streets, but so will children, as the project has very little open space and no planned play area.

All development needs to address environmental issues such as water availability, air quality and traffic. The ongoing concern for water in California necessitates that all new developments incorporate in their designs two intake water supplies, one for fresh water for drinking and a second service line for use of reclaimed sewage water for all non-potable water needs. Currently Casitas Water and the State Water Project are at record lows. Even if Casitas ties into the SWP, it is likely to never receive its allocation of 10,000 acre feet of water. Since 1996 the SWP has not been able to deliver full allocations, averaging only 27.25% or, in Casitas’s case, only 2,750 acre feet of water per year. The average household uses between 150 and 300 gallons of water per day, or approximately 0.25-0.50 acre feet per household per year. At the lower end that equates to additional water requirements of over 12 acre feet per year for the Haley Point Project alone.

Traffic, air quality and water are just a few of the issues that need to be addressed with this project and future proposed projects. The design of the Haley Point project visually does not fit with the surrounding neighborhood. Set-backs and building heights need to be modified, and ingress and egress need to be addressed. The developer should be required to submit CC&Rs (covenants, conditions and restrictions) and enforcement policies for garage parking and on-street parking prior to city approval.

The city is allowing developers to circumvent the state’s EIR and California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) rules. The 1970 Environmental Quality Act requires that an EIR be prepared when a project has the “potential” to “significantly” damage the environment. A traffic study addressing peak hour trips must be done due to the “cumulative” impacts on Channel Drive, Seaward Avenue and the feeder streets. The Haley Point project does not meet state statutory or categorical exemptions for approval.

I am not against development. I support environmentally responsible development. The size and impact of many of our city’s current projects do not indicate that our city planners and counsel understand the unique qualities Ventura has and which its citizens want to retain.

Rhonda Short Callahan, MSFES, is a lifetime resident of Ventura County and a retired educator and environmental advocate.