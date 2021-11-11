Pictured: Lee Mills (left) of Ventura and his daughter Lori Mills after the Surfers Point Marathon in Ventura on Nov. 7, 2021. Photos courtesy of Lori Mills.

by Nancy D. Lackey Shaffer

Lee Mills of Ventura took the gold medal in his age class (80-99 years old) at the Surfer’s Point Marathon on Sunday, Nov. 7. Mills, 87 years young, was the oldest runner to compete in the race, which began at Emma Wood State Beach. He finished a 10K in two hours, nine minutes and 36 seconds, and shed tears of joy upon receiving his gold medal.

“My dad trained for six months for this endeavor, rising at dawn each day for the regimen he created for himself,” says daughter Lori Mills, 57, of Malibu, who ran the half marathon. “We have a very close relationship and came up with this idea together to compete in this race . . . He is a retired school teacher and an amazing man in my opinion.”

Mills is a veteran of the U.S. Navy who served in the Korean War. He currently lives at the California Veterans Home of Ventura.

