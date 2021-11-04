PICTURED: ​​Jen Benitez, Pinaysphere founder, at an Oct. 21, 2021 fundraiser. Photo by Sharra Lou

by Emily Dodi

A new nonprofit based in Ventura County focuses on arts programming and mentorship for Filipina/x youth. Founded by Jennifer V. Benitez, “Pinaysphere aims to provide opportunities for Filipina/x American youth artists to create inspirational artworks that address pressing issues on colonial trauma, colorism and Filipina/x identity in the U.S.”

Benitez, whose parents immigrated to the United States from the Philippines, says her main inspiration to create Pinaysphere was her grandmother and her family’s lineage of healers and creatives. Benitez remembers how her grandmother was discouraged from practicing Indigenous healing arts in her new home country. She also recalls that as a child she herself dreamed of going into the arts, but never found much support from her community. Yet, Benitez has become a sought-after creative director, and she is determined to change things for the next generation.

Representing 7% of the population, Filipinos are the third largest ethnic group in Ventura County. As Benitez points out, between the 1920s and 1960s there were 26 Filipinx organizations in the county. Today, only 20% of them are active, and not one of them is inclusive to Filipinx youth.

“There is a lack of representation in my community for Filipina-American youth artists,” she says. “Being a double minority, a woman and a woman of color, I never found spaces with

shared experiences of what it felt like to explore the arts. We are forced to fit into the

one-size-fits-all mold, silencing our ideas and never wanting to share our visions because

society won’t understand them, let alone support them. I thought to myself, why are we,

as a community, not breeding strong women leaders or heroes through Pinay

sisterhood? We need youth to know that they have value, alternatives and attainable

dreams in these new spaces we have created for them.”

Instead of waiting for someone else to answer those big questions, Benitez decided to take action. At first, she wanted to create a traveling road show of Filipina/x artists, but then she heard her grandmother’s voice in her mind saying, “You can do more!”

“Why just an exhibit?” Benitez thought. With the help of some friends and Filipina/x artists, Pinaysphere (the word “Pinay” is a colloquial version of self-reference for Filipina women) began to take shape. They formed a 501c3 nonprofit organization with a mission: “to promote pre-colonial culture and art by fostering skills of Filipina/x girls and young adults” through art programs, mentorship opportunities and annual art exhibitions.

“It grew and grew,” she says. Within a few months, Pinaysphere began promoting more than 20 young Filipina/x artists on its social media platform, and hosting donation-based workshops. One of the most popular was “Pinays Without a Pause,” which highlighted “well-known Filipina youth artists trailblazers who make noise across the globe [with] their arts.” During the summer of 2020, Pinaysphere launched their first one-on-one mentorship program pairing with “creative experts such as Nike stylist and designer Sammy Jo Alonso, iconic streetwear brand Dimepiece’s co-founder and fashion designer Laura Fama, and Chicago-based DJ/Musician King Marie.”

Looking ahead, Pinaysphere plans to host programs at Oxnard Performing Arts Center as well as in classrooms and community centers, and it invites Filipina/x mentors and artists as well as donors and volunteers to get involved. One of the major events on the horizon is OPAC’s Women’s Day event in March 2022.

As much as Benitez looks ahead, it is her own past that helps fuel her dedication to lifting up young Filipina/x artists and helping them to amplify their voices. “What would have happened if I had been given this information at a young age?” she asks herself. Benitez is determined to do her part so that no Filipina/x youth ever has to ask themselves that same question.

For more information call 805-509-8861 or visit www.pinaysphere.org.