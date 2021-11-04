Pictured: The Ventura City Council will decide on Nov. 8 whether or not to keep the six blocks on Main Street vehicle free. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

An update on pending or new legislation that impacts Ventura County and a check on the work of elected officials representing the people of Ventura County.

Ventura to decide on keeping Main Street car free

On Nov. 8 the Ventura City Council is planning to vote on whether or not to keep six blocks of Main Street in downtown closed to vehicles. The move compelled by the pandemic created a life line for many restaurants as indoor dining became restricted or avoided by the public.

Ojai to pilot tiny houses

On Oct. 21 the Ojai City Council approved a two-year pilot project that includes tiny houses in the city ordinances for Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU). The regulations include fire hardening requirements for the tiny homes built.

Concerns were raised by Mayor Betsy Stix about affordability and whether tiny homes would help provide more affordable housing or just allow landowners to increase their income, as tiny houses will not be allowed to be a primary residence.

County slated to fund staffing for Climate Action Plan

In a draft agenda for the Nov. 9 meeting of the Ventura County Board of Supervisors, the board will “receive and file” a budget and staffing plan for implementation of the county’s Climate Action Plan. The plan allocates an additional $716,904 in general fund appropriations.

County redistricting public hearing

Also on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., the Ventura County Board of Supervisors will conduct a mandated public hearing regarding the supervisorial redistricting process which involves redrawing the jurisdictional lines of the supervisor districts. This meeting will include a staff presentation of Draft Alternative Supervisorial District Maps and the supervisors are being asked to provide direction to staff and the consultant on the draft maps. Finalized agenda and meeting information is online at www.ventura.org/board-of-supervisors. District map information is online at: https://www.ventura.org/redistricting/draft-maps/

Limón, Bennett work to ban gun shows at fairgrounds

Two of Ventura County’s state elected officials have pledged to introduce legislation that would ban gun shows at the Ventura County Fairgrounds.

On Oct. 26 in a joint written statement, Sen. Monique Limón (D-Santa Barbara) and Assemblymember Steve Bennett (D-Ventura) said that in the next legislative session they would aim “to enhance public safety by banning gun shows at the Ventura County Fairground. We believe the state should not be in the business of using state property to facilitate the sale of dangerous firearms.”

At recent meetings of the Ventura County Fairgrounds Board of Directors, members expressed their hope that state legislators would act on the issue, to protect the fairgrounds from legal action should the board desire to not contract with gun show vendors.

Irwin announces $1 million for VC Family Justice Center

Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin (D-Thousand Oaks) has announced securing $1 million in state funding for the planned Ventura County Family Justice Center satellite office in Oxnard. The funding is allocated in the 2021-22 state budget.

Irwin sought the funds following a meeting with Erik Nasarenko, Ventura County District Attorney.

The current Family Justice Center is located in Ventura and provides resources for survivors of trauma from domestic violence, sexual assault, elder abuse, child abuse, hate crime, human trafficking and other types of assaults. Over a third of those served at the center are Oxnard residents and almost a quarter are monolingual; many are Mixteco.

An Oxnard-based center will allow those in need to access services closer to where they live and reduce the barriers associated with getting to a Ventura location.

Brownley proposes honoring civil rights champion

On Oct. 21 Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Westlake Village) introduced a bill that would designate the U.S. Post Office at 1961 North C Street in Oxnard as the John R. Hatcher III Post Office Building.

Hatcher was a lifelong resident of Oxnard, community leader and civil rights champion.

“He was instrumental in establishing and founding many of the organizations that, to this day, support, encourage and empower the Black American community throughout Ventura County,” said Brownley.

Hatcher was the son of a Birmingham, Ala. civil rights leader during the Jim Crow era and followed in his father’s footsteps as a member of the NAACP for over 60 years, 40 years as president of the Ventura County Chapter. He was also a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

“My husband, John, would be so proud to know that his work did not go unnoticed. As many know, my husband fought to eliminate racial injustices and systematic inequalities,” said JoAnne E. Hatcher, Hatcher III’s widow, in a statement released on behalf of the family.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Santa Clarita) is one of 52 co-sponsors of this bill.

Local members of congress support lawsuit opposing fracking

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) and Brownley joined seven other U.S. representatives from California, Pennsylvania and Tennessee in support of a federal lawsuit opposing offshore hydraulic fracturing of oil and gas wells. The representatives cited impacts to sensitive environments and endangered species in a “friend of the court” brief filed.

The brief, filed with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, was submitted in conjunction with appeals filed by two Santa Barbara-based organizations, Environmental Defense Center and Santa Barbara Channelkeeper, and the state of California opposing the approval by federal agencies of offshore fracking and acidizing.

The appeals filed challenge the approval of the controversial process in offshore oil and gas extraction without environmental review.

In 2019 EDC and SBCK filed an appeal in the Ninth Circuit defending a November 2018 court win prohibiting fracking and acidizing offshore in California.

Oral arguments were heard by the court on Oct. 18. Decision is pending.

U.S. budget resolution provides funds for farmers and ranchers

The U.S. Congress provided benefits to farmers and ranchers in the budget resolution passed last month that includes supplemental aid to those who suffered financial losses associated with drought, wildfires and other natural disasters that lead to crop damage.

Brownley introduces legislation to combat suicide rates

On Oct 1, Brownley introduced the Gun Suicide Prevention Act (House Resolution 5436) that would require firearm manufacturers and retailers to include labels that provide the number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline [1-800-273-8255 (TALK)] on packaging.

“We lose 20 veterans a day to suicide, and 70% percent of veteran suicide deaths are from a gun. As a member of the House Veterans Affairs Committee, I work very hard to better the lives of our nation’s veterans, and suicide prevention is one of our highest priorities,” said Brownley. “In fact, two-thirds of gun deaths in the United States are from suicides.”

This legislation is supported by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence.