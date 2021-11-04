Pictured: Renee Rakestraw, assistant director of cultural and community services for the city of Oxnard. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Childhood cancer incidents increase within 2.5 miles of pesticide applications

A study from 2020 (1) concludes that living in close proximity to pesticide spraying during the prenatal period may contribute to increased incidents of childhood leukemia while another (2) released this year found that children who live in proximity to where pesticides are being used have a higher risk of tumors in the central nervous system.

Conducted by UCLA, the studies found that use of 13 pesticides identified by researchers increased the risk of a child developing specific forms of cancers ranging from 1.6 times (a 60% increased chance) to 3.38 times (a 238% elevated risk) if their mothers lived within 2.5 miles of the pesticide application while pregnant.

The Center on Race, Poverty and the Environment (CRPE) and the Ventura County-Coalition Advocating for Pesticide Safety (VC-CAPS) point to the fact that 11 of these pesticides are used in Ventura County, and called on state and local officials to restrict their use. The groups state that while evidence of the negative effects of pesticides has been known for some time, these reports are California specific and provide correlations of individual pesticides to specific childhood cancer subtypes, and also establish links to in utero exposure over a long distance, up to 2.5 miles from the pregnant mother’s residence. The groups also emphasized that while state law has rules about pesticide use around schools and day care centers, they only apply within ¼ mile of schools.

Oxnard’s new assistant director of Cultural and Community Services

Renee Rakestraw has been appointed to the position of assistant director of cultural and community services for the city of Oxnard. Terrel Harrison, director of the department, appointed her from her current position as manager, where she is serving as liaison to the Senior Services Commission supporting efforts to build a new senior center.

She has worked in Oxnard government for over 19 years, starting as a leader in the city’s recreation department.

Rakestraw holds a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a master’s degree in education. She is also a member of the California Parks and Recreation Society, National Recreation and Parks Association, and the American Society on Aging.

Mobley pleaded not guilty to grand theft charges

Michael Mobley of Oxnard pleaded not guilty to felony grand theft charges, which allege that he stole over $40,000 from Winchester Water Well Group through his company Progressive Land Management.

Winchester is a corporation made up of five ranch owners in the unincorporated area outside of Moorpark which hired Mobley’s company to manage and service the irrigation water well for the ranch properties.

Investigators allege that over four years beginning in 2014, Mobley falsified bank documents to conceal thefts of tens of thousands of dollars.

Progressive Land Management is based in Santa Paula and lists some of the major agricultural companies in Ventura County as clients.

Mobley was arrested in March and was released on bail. The investigation is ongoing, and other clients may have been impacted. The parties in the matter are meeting Nov. 4 for a settlement conference.

Collins resigns from County Board of Education

Citing health concerns, Rob Collins has resigned from his elected post as a member of the Ventura County Board of Education. He was first elected in 2002 for one term and was elected for a second term in 2018. He also served for 12 years as trustee for the Simi Valley Unified School District. Prior to that he worked as a classroom teacher and school administrator, earning Simi Valley Teacher of the Year in 1998.

His resignation was effective as of Monday, Nov. 1.

The Ventura County Board of Education will appoint a trustee to fill the unplanned vacancy and complete the rest of Collins term through next year.

The Ventura County Office of Education (VCOE) Board is made up of five elected trustees and an executive officer who oversee the programs the VCOE operates and the county’s 20 local school districts.

Those interested in being appointed must live in trustee Area 4, which includes Moorpark, Simi Valley, Santa Susana Knolls, Box Canyon, Chatsworth Peak, Home Acres, Sinoloa Lake and Tierra Rejada Valley. Submit a cover letter and professional resume by Nov. 10 to Lisa Bork at lbork@vcoe.org.

Returned cannabis filled with insects, must be destroyed

Approximately one month after the court ordered evidence seized in a 2016 raid on the Sespe Creek Collective cannabis dispensary to be returned, several carts full of large bags, many containing cannabis, were returned to Chelsea Sutula of Sespe Creek Dispensary on Oct. 27 by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

The market value of the products when seized is estimated to be $350,000 by Sutula. She also found the items returned to be in bad condition, with many of the bags full of dead and alive insects. Any product that could be salvageable cannot be legally sold or given away because it was seized prior to the state’s tracking system for legal cannabis. Sutula must pay to destroy all of it.

“A civil lawsuit to address the damaged/spoiled inventory is the next course of action,” said Sutula in a written statement.