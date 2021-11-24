by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Ventura district re-mapping

Through Dec. 10 the public is invited to review new draft maps for the voting districts within the city of Ventura. These districts determine which neighborhoods are grouped together for city council districts and other important municipal services.

The city has an online tool for making suggestions to the draft maps. Hard copy written suggestions can also be submitted.

Hard copies of the draft maps are available, in English and Spanish, in the City Clerk’s Office at Ventura City Hall, located at 501 Poli Street in Room 204.

Be a Santa to a Senior

Community members are invited to volunteer to bring joy to a local senior by donating simple gifts to be given to seniors who may not otherwise receive any gifts this holiday season.

The Be a Santa to a Senior program is managed by Home Instead, in partnership with the city of Ventura, Goebel Senior Center, the Housing Authority of Ventura County and the city of Oxnard to ensure that 250 seniors in the area receive gifts this year.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees with ornaments will be on display through Dec. 13 at Ventura City Hall, 501 Poli St. in Ventura and Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road in Thousand Oaks . Each ornament includes a local senior’s gift request, such as slippers or a blanket. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift, and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

Help send holiday greetings to seniors

The Ventura County Area Agency on Aging is again conducting a holiday greeting card program for seniors across the county. Members of the public are asked to mail a greeting card with a holiday greeting and they will be reviewed and delivered to older adults or those with disabilities livin in the county who might not otherwise receive a card for gift. There will be a round given at Thanksgiving, and another one later in December. Through Dec.17, greeting cards may be mailed to, or dropped off at, VCAAA Holiday Greetings Campaign, 646 County Square Drive, Suite 100, Ventura, CA. 93003. Community members interested in participating in this program may e-mail jannette.jauregui@ventura.org for more information, or call 805-477-7306.

West Ventura residents rally at state capital

On Nov. 18 a group of West Ventura residents rallied in Sacramento with residents from Aliso Canyon and Porter Ranch asking Gov. Gavin Newsom to stop two expansion projects of Southern California Gas Company.

One of those projects is the expansion of a gas compressor facility on North Olive Street in West Ventura, and the other is the expansion of gas storage in Porter Ranch, where a massive leak occurred.

“The Public Utilities Commission has let the West Ventura community down,” said Tomás Morales Rebecchi, West Ventura resident and Central Coast Senior Organizer for Food & Water Watch. He cited environmental racism as a key issue in the effort to stop the SoCalGas expansion. “But the ultimate responsibility to protect the health and safety of Californians is Governor Newsom’s. We’re asking him to hold SoCalGas accountable for the sickness their infrastructure has caused and the danger it poses to our children every day. As Governor Newsom himself has said, fossil fuels have no place in our future.”

According to Food and Water Watch, Sempra, the parent company of SoCalGas, has spent $115,823 lobbying the California Public Utilities Commission in the past three years.

Help needed to identify male remains found in Oxnard

The Ventura County Medical Examiner’s Office is asking for the public to help in identifying the remains of a male found deceased in a watershed canal south of Hueneme Road and east of Perkins Road in Oxnard.

The body, discovered on Nov. 9 and which the report described as “decomposed,” was found in the water near the bank of the canal and seems to have been deceased for several weeks or months.

The man would be approximately 5’4” in height and was found wearing purple Nike brand running shorts and a dark color, patterned, short-sleeved athletic shirt.

Anyone with information that may help identify the deceased person is asked to send a detailed email to meo.investigators@ventura.org, submit information through the website at https://meo.ventura.org/ or call 805-641-4400.