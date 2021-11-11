Pictured: The late Bill Nash, former Public Information Officer for Ventura County, and Ventura County Fire Department, has been awarded the highest honor from the California Association of Public Information Officials. Photo submitted.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Teran elected to Oxnard City Council

Semi-official results being reported by the Ventura County Elections Division name Gabriel “Gabe” Teran as the top vote getter in a special election on Nov. 2 to fill a vacant seat on the Oxnard City County representing District 2. Teran will serve out the final year of the term vacated when then City Councilmember Carmen Ramirez was elected to the Ventura County Board of Supervisors.

Teran was elected with 55.48% of the vote, with Tai Hartley receiving 37.41% and Eduardo Huerta taking 7.10%.

The city of Oxnard has 17,952 registered voters; 2,237 cast ballots in the special election.

Voter’s Choice Act

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, 10-11 a.m., the Ventura County Registrar of Voters is holding a public input meeting via Zoom to inform the development of a draft Election Administration Plan as the county transitions to compliance with the California Voter’s Choice Act (VCA) taking effect in June 2022.

The VCA is intended to modernize voting by requiring counties to provide multiple options for voters to cast their ballot. The Election Administration Plan (EAP) includes education and outreach components and the public can weigh in on the best ways to ensure the entire community is considered as the Registrar of Voters determines what future elections will look like in Ventura County.

When a draft EAP is complete it will be made available to the public and an additional public hearing will be held prior to final adoption.

To join the meeting via Zoom, go to www.us06web.zoom.us, Meeting ID: 827 8241 1484. Password: 755996. Use the “raise hand” option to indicate you want to comment. To join via telephone, call 669-900-6833; use the same Meeting ID and password as above. Use *9 to indicate you want to comment. For more information contact the Ventura County Elections Division at 805-654-2664.

www.recorder.countyofventura.org/elections/voters-choice-act/

Fundraising for new Santa Paula park underway

The newly formed Santa Paula Creek Sports Park Foundation has kicked off its fundraising efforts to support the brand new 37-acre park, entertainment and sports complex being built as part of the new Harvest at Limoneira housing development in Santa Paula.

A groundbreaking is taking place on Nov. 12, which is the official start of the foundation’s efforts to build an endowment to ensure the city has the needed funds to properly maintain the new park into the future.

Construction is slated to begin in Winter 2022 and the park will be built in phases. Plans include an amphitheater, several sports courts and fields, community garden, inclusive playground and barbecue pavilions.

Naming rights are available for the entire complex as well as individual facilities, fields or structures for major donors. Donations for items like benches, trees, bike racks, picnic tables and memorial bricks are welcome.

For more information, call 805-933-0028 or email info@spsportspark.org. www.spsportspark.org

Aliso Canyon gas storage to expand

On Nov. 4 the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) voted unanimously to allow Southern California Gas Company to expand the amount of gas stored at the controversial Aliso Canyon gas storage facility located in the Porter Ranch area of the Santa Susana Mountains.

The facility is the site of a massive natural gas leak discovered in 2015 that led to evacuations and health effects, and which notably led to Gov. Gavin Newsom in 2019 directing the CPUC to expedite the shutdown of the facility. Instead, the CPUC voted to allow SoCalGas to inject more gas underground.

At the public hearing 62 comments were submitted opposing the expansion, coming from residents, environmental activists and public health advocates. Comments in support of the expansion were submitted by a group of oil companies.

Nash honored with communications award

The California Association of Public Information Officials has awarded its highest honor, the Paul B. Clark Achievement Award, to the late Bill Nash, following his passing in May of this year. Honoring the memory of founding member and colleague Paul B. Clark, the award is given to an individual who demonstrates exceptional leadership in the communications field.

Nash retired in 2019 from the position of Public Information Officer (PIO) for Ventura County, working out of the county CEO’s office, a position he was the first to hold beginning in 2014. As part of that role he managed the Joint Information Center for the Office of Emergency Services during major events and emergencies like the Thomas and Woolsey Fires, the Borderline Shooting and Camarillo Springs Mudslide.

Before serving out of the CEO’s office, Nash worked with the Ventura County Fire Department as the agency’s PIO and in the private sector for a major agricultural company. Prior to that, Nash served as the PIO with Ventura County Fire for seven years and worked in the private sector as the International Advertising, Marketing and Public Relations Manager for a major agricultural company.

His work stretched beyond the county in developing the “Ready, Set, Go!” program for fire preparedness that has

been adopted nationally by the National Fire Protec-

tion Agency.

He was also a published author and columnist for the Santa Paula Times and the Ventura County Star.

Nash lost a brief battle with liver disease in May 2021.