9th ANNUAL VENTURA COUNTY FARM DAY | Saturday, Nov. 6 FREE This year’s theme is celebrating “The Hands that Feed Us” and offers self-guided agricultural tours and activities at over 20 farms, ranches and agricultural organizations across the county. Explore the farms and ranches at your own pace, travelling in your own car. Presented by SEEAG (Students for Eco-Education & Agriculture). From a walking agricultural mural tour, to a local alpaca farm, to well known berry growers, and local honey producers – get a behind the scenes glimpse of Ventura County agriculture. Details, schedule and Farm Day map are online at: www.venturacountyfarmday.com.. Pictured: Alpacas at Windy Hill, Somis. Photo submitted.

THURSDAY

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

RAISING JUSTICE 2021 | 12 – 2 p.m. Online event. CAUSE is celebrating 20 years inspiration, connection, celebration, and action with this FREE online event for the community. Share your story online in advance. Details online at: https://causenow.org/content/raising-justice-2021

BRIDGE OF SPIES | 5:30-8:40 p.m. Film screening and commentary with Francis Gary Powers Jr, who consulted on the film which told his story. Bridge of Spies is a 2015 historical film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg. Set during the Cold War, the film tells the story of lawyer James B. Donovan (played by Tom Hanks), who is entrusted with negotiating the release of Francis Gary Powers, a U.S. Air Force pilot whose U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960. Powers was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his only hope for release was through Donovan. During the program he will discuss misinformation in the movie, talk about being on set and working with the cast and crew, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at what motivated Spielberg to make the film. FREE, registration required. Ullman Conference Center, California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks. bit.ly/2V5iNR6.

Friday

FRANZEN ORGAN RECITAL: JAEBON HWANG | 7:30 p.m. The Franzen Organ Recital will feature Jaebon Hwang, organist and interim director of music ministries at First United Methodist Church of San Diego. Named a fellow of the American Guild of Organists in 2011, she completed her Doctor of Musical Arts in organ performance at the University of Southern California. Please join us for an evening of exciting organ music. Audience members must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. The concert is free. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit CalLutheran.edu/music. Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

PAULA POUNDSTONE BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND | 8 p.m. Poundstone spent the early ‘80s traveling the United States via public bus, honing her craft by performing at comedy clubs and open mic nights. She eventually landed in Los Angeles, where she stepped onto the national stage performing a stand-up comedy set on Saturday Night Live in 1984. Poundstone become the first woman to win a Cable ACE Award for a comedy special for her one-hour HBO special Cats, Cops, and Stuff. She received her second Cable ACE Award for her self-titled HBO talk show series. Now an Emmy Award-winning comedian, author and humorist, she brings her act to Ventura County. $49.50. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., E. Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com

saturday

LA COLONIA ALLEY BEAUTIFICATION EVENT | 8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Mayor John Zaragoza and Oscar Madrigal, Oxnard City Councilmember for Dist. 3, invite community members to participate in La Colonia’s Alley Beautification Event as part of a volunteer clean up effort targeting the neighborhood’s alleys. Clean up equipment will be provided. Check in at Ramona Elementary School, 804 Cooper Road, Oxnard.

INTRODUCTORY FLY FISHING AND CASTING CLASS | 9 – 11 a.m. All are welcome to this FREE class on fly fishing aimed at helping those who are brand new or an experienced fly fisher to enjoy the sport. Rods are available to borrow. For details call Bob Smith, 805-647-3522. Chumash Park at Petit and Waco, Ventura. www.sespeflyfishers.org

SANTA CLARA RIVER NATURE CLEAN UP DAY | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Come to the river to help pick up trash. All are welcome. Kids under 14 must be with an adult. Join Friends of the Santa Clara River in helping to protect the natural river habitat. Find street parking near Windrow Park, 3052 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard. www.fscr.org

BOOK SIGNING: BETSY BLANCHARD CHESS | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Author, Betsy Blanchard Chess will be signing her book Daughter of the Land, Growing up in the Citrus Capital of the World as part of Ventura County Farm Day. Petty Ranch, 11971 Darling Road, Ventura.

BAG O’BOOKS BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fill up a paper grocery sized bag of used books for just $4. Or pick three books for $1. Hosted by Ventura Friends of the Library to benefit Ventura County Libraries. E.P. Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura.

FIGURE DRAWING | 12-3 p.m. Join OPAC for figure drawing, featuring live modeling by Juliana Acosta. This three-hour session is limited to 15 artists, ages 18+. Drawing horses and boards will be provided. Participants should bring their own paper and preferred drawing materials. All skill levels are welcome! $20 per person. Oxnard Performing Arts Center Corporation, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

ARTIST TALK WITH ELLE BROOKE WHITE | 1-3 p.m. Oxnard-based author Elle Brooke White will be discussing and signing her recently published works “Dead on the Vine” and “Strawberries and Crime.” She is also the author of The Rose Avenue Wine Club Mysteries, including Full Bodied Murder, (2017), Murder Most Fermented, (2018), The Name Of The Rosé, (2018), and Clarets Of Fire, (2019). Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

THE FREEDOM RALLY | 1:30- 7 p.m. A rally to celebrate freedom of choice, not mandates. A gathering in the spirit of each individual choosing whether they wish to be mask free, or wear a mask, skip an injection, or take an injection, all based on one’s own personal autonomy. We come together and unite as one free people under WE THE PEOPLE! Keynote speakers listed include Pastor Rob McCoy, with Glen Beck doing a live feed from the event. Vendors and music by Theresa Russell and Free Love Project. Oceanview Pavillion Peforming Arts Theater by the Beach, 575 E. Surfside Dr., Port Hueneme. info@bravecoalitionusa.com

PREHISTORIC PALS VIRTUAL PROGRAM | 2-3 p.m. Online program featuring dinosaur facts and fiction, followed by a how-to-draw dinosaurs activity. FREE. Online link provided with registration. Sponsored by the Friends of the Camarillo Library. Registration at: www.camarillolibrary.libcal.com/event/8406164

INTRO TO JEWELRY DESIGN AND METALSMITHING | 2-4 p.m. Explore the fundamentals of metalsmithing through jewelry making. Instructor Michelle Wilson will start with the basics of sawing, filing, and soldering in base metals of brass and copper, then students will experiment with stamping, hammering, and finishing. Students will leave with finished pieces, and a foundation in metalsmithing. Participants will leave with finished pieces. Materials included. Limited to 6 adult students. $210 for six sessions. Held in the outdoor patio at Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main St., Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com

WINE PAIRING WITH CLOS DES AMIS | 4- 5:30 p.m. Focus on the Masters invites the public to gather with winemakers and owners of Clos des Amis Winery, Bruce Freeman and Gretel Compton for this fundraising event. Enjoy three Clos des Amis wines paired with delicious food prepared by Yennyn and Christine Beirne in a beautiful garden setting, address to be provided upon registration. $100 members. $125 nonmembers. www.focusonthemasters.com

sunday

HEDRICK RANCH NATURE AREA RESTORATION | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Have fun with Friends of the Santa Clara River and come plant native plants, working in the plant nursery, and clearing invasive plants at the Hedrick Ranch Nature Area. You will learn about our local Santa Clara River Watershed, including its ecology, wildlife, and riparian restoration. Directions: From Santa Paula take South Mountain Road about 4 miles. Turn left onto a dirt farm road known as Glanville Road on Google Maps. Pass the farms you will see the meeting point by the riparian forest, kiosk, and storage sheds. www.fscr.org

FEHERTY – LIVE OFF TOUR | 2:30 p.m. Writer, broadcaster and former professional golfer Feherty brings his humor and personality to a hilarious stage performance. $66. Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM FREE ADMISSION | 12-4 p.m. The public is invited to the museum for FREE every first Sunday of the month to browse all exhibits. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

monday

SANTA PAULA COMMUNITY MEETING: PROPOSED WASTEWATER TREATMENT RE-PERMITTING | 6-8 p.m. The Ventura County Planning Division is hosting a community meeting regarding the pending application for the renewal of a Conditional Use Permit to reopen a wastewater treatment and disposal facility on Mission Rock Road in Santa Paula which was the site of a chemical explosion and fire in 2014. The county has identified significant environmental impacts, but has proposed mitigation measures as part of the environmental review for the application. This facility would continue to accept wastewater, such as, but not limited to, porta-potty waste, septic tank waste, and oilfield wastewater. The wastewater would be treated onsite to separate solids and liquids, consolidated and then trucked to off-site permitted disposal facilities. Spanish interpretation is available. RSVP for interpretation services by calling 805-654-2635. Project information is available online at: https://vcrma.org/ri-nu-wastewater-treatment-facility. Santa Paula Community Center, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula.

tuesday

BACK AFTERNOON ORGAN RECITAL SERIES: Adan Fernandez | 12:30 p.m. FREE. A 30-minute concert of Baroque music from composers such as Bach, Buxtehude, Telemann and Pachelbel presented by university organist Adan Fernandez. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit www.CalLutheran.edu/music. Samuelson Chapel at California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

THE EXPERIENCE WITH LONG ISLAND MEDIUM, THERESA CAPUTO | 7:30 p.m. Caputo brings healing messages to audiences around the country in her show where she shares personal stories about her life and explains how her gift to communicate with those who have passed on works. $44-$104. Fred Kavli Theater, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com/shows

wednesday

GRAB-N-GO KIDS CRAFTS | 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Stop by the library to pick up a package of craft supplies to take home. New crafts every Wednesday in November designed for ages 5 to 10. Children’s area at Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

thursday

SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Dr. Kent Christensen will be giving a presentation about the indigenous Chumash people during the luncheon meeting of the local women’s club. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. RSVP 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Thursday Club Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

CONTAGION! THE SEVEN DEADLY CHOLERA PANDEMICS | 7-8:30 p.m. In response to a renewed interest in infectious diseases that have effected the course of human history the History Department faculty are giving free presentations about various times in the past. In the second lecture, adjunct faculty member David Livingstone, Ph.D., will address seven cholera epidemics in the 19th century. This lecture will cover the devastating consequences of this illness and what the human responses to cholera tell us about our own experiences with COVID-19. Registration is required at bit.ly/3j2S2oh. Lundring Events Center at California Lutheran University, 1-67 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

community needs, opportunities and resources

SPARK OF LOVE TOY DRIVE | Donate a new, unwrapped toy at your local fire station or participating business to be given to a child in need this holiday season. Find a business near you here: www.vcfd.org/sparkoflovedropoff. ♥

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

BABY: THE MUSICAL Nov. 5-21. Three couples — young college students, thirty-somethings who have struggled to conceive and middle-aged parents who thought their infant raising days were over — confront the vexing, stressful, humorous and rewarding aspects of pregnancy and parenthood in this Drama Desk Award-winning musical full of heart and joy. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN Nov. 5-28. Two graduate school friends who choose different paths — one as an academic, the other as a spouse and parent — begin a dangerous game of musical lives when they start to covet each other’s choices. Witty, biting and immensely funny. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Nov. 5-30. Rolling On, new works on paper by the Inkspots of San Buenaventura printmaking group. Opening reception on Friday, Nov. 5, 5-8 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Sunday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.: BeatoFest, a day of art exhibits, demonstrations and live music in celebration of the Mama of Dada. Saturday, Nov. 6, 10 a.m.-4 pm.: “Goddess,” a workshop with Maryann Cord exploring the ancient heritage of the Goddess through sculptural clay. Through Dec. 26: BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Nov. 6-Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 6, 6-8 p.m. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

OJAI ART CENTER Nov. 5-Dec. 1. Ninety-ish, new paintings made during the pandemic by Karen K. Lewis, now in her 90th year of living and her 72nd year of painting. Reception on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

realART Through Nov. 30. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square is currently reviewing applications for new artists. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, callforartists.org. Applications are reviewed on a rolling bases; deadline for the January 2022 show is Nov. 30. For more information, call 310-452-4000 or visit buyrealart.com.

ONGOING THEATER

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

SEVERANCE PLAY Through Nov. 21. Three office workers at the headquarters of a chemical company navigate lies, office politics, romance, sales, sex and possibly even murder in this original dark comedy by Michael Perlmutter. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Nov. 4, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

WEST SIDE STORY Through Nov. 14. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City in this musical tour de force. Rivalries between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks come to a head when a former Jet falls in love with the sister of a Shark. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Through Nov. 4: Escapism Senior Art Exhibit 2021. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.