SNOW N GLOW HOLIDAY FESTIVAL | through Jan. 2 Grab your snow boots and mittens because the forecast is calling for a blizzard — at the beach! The rare storm event will create a magical wonderland to stroll through and there will be enough snow for sledding! Enjoy the million twinkling lights through snowy pathways leading to winter games, hot cocoa and winter treat stands. For those wanting to liven up a private party, or create a unique romantic setting with some winter flare, private igloos are available for rent. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.snownglow.com.

THANKSGIVING MEALS FOR THOSE IN NEED

*See our news story this week for partial list of food pantries and hot meals served around the county.

THANKSGIVING FOOD GIVE AWAY | Wednesday, Nov. 24, 3-5 p.m. 200 ready-to-go meals will be handed out on a first come first served basis in West Ventura. Hosted by Ventura County Rescue Mission and Two Trees Church. 71 Bell Way, Ventura.

VENTURA COUNTY RESCUE MISSION | Thursday, Nov. 25, Lunch, 11 a.m., Dinner, 5:30 p.m. In addition to lunch and dinner served daily, the VCRM will be doing mobile meals throughout the week partnering with local churches. Daily hot meals being served at the Oxnard location, at the following times: Lunch, 11 a.m.; Dinner, 5:30 p.m. Ventura County Rescue Mission, 234 E. 6th Street, Oxnard.

THANKSGIVING LUNCH | Thursday, Nov. 25, 12-1 p.m. A free Thanksgiving lunch served hot for those in need. Second Missionary Baptist Church, 1063 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley.

THANKSGIVING IN THE PARK | Thursday, Nov. 25, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Young and old, rich or poor — whether homeless, living alone, or wanting to connect with neighbors this season, all are welcome to this community event. Live music and fantastic food. Hosted and organized by the Calvary Chapel and held at Libbey Park, 210 Signal Street, Ojai. www.calvaryojai.org

THURSDAY – HAPPY THANKSGIVING

VENTURA TURKEY TROT | 8 a.m. The Ventura Land Trust is hosting a 5K and a children’s 1K. $40. www.runsignup.com/Race/CA/Ventura/VenturaTurkeyTrot

FRIDAY

DUDLEY HOUSE HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE | 12 – 5 p.m. Nov. 26, 27, 28 and Dec. 4, 5, 11 and 12. The annual fundraising event for the 1892 historic house museum is open again. Look for the perfect gift, or something special for your own home from among the quality crafts, home décor, antiques and collectibles. Don’t miss the bargain basement and silent auction. Sundays include a festive flea market. Admittance is free. The Dudley House, 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura.

SATURDAY

CHRISTMAS AT THE RANCH – TREE SALE | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Local nonprofit Students for Eco-Education and Agriculture (SEEAG) has 100 donated Christmas trees grown sustainably in Northern California which are being sold as a fundraiser for the organization. Trees are available for preorder online and can be picked up today at Petty Ranch in Saticoy or delivered for a fee. Details at www.seeag.org.

SUNDAY

LIGHT UP DOWNTOWN – FIRST NIGHT OF CHANUKAH | 4-7 p.m. Gather in the heart of downtown Ventura for the lighting of the Grand Menorah for the first night of Chanukah. Enjoy a live concert with music from Cedars of Lebanon, fresh donuts and Chanukah kits. Gather at the corner of California and Main St., Ventura. www.chabadventura.com

MONDAY – HAPPY CHANUKAH

LETTERS TO SANTA – CAMARILLO | Through Dec. 13 Children can drop a letter to Santa Claus in the big red mailbox at the Camarillo Community Center and receive a letter back (include a return address). Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

LIGHTING OF THE MENORAH | 12 p.m. In celebration of the first day of Chanukah, gather with local community leaders to light the Grand Menorah. Ventura County Government Center, Front Plaza, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura.

GOD EXISTS, HER NAME IS PETRUNYA | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. screenings The Oxnard Film Society continues it’s Monday night International film screenings with this Macedonian film. In Stip, a small town in Macedonia, every January the local priest throws a wooden cross into the river and hundreds of men dive after it. Good fortune and prosperity are guaranteed to the man who retrieves it. This time, Petrunya dives into the water on a whim and manages to grab the cross before the others. Her competitors are furious — how dare a woman take part in their ritual? All hell breaks loose, but Petrunya holds her ground. She won her cross and will not give it up. Macedonian with English Subtitles. $11.25. Youth and Senior discounts. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHTS | Tuesdays through Dec. 21, 5-8 p.m. Furry friends are invited to join in the fun every Tuesday evening at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Pet Food Express. Our four-legged friends are part of the family and are also welcome to meet Santa himself with a reservation for a special photo. The Collection, Oxnard.

SEE YOU IN THE STUDIO – WITH ARTIST GAYEL CHILDRESS | 6:30-7:30 p.m. Zoom into the artist’s studio for a glimpse at the process Gayel Childress uses to create her whimsical and off-beat landscapes and figures. FREE. Registration is online at www.focusonthemasters.com

WEDNESDAY

LETTERS TO SANTA | Through Dec. 20 It’s never too early to get your wish list to the North Pole. Starting today families can bring their cards from home or use a postcard at The Collection’s Guest Services to drop off in the North Pole mailbox on Collection Boulevard. Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that includes a return address. The Collection, Oxnard.

THURSDAY

THE OTHERWORLD ARTISTS RECEPTION | 4 p.m. The Otherworld is an exhibit of paintings that depict alternative realities. It seeks common ground among psychedelic explorations of the California hippie movement, science fiction, fantasy, spiritual visions and artistic conceptions of how the world might be re-created. Come meet some of the many faculty member artists at this free reception. California Lutheran University, William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art, 160 Overton Ct, Thousand Oaks. www.rollandgallery.callutheran.edu

“COVID-19, MIGRATION AND CHALLENGES TO WOMEN-LED ENTREPRENEURSHIP IN MEXICO” | 5:30 p.m. Zoom panel discussion with Fabiola Lara, co-founder and creative director of tlali-pani, will moderate a discussion with Oaxaca residents Eva Lepiz, a photographer and visual educator, and Jiceel Luis, a researcher and educator, on economic and social challenges in Mexico. Cal Lutheran’s Center for Global Engagement is sponsoring the free event. For more information, contact Christina Sanchez at global@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3750. To register or get more information, visit CalLutheran.edu/events.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, OPPORTUNITIES AND RESOURCES

12TH ANNUAL COZY HOLIDAY GIFT AWAY and ADOPT A FAMILY | Kids and Families Together is asking for donations from the community help provide gifts, toys, blankets and pajamas to 150 foster/resource, kinship, adopted and bio children from families who the nonprofit organization currently serves and to ADOPT A FAMILY who is caring for a child who cannot be at their own home. Financial donations are always welcome, as well as items from the groups Amazon “Wish List” or direct donation of various requested items including new toys, pajamas, cozy throw blankets, games, art kits, and gift cards for teens. A full list and links to wish lists are online. Donated items for the Holiday Gift Away can be delivered to Community Partner, Ford of Ventura, 3440 E. Main Street, Ventura, during regular business hours Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. or schedule a pick up by calling 805-643-1146 ext. 131 or by emailing events@kidsandfamilies.org Details at www.kidsandfamilies.org.

VENTURA WINTER CLOTHING DRIVE | Donate by Dec. 1 The city of Ventura is hosting a winter clothing drive to provide stay-warm packs to local unhoused residents this winter season. Requested items include jackets and rain ponchos, blankets, socks and hand warmers, burying bags for items. Donations can be dropped off at River Community Church, located at 859 E. Santa Clara Street, Ventura.

TOYS FOR TOTS | Donate by Dec. 15 The public is invited to donate new, unwrapped toys by placing them in drop boxes located at participating Mechanics Bank branches. The toys will then be distributed locally by Toys for Tots volunteers. Donation locations: 304 East Main St., Ventura; 1171 South Victoria Ave., Suite 2A, Ventura; 410 Ventura Ave., Oak View; 1207 Maricopa Highway, Ojai; 470 Arneill Rd., Camarillo; 156 West 5th St., Oxnard; 3815 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite A, Westlake Village. Parents and guardians who want to request for a toy for a child can visit Toys for Tots’ local “Request Toys” webpage (https://port-hueneme-ca.toysfortots.org/local-coordinator-sites/lco-sites/request-toys.aspx) for more information.

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

STUDENT ONE ACTS Dec. 1-11. The Moorpark College Theater Arts Department presents its annual selection of short, one-act plays, written, produced, directed and performed by students. $10. Performing Arts Center, Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Drive, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/departments/academic/theatre-arts/auditions-and-rehearsals.

OPENING ART

ALL SAINTS’ EPISCOPAL CHURCH Sunday, Nov. 28. Quilt Project Gold Coast will bring the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Gold Coast to Oxnard. Board President Keith Coffman-Grey and Vice-President Mark Lager will speak at the 9:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m. (Spanish) services. A display and information table will be at receptions following each service. 144 S. C St., Oxnard, 805-483-2347, www.allsantos.org or quiltprojectgoldcoast.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Tuesday, Nov. 30, 6:30 p.m. via Zoom: “See You in the Studio!” with Gayel Childress, in which the artist takes participants on a virtual tour of her studio, discusses her work and more. Ongoing: The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

OJAI INSTITUTE Through Feb. 26, 2022. Carolyn Glasoe Bailey Foundation is pleased to present Sounds For Survival, a solo exhibition project by Jovan C. Speller, a Minnesota artist known for interpreting historic narratives through contemporary discourse. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, theojaiinstitute.org.

PIDDUCK STUDIO Nov. 26-27. Open studio and sale, with paintings by Gail Pidduck and ceramics by Nate Pidduck. 5466 Rafferty Road, Santa Paula, 805-657-6450, www.facebook.com/pidduckstudio.

SPICETOPIA Through Jan. 20, 2022. $100 and Under Holiday Show, items ready for gift giving. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

VENTURA CITY HALL Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2-6:30 p.m. Quilt Project Gold Coast will bring several dozen squares of the AIDS Memorial Quilt of the Gold Coast to the steps of city hall in honor of World Aids Day, along with a literature table and a signature panel for those who have lost loved ones to write names. Candlelight vigil at 5:30 p.m., live music and more. 501 Poli St., Ventura, 805-654-7800, www.cityofventura.ca.gov or quiltprojectgoldcoast.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Starting Nov. 20: Second Annual ’Tis the Season for Holiday Giving event: Customers who spent $25 or more will receive a free gift (one gift per customer; while supplies last). Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Jan. 20, 2022. Inspirations from Nature images of the natural world by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

40 YEARS OF HOME MURAL Through Dec. 6. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation invites artists to participate in this contest which commemorates the organization’s 40-year anniversary. Open to all artists over the age of 18 working in mural art. The design should draw inspiration from the Cabrillo EDC’s affordable housing and farmworker roots. Deadline for submission: Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. $7,500 cash prize; winning design will be announced by Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cabrilloedc.org/mural-call-to-artist/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

EMERGENCE Through Jan. 10, 2022. Studio Channel Islands invites submissions of any visual media from emerging artists — juniors, seniors and recent graduates from local universities — to participate in an exhibit opening Feb. 5, 2022. Participating artists will be considered for the Gerd Koch Award for Excellence. Deadline for submission: Jan. 10, 2022. For submission guidelines and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org/emergence.

realART Through Nov. 30. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square is currently reviewing applications for new artists. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, callforartists.org. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis; deadline for the January 2022 show is Nov. 30. For more information, call 310-452-4000 or visit buyrealart.com.

UNMASKING Through Dec. 30. The Ventura County Arts Council invites artists to submit proposals for an exhibit to be displayed in storefront windows at Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Unmasking will examine portraiture today in light of the lengthy period we spent wearing face coverings. Each window should be conceived as a diorama. Deadline for submission is Dec. 30. Exhibition runs Jan. 22-April 9, 2022. For fees, submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2022/.

ONGOING THEATER

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN Through Nov. 28. Two graduate school friends who choose different paths — one as an academic, the other as a spouse and parent — begin a dangerous game of musical lives when they start to covet each other’s choices. Witty, biting and immensely funny. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30. Rolling On, new works on paper by the Inkspots of San Buenaventura printmaking group. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 30. Large, colorful totems of the victims of the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill will be on display at Richard and Mary Carpenter Park. The works were made and installed by ceramics artist and Thousand Oaks resident Ali Alinejad in commemoration of the third anniversary of the tragedy. 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2700, bapacthousandoaks.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Reception on Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Jan. 11, 2022: New members show. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022:Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Dec. 1. Ninety-ish, new paintings made during the pandemic by Karen K. Lewis, now in her 90th year of living and her 72nd year of painting. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Nov. 30: In honor of the institution’s 30-year anniversary, the museum will display artifacts and special items related to the library’s opening on Nov. 4, 1991. Opened July 2: FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Ongoing. Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

THE WAV GALLERY Through Nov. 27. End of the World After Party: A Womyn’s Art Show. Closing reception on Saturday, Nov. 27, 12-4 p.m. Working Artists Ventura Gallery, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, endoftheworldafterparty.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. Reception on Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.