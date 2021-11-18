OXNARD BIKE HUB GRAND OPENING | Thursday, Nov. 18, 4-7 p.m. The HUB is expanding to Oxnard! Come celebrate the grand opening of the new Oxnard location of the Bike Hub. The local nonprofit offers bikes, maintenance help and support, safety classes, community rides and works to advocate for more and safer bicycle riding across the county. Oxnard Bike Hub, 154 E. 6th Street, Oxnard. www.bikeventura.org

THURSDAY

AUTHOR PRESENTATION AND BOOK SIGNING WITH BETSY CHESS | 5- 7 p.m. Through her book, Daughter of the Land, Betsy Chess will present a look back at the history of the founding families of the City of Santa Paula. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Pierpont Racquet Club, 500 San Jon Rd., Ventura.

ELEVATE VISION | 6 p.m. A women’s networking event to elevate your business and get empowered with other women entrepreneurs. Great swag bags for all attendees! RSVP at rsvp.ellevatevision.com/4oi. Bamboo Room, 30760 Russell Ranch Road, Westlake Village.

THE FUTURE OF SURGERY: ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY AT COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM | 6 p.m. Join CMH in this informative seminar discussing high tech robotic surgery options available and the benefits this surgical technique provides. There will be a live question-and-answer session for participants. To attend, please RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

TRANSGENDER DAY OF REMEMBRANCE | 5-8 p.m. Come remember and celebrate with artists, speakers, performances, dance and more. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.diversitycollective.org

LEARN THE ART OF COLLECTING ART | 6-7 p.m. For many people, art collecting can seem like a far-off pipe dream, the preserve of only the wealthy. But collecting art doesn’t need to be intimidating: everyone can enjoy buying and owning art in an affordable way. Whether its a painting, photographic print, a monotype or etching, the key is to choose something you love and buy with confidence. The acclaimed auction house, John Moran Auctioneers, who will share tips on starting, building and displaying an art collection. $15 nonmembers. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, 2 nd Level, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org

FRIDAY

CHANNEL ISLANDS NATIONAL MARINE SANCTUARY ADVISORY COUNCIL MEETING | 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Zoom. The public meeting will include a presentation on updates on the sanctuary management plan, climate change developments and more. There is a portion dedicated to public comment. Meeting agenda and details are online at: https://channelislands.noaa.gov/sac/meeting_announcements.html. Register in advance for Zoom link at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/7180561207727257100. The Webinar ID number is 802-609-531

POSTMODERN JUKEBOX | 8 p.m. Wishing for fabulous live entertainment this season – look no further than The Grand Reopening Tour with Postmodern Jukebox. This amazing concert is so much more, with fantastic reworked compositions of your favorite modern melodies, it’s like tossing today’s songs into a vintage jukebox with sections for all the decades of song. Miley Cyrus became The Platters. Bruno Mars became Frank Sinatra. The Spice Girls became The Andrews Sisters. Guns ’n’ Roses became Bessie SmithExpect performances reminiscent of variety shows of yesteryear at this non-stop carnival of ear joy. $47-$107. www.ticketmaster.com Fred Kavli Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com

SATURDAY

WINTER WONDERLAND OF WREATHS | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Stroll along and view festive hand-decorated wreaths, all donated by local residents. Then bid to win your favorite wreath. There will be pictures with Santa, crafts, and hot chocolate. We also heard that Santa will be dropping off his mailbox so children can write Letters to Santa. Be sure to stop by the Foundation table to get your raffle ticket for some amazing prize items. Hosted by the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. www.pvrpd.org/winter-wonderland-of-wreaths

SANTA BARBARA SEA GLASS AND OCEAN ARTS FESTIVAL HOLIDAY POP-UP | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE open air market will showcase 20 local vendors with unique wares perfect for gift giving. All items inspired by the sea. The Lynda Fairly Carpinteria Arts Center, 855 Linden Ave., Carpinteria.

PHOTOS WITH SANTA | Starting at 12 p.m. Make your reservations now to get your photo taken with St. Nick. He’s busy this time of year but is booking time for photos at Workshop at the Collection at RiverPark, 620 Collection Blvd., Oxnard. www.amusemattebooksanta.com/the-collection/

WESTSIDE TOY DRIVE | Fridays through Dec. 17, 1-4 p.m. Drop off new gift wrapped toys with a note about age or gender, if applicable. A collaboration of ACTS, Westside Community Council and Westside Community Development Corporation (WCDC). Kellogg Park, corner of Kellogg and N. Ventura Avenue, Ventura.

OCEANS AND UNDERWORLD | 12 – 2 p.m. The online seminar series is facilitated by Elizabeth Reyes and will guide participants through the Paradiso work by Dante. Hosted by The Agoura Foundation. $125, scholarships available. Register online: www.agorafoundation.org/current-seminars

CASA PACIFICA’S 20TH ANNUAL SPOTLIGHT ON STYLE FASHION SHOW | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Fabulous fashion, fine dining and unique boutique shopping all to benefit the work of Casa Pacifica. The event welcomes back celebrity-designer Kevan Hall and Emcee Geoff Dean, former Ventura County Sheriff. An online auction is also live as part of the event. All tickets must be purchased in advance. For details call 805-366-4024. Four Seasons Hotel, 2 Dole Drive, Westlake Village. www.casapacifica.org.

AMANDA MCBROOM AND ROGER KELLAWAY IN CONCERT | 7:30 p.m. Internationally acclaimed and Golden Globe artist Amanda McBroom joined by Roger Kellaway, a Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominated Pianist and Composer are performing for just one night in this benefit concert in Ojai. McBroom has written many well known songs including “The Rose” performed by Bette Midler, other recording artists who have recorded her songs include LeAnn Rimes, Kurt Cobain, Conway Twitty and many more. Kellaway, has recorded more than 250 albums and counting, and has worked with everyone from Ellington to Elvis, Joni Mitchell to Barbra Streisand, and Quincy Jones to Yo-Yo Ma. Proof of COVID vaccination and masks are required. $50-$125. Tickets online or by calling 805-640-8797 Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery Ave., Ojai. www.ojaiartcenter.org

SUNDAY

FEEDING THE HOMELESS EVENT | 10 a.m. Those in need will receive sleeping bags, food, and clothing. Hosted by the JNJ Foundation. Plaza Park, 500 S. C st, Oxnard.

MONDAY

LETTERS TO SANTA | Through Dec. 20 It’s never too early to get your wish list to the North Pole. Starting today families can bring their cards from home or use a postcard at The Collection’s Guest Services to drop off in the North Pole mailbox on Collection Boulevard. Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that includes a return address. The Collection, Oxnard.

TUESDAY

SANTA PAWS PET PHOTO NIGHTS | Tuesdays through Dec. 21, 5 – 8 p.m. Furry friends are invited to join in the fun every Tuesday evening at Santa Paws Pet Nights, sponsored by Pet Food Express. Our four-legged friends are part of the family and are also welcome to meet Santa himself with a reservation for a special photo. The Collection, Oxnard.

WEDNESDAY

WILD LIGHTS AND DISCO NIGHTS | 6 – 8:30 p.m. Through Dec. 6. Visit the zoo at night under disco lights. Bring family and friends for this outdoor, cozy, holiday event at the zoo at Moorpark College. Stroll through a sparkling disco ball forest and visit Ira the Lion under his Den Canopy of Lights. Dance and groove in the Arctic Lights with holiday music, treats and enjoy a special evening visit with the animals. $7-$11. Call: 818-493-4966 for more information. America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. www.moorparkcollege.edu/teaching-zoo

THURSDAY – HAPPY THANKSGIVING

THANKSGIVING WITH CHEF WILLIAMS | 12- 8 p.m. Enjoy a delicious three course meal at the Crown Plaza. A gourmet meal fit for the season that you can enjoy at the hotel, or order for take out to enjoy at home. $40 per person, or to go $185 for dinner for eight. Orders must be placed by Nov. 20 to take out. Call 805-648-2100 for dinning in reservations or take out orders. Crown Plaza Ventura Beach, 450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

COMMUNITY RESOURCES AND NEEDS

CAMARILLO FOOD DISTRIBUTION | Fridays, 12 – 2 p.m. Free food for those in need. A registration form is required. Download the form at: https://www.pvrpd.org/food-distribution. Send via email to: bgonzalez@pvrpd.org, mail, or hand deliver to the District Admin Office located at 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. Hard copy forms are also available at the food distribution location. Come to the side parking lot at: Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo.

SCHOLARSHIP FOR VISUAL ARTS STUDENT APPLICATION PERIOD | Deadline is Feb. 28, 2022. The Museum of Ventura County is now accepting applications for the Bonita C. McFarland Visual Arts Scholarship. A total of $17,500 will be awarded to eligible applicants who are high school seniors, living in Ventura County, who are enrolling in college courses in fall of 2022 or any continuing visual arts student who is a Ventura County resident. Requirements include a 400 word essay about the applicant’s art and career or educational goals, a letter of recommendation and prior artwork or projects. Students are allowed to submit up to 10 bodies of work, and are encouraged to start early. For further details and to apply, visit: venturamuseum.org/bonita-c-mcfarland/

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Nov. 19-Jan. 4, 2022. 9th Annual Exhibit of the National Arts Program for Ventura County Employees and Family Members. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Dec. 10, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through March 13: Ojai Warming: Flora and Fauna in the Time of Climate Change, images and photos that show us the rare and endangered species in this area . . . and what we stand to lose due to drought, wildfires, extreme temperatures and habitat destruction. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

40 YEARS OF HOME MURAL Through Dec. 6. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation invites artists to participate in this contest which commemorates the organization’s 40-year anniversary. Open to all artists over the age of 18 working in mural art. The design should draw inspiration from the Cabrillo EDC’s affordable housing and farmworker roots. Deadline for submission: Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. $7,500 cash prize; winning design will be announced by Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cabrilloedc.org/mural-call-to-artist/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

realART Through Nov. 30. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square is currently reviewing applications for new artists. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, callforartists.org. Applications are reviewed on a rolling basis; deadline for the January 2022 show is Nov. 30. For more information, call 310-452-4000 or visit buyrealart.com.

UNMASKING Through Dec. 30. The Ventura County Arts Council invites artists to submit proposals for an exhibit to be displayed in storefront windows at Victoria Avenue and Moon Drive in Ventura. Unmasking will examine portraiture today in light of the lengthy period we spent wearing face coverings. Each window should be conceived as a diorama. Deadline for submission is Dec. 30. Exhibition runs Jan. 22-April 9, 2022. For fees, submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/programs/public-art-displays/victoria-moon-showcase-winter-2022/.

ONGOING THEATER

A CHRISTMAS CAROL Through Nov. 21. Young Artists Ensemble presents the Charles Dickens holiday classic about the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge who learns the true meaning of Christmas after being visited by three ghosts. $12-19. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Through Nov. 21. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi and the Simi Valley Cultural Association’s Literature in Action program present Shakespeare’s light-hearted romantic comedy in a show that is appropriate for all ages. $15. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley. For tickets, email jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. www.actorsrepofsimi.org.

BABY: THE MUSICAL Through Nov. 21. Three couples — young college students, thirty-somethings who have struggled to conceive and middle-aged parents who thought their infant raising days were over — confront the vexing, stressful, humorous and rewarding aspects of pregnancy and parenthood in this Drama Desk Award-winning musical full of heart and joy. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Through Nov. 21. Young women in high school become aware of the way the #MeToo movement has become a part of their lives, shedding new perspectives on classic literature such as Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. Presented by the Theatre Arts and Dance Department at California Lutheran University. $10. Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/calendar.

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN Through Nov. 28. Two graduate school friends who choose different paths — one as an academic, the other as a spouse and parent — begin a dangerous game of musical lives when they start to covet each other’s choices. Witty, biting and immensely funny. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SEVERANCE PLAY Through Nov. 21. Three office workers at the headquarters of a chemical company navigate lies, office politics, romance, sales, sex and possibly even murder in this original dark comedy by Michael Perlmutter. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30. Rolling On, new works on paper by the Inkspots of San Buenaventura printmaking group. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 30. Large, colorful totems of the victims of the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill will be on display at Richard and Mary Carpenter Park. The works were made and installed by ceramics artist and Thousand Oaks resident Ali Alinejad in commemoration of the third anniversary of the tragedy. 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2700, bapacthousandoaks.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Reception on Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. Also on display: Just Another Day in Paradise and Biotic Beings. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Dec. 1. Ninety-ish, new paintings made during the pandemic by Karen K. Lewis, now in her 90th year of living and her 72nd year of painting. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Nov. 30: In honor of the institution’s 30-year anniversary, the museum will display artifacts and special items related to the library’s opening on Nov. 4, 1991. Opened July 2: FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

THE WAV GALLERY Through Nov. 27. End of the World After Party: A Womyn’s Art Show. Closing reception on Saturday, Nov. 27, 12-4 p.m. Working Artists Ventura Gallery, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, endoftheworldafterparty.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. Reception on Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.