“SPEAKING MOVEMENT” | Friday and Saturday, Nov. 12 and 13, 7:30 p.m. This performance gives voice to a company of dance artists navigating meeting together in shared spaces after living in isolation for more than a year. Two evenings of meaningful movement performed and choreographed by Moorpark College Dance program students will present a range of styles and works ranging from funky to fun and from poignant to provocative. Ballet, modern dance and tap are woven throughout the 12 performances reflecting the choreographers’ interpretations of ever-evolving social dynamics and relationships while intimately reflecting on our human experience. Technical support for the show and over 100 costumes were designed and constructed by students in the theatre program. $15. 805-378-1485. Moorpark College Performing Arts Center, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. www.moorparkcollege.edu/pac

THURSDAY

SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Dr. Kent Christensen will be giving a presentation about the indigenous Chumash people during the luncheon meeting of the local women’s club. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. RSVP 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com. Thursday Club Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

ALL-ELECTRIC HOMES | 12-1:15 p.m. FREE online workshop on how to shift to an all electric home reducing the need for fossil fuels even with heating and cooking to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This event is meant for community members, homeowners, design and construction professionals, and anyone interested in learning about what home electrification is, what technologies make it possible, and resources available to support it. Spanish presentation available. Hosted by 3C-REN, the Tri-County Regional Energy Network. Register: www.3c-ren.org/event/all-electric-homes-101 or call 805-235-6355.

CONTAGION! THE SEVEN DEADLY CHOLERA PANDEMICS | 7-8:30 p.m. In response to a renewed interest in infectious diseases that have effected the course of human history the History Department faculty are giving free presentations about various times in the past. In the second lecture, adjunct faculty member David Livingstone, Ph.D., will address seven cholera epidemics in the 19th century. This lecture will cover the devastating consequences of this illness and what the human responses to cholera tell us about our own experiences with COVID-19. Registration is required at bit.ly/3j2S2oh. Lundring Events Center at California Lutheran University, 1-67 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks.

FRIDAY

VENTURA MEETUP SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NATURIST ASSOCIATION | 6:30-8:45 p.m. Ventura and Bates Beach area members are getting together for an in-person dinner meeting. Denny’s Restaurant, 4095 Telegraph Road, Ventura. www.friendsofbatesbeach.org

HAUNTED SALOONS AND EATERIES OF DOWNTOWN VENTURA | 7-9 p.m. Join author and historian Richard Senate for one of his ghost talks and tours. Some of the downtown buildings date back to the 19th Century and some hold stories of ghosts. Some date back to gangster times when Ventura was a hub of smuggled, illegal alcohol. Relive the days of Bootleg Booze and jazz music in old Ventura. $10 per person. Limited to 30 people. 805-643-3154. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

SATURDAY

KIDS SWAP MEET | 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Kids are fostering their entrepreneurial spirit by selling their old toys, supplies and sports equipment at this swap meet where local families are the vendors. Admission is FREE. Hosted by Conejo Recreation and Park District. Thousand Oaks Community Center, 2525 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks.

IN GRATITUDE FOOD DRIVE | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Channel Islands Maritime Museum is hosting a Friends of the Harbor “In Gratitude” Food Drive on behalf of Food Share Ventura County. Food donations will be accepted in the Museum’s front patio/parking lot areas. Donations can also be made by boat or other water transportation modes at the dock in front of the Museum. The top five most needed items are: Canned Proteins-tuna, chicken, salmon; Non-Sugary Cereals; Beans-dry and canned; Rice-in 1-2 pound bags or mixes; and Peanut Butter. The Museum asks that only non-perishable items be donated and that all donations not be past their expiration dates.Channel Islands Maritime Museum, 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard. www.cimmvc.org

BOWLERO GRAND OPENING | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Free bowling anyone? Brand new lanes are open at the new hip bowling lounge, Bowlero. RSVP required for this free event that includes free arcade games. Come see the new lanes located at The Collection in oxnard. Reserve your spot at: www.bowlero.com/bowlero-oxnard-grand-opening

STORY TIME AT THE MUSEUM | 11:30 a.m – 1 p.m. FREE story time at the Museum of Ventura County. This session will feature a story with the theme of: Gratitude. Story time concludes at 12 p.m. followed by children’s garden time. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org/event/story-time-a-story-about-gratitude/

OPENING RECEPTION: ARTE PARA LA GENTE – THE COLLECTED WORKS OF MARGARET GARCIA | 2- 4 p.m. Arte Para la Gente explores artist Margaret Garcia’s vast body of work that captures and encapsulates culture, family, and urban life. Over the past four decades, Margaret Garcia has been a leader in the L.A. Chicano Art Movement, championing women, community, and those individuals who are marginalized by society. Her most recent works, many shown here for the first time, were painted in Ventura County. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamuseum.org

13TH ANNUAL ART ABOUT AGRICULTURE | 4 – 6 p.m. FREE admission to this annual exhibit with 66 fresh works by 60 artists. The purpose of the exhibit is to promote awareness of agriculture by exploring its many facets through art. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th St. Santa Paula. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

COUNTRY BAR CRAWL AND STOP LIGHT PARTY | 4-9 p.m. Grab your best country getup, pull on your boots and rope up your friends for this downtown bar crawl, country style. Five bars, five bands. Drink and food specials and prizes. Choose a red cup to say hands off folks you’re in a committed relationship, choose a blue cup to let folks know you’re single. $15. Check in starts at 3:30 p.m. at Blue Agave, 185 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura. www.countrybarcrawl.com

FIVE FOR FIGHTING WITH STRING QUARTET | 7: 30 p.m. Acclaimed singer and songwriter John Ondrasik, best known by his stage name Five for Fighting, brings his music to the intimate Scherr Forum in Thousand oaks. He has spent the past two decades writing deeply personal songs that include social messages, invoke the human spirit and make an emotional connection. With the past six albums selling over three million records. $52. Tickets are available online from Ticketmaster www.ticketmaster.com or through the box office. For more information call 805 449-2787. Sherr Forum Theater, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com.

WIND ENSEMBLE AND STRING SYMPHONY CONCERT | 7:30 p.m. FREE. The California Lutheran University Wind Ensemble, under the direction of Michael Hart, and the University String Symphony, under the direction of Yoshika Masuda, will perform masterworks for their ensembles and join forces to close with works for full symphony orchestra. Proof of vaccination required. FREE. Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.callutheran.edu/calendar/

SUNDAY

OJAI HOLIDAY MARKET PLACE | Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. FREE admission. Browse a unique collection of curated lifestyle and fashion items from more than 50 booths from sellers from Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. But wait, this is not just a shopping experience: Live music, caroling and a visit from Santa is expected. Do-it-yourself stations will add to the festivities, including an Ornament and Wreath Station. A special silent auction of decorated tabletop trees and Menorahs created by local artists, businesses, and organizations will be available throughout the weekend. Portion of the proceeds from the sales during the weekend will be donated to the Ojai Music Festival and its BRAVO education programs in the schools and community. Libbey Park, 210 S. Signal St. Ojai.

“TOGETHER AT LAST” ARETÉ VOCAL ENSEMBLE | 2 p.m. Areté returns to the stage for its 13th season, which promises to be the most interesting and eclectic yet. The innovative professional ensemble of vocal artists will open this concert with a performance of Quarantine Madrigals (2020) by Indian American composer Reena Esmail. Composed in response to COVID-19, Quarantine Madrigals is intended to trace the break from society, the descent into isolation, and the eventual return to one another experienced during the pandemic. Proof of vaccination required. $20. $15 advance. $10 students. California Lutheran University’s Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.aretevocalensemble.org

MONDAY

AZOR | 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. screenings The story is set in the Argentina of the 1980s under a military dictatorship where even in the world of the uber-wealthy, violence is just beneath the surface. This sophisticated political thriller is a New York Times Critics Pick. French with English subtitles. Directed by Andreas Fontana, starring Fabrizio Rongione and Stéphanie Cléau. Not rated. $7.50-$10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

NOMADLAND | 2-4 p.m. FREE movie matinee. This thoughtful film chronicles a character’s life in the wake of the Great Recession. This film is most enjoyed by adults and older teens. City of Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

WEDNESDAY

STATE OF THE REGION REPORT RELEASE | 8:30 – 11 a.m. The Ventura County Civic Alliance is releasing the 2021 State of the Region Report. Get your copy of the report and hear from its authors about the impacts of the pandemic to the economic health of the area. A panel presentation from Ventura County leaders will focus on how the pandemic affected the county. Ventura County Office of Education Conference Center, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. www.civicalliance.org

THE FUTURE OF AFFORDABLE HOUSING | 11 a.m. FREE online event discussing the changing landscape and the future of affordable housing for all. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation welcomes keynote speaker Lourdes Castro Ramirez, Secretary of California’s Business Consumer Services and Housing Agency. The event will include a live question and answer period. Details and zoom information is online at: www.cabrilloedc.org

BAGS, BLING AND BUBBLY| 11 a.m. The annual fun and fantastic fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters Ventura County is back. This champagne luncheon is an ever popular event with purses for purchase and items for bidding. $125 per person. Details and tickets are available online. Sherwood Country Club, 320 W. Stafford Road, Thousand Oaks. www.bbsvc.org/bubbly/

LETTERS TO SANTA | Through Dec. 20 It’s never too early to get your wish list to the North Pole. Starting today families can bring their cards from home or use a postcard at The Collection’s Guest Services to drop off in the North Pole mailbox on Collection Boulevard. Santa and Mrs. Claus will reply to every letter that includes a return address. The Collection, Oxnard.

LIVING WITH THE PANDEMIC: SAFETY GUIDANCE FOR THE ARTS, YOUTH PROGRAMS | 6 – 7:30 p.m. The second in a three-part workshop for those working in the arts to help navigate their work in the midst of the viral pandemic and manage the variety of circumstances that come from producing and presenting live artistic events. Learn about policies and protocols being developed to reopen arts events safely with a focus on programs for children. Bringing a science based perspective to the issues those in the arts are facing, these workshops are led by experts in medicine, state public health and arts advocacy. Presented by University of Southern California’s Center for Emerging Pathogens at the Keck School of Medicine, the center’s founding director Dr. Neha Nanda is one of the featured speakers. She is an infectious disease physician and faculty member at USC, where she serves at the hospital epidemiologist and interim division chief of infectious diseases. Speakers will include Julie Baker, executive director, Californians for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization. Part 3, on Dec. 15, is titled Best Practices for Artists and Venues. All workshops are FREE, but registration is required. www.californiansforthearts.org/events

THURSDAY

AUTHOR PRESENTATION AND BOOK SIGNING WITH BETSY CHESS | 5- 7 p.m. Through her book, Daughter of the Land, Betsy Chess will be presents a look back at the history of the founding families of the City of Santa Paula. Light snacks and beverages will be served. Pierpont Racquet Club, 500 San Jon Rd., Ventura.

THE FUTURE OF SURGERY: ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY AT COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HEALTH SYSTEM | 6 p.m. Join CMH in this informative seminar discussing high tech robotic surgery options available and the benefits this surgical technique provides. There will be a live question-and-answer session for participants. To attend, please RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

LEARN THE ART OF COLLECTING ART | 6-7 p.m. For many people, art collecting can seem like a far-off pipe dream, the preserve of only the wealthy. But collecting art doesn’t need to be intimidating: everyone can enjoy buying and owning art in an affordable way. Whether its a painting, photographic print, a monotype or etching, the key is to choose something you love and buy with confidence. The acclaimed auction house, John Moran Auctioneers, who will share tips on starting, building and displaying an art collection. $15 nonmembers. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, 2 nd Level, Thousand Oaks. www.cmato.org

COMMUNITY RESOURCES AND NEEDS

CAMARILLO FOOD DISTRIBUTION | Fridays, 12 – 2 p.m. Free food for those in need. A registration form is required. Download the form at: https://www.pvrpd.org/food-distribution. Send via email to: bgonzalez@pvrpd.org, mail, or hand deliver to the District Admin Office located at 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo. Hard copy forms are also available at the food distribution location. Come to the side parking lot at: Camarillo Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo.

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM Nov. 12-21. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi and the Simi Valley Cultural Association’s Literature in Action program present Shakespeare’s light-hearted romantic comedy in a show that is appropriate for all ages. $15. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley. For tickets, email jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. www.actorsrepofsimi.org.

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN Nov. 11-14. A young man in the U.S. Navy and a local factory woman navigate romance, love, friendship and courage. Tickets start at $35. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2700, bapacthousandoaks.com.

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN Nov. 11-21. Young women in high school become aware of the way the #MeToo movement has become a part of their lives, shedding new perspectives on classic literature such as Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. Presented by the Theatre Arts and Dance Department at California Lutheran University. $10. Preus-Brandt Forum, 135 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/calendar.

KIDDO & PATTY HEARST Sunday, Nov. 14, 2 p.m. A teenager discovers a strange connection with kidnapped heiress, hostage and possible terrorist Patty Hearst in 1974 San Fernando Valley. Presented with live music. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

ONE-MAN STAR WARS TRILOGY Friday, Nov. 12, 7:30 p.m. Actor/geek Charles Ross wrote and performs in this one-man tour de Force (ahem) with no costumes, props or sets — but plenty of zany energy. Ross embodies both the beloved and reviled characters that made the George Lucas films sci-fi classics. $39-49. Scherr Forum Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2700, bapacthousandoaks.com.

OPENING ART

BANK OF AMERICA PERFORMING ARTS CENTER Through Nov. 30. Large, colorful totems of the victims of the Nov. 7, 2018 shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill will be on display at Richard and Mary Carpenter Park. The works were made and installed by ceramics artist and Thousand Oaks resident Ali Alinejad in commemoration of the third anniversary of the tragedy. 2100 East Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2700, bapacthousandoaks.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Saturday, Nov. 13, 1-4 p.m.: Fused Glass Workshop with Yvette Franklin. $100. Through Dec. 26: BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION Through Dec. 24. The Language of Color, paintings by Bonny Butler; and Sunrise to Night Skies, watercolor and ink paintings by Mariah Bentley. Reception on Friday, Dec. 3, 5-8 p.m. Studio 99, Bell Arts Factory, 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-648-1235, buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Nov. 13, 2 p.m.: Virtual Family Art Day, in which participants will create a gratitude branch. $6; registration required. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Nov. 12-Feb. 3, 2022. Now Is the Happiest Time of Your Life, vivid and violent oil paintings by representational artist Carl Dobsky that focus on crude, cruel and savage human behavior. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Nov. 11-Spring 2022: Arte Para la Gente, the collected works of Margaret Garcia. Reception on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2-4 p.m. Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

MISCELLANEOUS TREASURES Saturday, Nov. 13, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Remember November, featuring photography, fine arts, jewelry, shell art and more from local artists of the Studio Gallery, Channel Islands Maritime Museum and Shores ArtWalk. 2301 Roosevelt Blvd. on Silver Strand Beach, Oxnard, 805-252-4048, miscellaneoustreasures.business.site.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Friday, Nov. 12, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.: Artists Day returns to the museum, which invites artists and photographers to come enjoy a relaxing day at the quaint property. A $25 donation includes snacks, a fall-themed lunch and docent-led tours.Ongoing: The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Nov. 13-March 6, 2022: The 13th Annual Art About Agriculture, with 66 fresh works from 60 distinct artists that explore the many facets of agriculture. Opening reception on Saturday, Nov. 13, 4-6 p.m. Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

THE WAV GALLERY Through Nov. 27. End of the World After Party: A Womyn’s Art Show. Working Artists Ventura Gallery, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, endoftheworldafterparty.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Nov. 12-Feb. 3, 2022: The Otherworld, visionary paintings by artists that imagine the world as another place. Reception on Thursday, Dec. 2, 4-6 p.m. Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

40 YEARS OF HOME MURAL Through Dec. 6. The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation invites artists to participate in this contest which commemorates the organization’s 40-year anniversary. Open to all artists over the age of 18 working in mural art. The design should draw inspiration from the Cabrillo EDC’s affordable housing and farmworker roots. Deadline for submission: Monday, Dec. 6, at 5 p.m. $7,500 cash prize; winning design will be announced by Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. For rules, submission guidelines and more information, visit www.cabrilloedc.org/mural-call-to-artist/.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

realART Through Nov. 30. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square is currently reviewing applications for new artists. All applications must be submitted through CaFE, callforartists.org. Applications are reviewed on a rolling bases; deadline for the January 2022 show is Nov. 30. For more information, call 310-452-4000 or visit buyrealart.com.

ONGOING THEATER

BABY: THE MUSICAL Through Nov. 21. Three couples — young college students, thirty-somethings who have struggled to conceive and middle-aged parents who thought their infant raising days were over — confront the vexing, stressful, humorous and rewarding aspects of pregnancy and parenthood in this Drama Desk Award-winning musical full of heart and joy. $18-20. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

CAMARILLO TALES: ECHOES IN THE HILLS Through Nov. 13. Theater students of California State University, Channel Islands, worked with a professional playwright to create this collection of short plays inspired by the history and lore of the land upon which the university sits. $5-15. Malibu Hall Outdoor Theatre, CSUCI, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, camarillotales.bpt.me.

RAPTURE BLISTER BURN Through Nov. 28. Two graduate school friends who choose different paths — one as an academic, the other as a spouse and parent — begin a dangerous game of musical lives when they start to covet each other’s choices. Witty, biting and immensely funny. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 South Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

SEVERANCE PLAY Through Nov. 21. Three office workers at the headquarters of a chemical company navigate lies, office politics, romance, sales, sex and possibly even murder in this original dark comedy by Michael Perlmutter. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

WEST SIDE STORY Through Nov. 14. Shakespeare’s <em>Romeo and Juliet</em> is transported to 1950s New York City in this musical tour de force. Rivalries between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks come to a head when a former Jet falls in love with the sister of a Shark. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Nov. 30. Rolling On, new works on paper by the Inkspots of San Buenaventura printmaking group. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Jan. 9, 2022. Major Tom, a group exhibition of work from experimental artists facing the unknown through unconventional materials, innovative techniques and unusual subjects. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Dec. 1. Ninety-ish, new paintings made during the pandemic by Karen K. Lewis, now in her 90th year of living and her 72nd year of painting. Reception on Sunday, Nov. 14, 1-4 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Nov. 30: In honor of the institution’s 30-year anniversary, the museum will display artifacts and special items related to the library’s opening on Nov. 4, 1991. Opened July 2: FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.