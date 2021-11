Pictured: FoodShare pop up pantry at College Park in Oxnard.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

One in six residents of Ventura County report experiencing food insecurity, according to Food Share of Ventura County. This means that they or their family are without reliable access to enough affordable, healthy food on a consistent basis. Food insecurity can be a regular state of being for some, or it can be sporadic based on changes in income or family structure.

Churches and other organizations across Ventura County provide food pantry services and/or meals to those in need.

Here is a partial list of the weekly schedule of food pantries and hot meals being served. Some services have been impacted by the pandemic. For a complete list in your area or help locating food at any time, call 211 for assistance in Ventura County or visit www.foodshare.com/covid19/.

Source: FoodShare. Schedule is accurate as of Nov. 18, 2021. foodshare.com

Hot meals

BREAD OF LIFE – ALL SAINTS EPISCOPAL CHURCH | Sunday, 4 p.m., sack lunch. 144 S. C Street, Oxnard. 805-320-0997

SPIRIT OF SANTA PAULA/MANY MEALS | Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 113 N. Mill St., Santa Paula. 805-340-5025

SIMI SECOND MISSIONARY BAPTIST | 4th Thursday, 5:30 p.m. 1063 Pacific Ave., Simi Valley, 805-522-5241

MANY MEALS AT COLLEGE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH | Wednesday, 6-7 p.m., 4300 Telegraph Road, Ventura. 805-856-8850

FAMILY TO FAMILY | Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 11:30-12:30 p.m. and Saturday-Sunday, 8-9 a.m. 303 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. 818 216-0813

CALVARY COMMUNITY CHURCH | Tuesday, 6-8 p.m. 5495 Via Rocas, Westlake Village. 818-575-2271

Food pantries

AGOURA

B.E. HELPING HANDS | Wednesdays, 12-1 p.m. Drive-thru only. 5312 Derry Ave., 818-597-9700

CAMARILLO

CSUCI – WELLNESS PROMOTION | Mon.-Tues., 1-5 p.m.; Wed., 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Fri., 11 a.m.-2 p.m. CSUCI, One University Drive. 805-437-2067

MARY MAGDALEN | Mondays, 3:30-5 p.m., 2532 Ventura Blvd., 805-484-0532

CROSSROADS COMMUNITY CHURCH | Thursday, 5 -6 p.m., 161 Plaza La Vista, 559-365-4895

FAITH MISSION CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP | First and third Thursdays, 2-5:30 p.m. Drive through only. 1369 Del Norte Road, 914-513-1907

PROJECT HOPE – ST. COLUMBA’S EPISCOPAL CHURCH | Second and fourth Thursday, 9-10 a.m., 5-6 p.m., 1251 Las Posas Road, Camarillo. 805-482-8831

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY CENTER – PLEASANT VALLEY RECREATION AND PARK DISTRICT | Fridays, 12-2 p.m. 1605 E. Burnley Street, Camarillo. 805-482-1996

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY CHURCH | Fridays, 1-5 p.m. by appointment. 379 Mobil Ave., Camarillo. 805-482-2657

SEVENTH DAY ADVENTIST CHURCH | Saturdays, 3-5 p.m., 3975 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo. 805-428-4632

FILLMORE

FILLMORE CHURCH OF CHRIST | Mondays, 2:45-3:15 p.m., 219 Mountain View. 805-218-6004

FRANCIS OF ASSISI | First, third and fifth Wednesdays, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. and Fridays (produce), 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. 1048 West Ventura Street. 805-524-1306

FILLMORE POLICE STOREFRONT | Second, third and fourth Wednesdays, 8-10 a.m., 642 Lemon Way. 805-524-2982

ONE STEP A LA VEZ | Second and fourth Wednesdays, 3-5 p.m., 421 Sespe Ave., 805-625-7067

MOORPARK

RUBEN CASTRO CHARITIES – MOORPARK COLLEGE | Tuesdays, 2-5 p.m. 7075 Campus Dr. at Moorpark College. English: 805-530- 5536; Español: 805- 530-5597

CATHOLIC CHARITIES | Wednesdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 612 Spring Road, Suite 101, 805-529-0720

GRACE HARVEST CHURCH AT RUBEN CASTRO HUMAN SERVICE CENTER | Fourth Thursday, 10 a.m.-11:30 p.m., 612 Spring St., 805-553-9501

GRACE HARVEST CHURCH | Saturdays, 10-11 a.m., 4823 Mirasol Dr., 805-553-9501

RUBEN CASTRO CHARITIES | Saturdays, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Drive thru only. 5700 Condor Drive @ Career Education Center; English: 805-530-5536; Español: 805-530-5597

NEWBURY PARK

SVDP ST. JULIE BILLIART | Mondays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Both days by appointment during time frame, 2475 Borchard Road, 805-270-9597

LIGHTHOUSE CHURCH | Fridays, 5:30-6:30 p.m., 3353 Old Conejo Road, 805-480-9999

OJAI VALLEY

HELP OF OJAI | Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., and Thursdays also 1-4 p.m., 108 Fox St., Ojai, 805-640-3320

CALVARY CHAPEL OF THE OJAI VALLEY | Saturdays, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. by appointment. 195 Mahoney Ave., Oak View. 805-649-1515.

THOMAS AQUINAS | First Thursday (produce), 9:30-10:30 a.m. and Third Saturday, 8:30-10:30 a.m. 185 St. Thomas Drive, Ojai, 805-646-4338

OXNARD

NYELAND PROMISE AT GARDEN ACRES MUTUAL WATER COMPANY | Fourth Tuesday, 9:30-10:30 a.m., 2838 Friedrich Road, 805-415-2787

COMMUNITY ACTION OF VENTURA COUNTY | Thursdays, 8:30-10 a.m., 621 Richmond Ave., 805-436-4000

OXNARD ALANO CLUB | Fridays, 2-4 p.m., 4910 S. C St., 805-486-3356

OXNARD COMMUNITY FOOD PANTRY | Fridays, 1-2 p.m., 144 S. C St., 805-246-5052

SHELTER CARE RESOURCES AT CALVARY CHURCH | Fridays, 5:30-7:30 p.m. 1925 Eastman Ave., 805-407-8842.

JOHNS HEALTH MINISTRIES AT CHRIST THE KING/CRISTO EL REY | Tuesday 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and Thursdays 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. 535 Cooper Road, 805-988-2651

PIRU

SAN SALVADOR MISSION | Third Wednesday, 9:30-11:30 a.m., 4053 Center St., 805-625-3273

PORT HUENEME

BEACH SIDE FELLOWSHIP | Third Wednesday, 9-11 a.m., 250 Market St., 805-874-1318

SANTA PAULA

LUCHA – PODER POPULAR | Thursdays, 2-4 p.m., 113 N. Mill Road, 805-317-1040

SPIRIT OF SANTA PAULA/MANY MEALS | Saturdays, 2:30-3:30 p.m., 1498 Harvard St., 805-229-7750

SPIRIT OF SANTA PAULA/MANY MEALS AT FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH | Wednesdays, 4:30-6 p.m. A hot meal and food pantry. 121 N. Davis St., 805-340-5025

SIMI VALLEY

SAMARITAN CENTER SIMI VALLEY | Hot meals served: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, 9-10 a.m., and Saturday, 6-9 a.m. Drive-thru pantry: Tuesday and Thursday, 12:30-1 p.m. 280 Royal Ave., 805-579-9166

NEW HEART FOURSQUARE CHURCH | Sunday, 11:15-11:45 a.m., 4200 Township Ave., 805-583-3433

SALVATION ARMY SIMI VALLEY CARE AND SHARE | Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. and Wednesday 1-2 p.m., 1407 Los Angeles Ave. Unit #P, 805-527-1070

SOMIS

SOMIS PANTRY AT FAITH BAPTIST CHURCH | Second Tuesday, 1-4 p.m. 3300 West St., next to Somis School and playing field. 805-377-2270

THOUSAND OAKS

ADELANTE COMUNIDAD CONEJO AT CONEJO ELEMENTARY SCHOOL – OPEN AIR COMMUNITY FREE MARKET | Fourth Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., 280 N. Conejo School Dr., 805-495-7058

VENTURA

CATHOLIC CHARITIES VENTURA | Thursday, 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-2:30 p.m. 303 N. Ventura Ave., 805-643-4694.

COMMUNITY BIBLE CHURCH | Second and fourth Saturday, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. 5040 Telegraph Road, 805-339-0019

IGLESIA NUEVA ESPERANZA EN CRISTO | Fourth Friday, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. 9000 Nye Road, 805-651-8518

COMPLETE FOOD SHARE LIST OF FOOD PANTRIES Food-Share-Food-Resource-List-11.18.21