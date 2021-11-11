Pictured: Prescribed burn operations are available to property owners as part of a program to build defensible space. Ventura County Fire Department Photo.

by David Goldstein

The Ventura County Resource Conservation District is offering new opportunities for local residents to protect homes and neighborhoods by adapting to increased fire risk resulting from climate change.

The Ventura County Wildfire Collaborative, administered by the district, is expected to launch in January. With recent funding of $2.7 million by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) and $300,000 of other sources, the collaborative will “build local resilience to reduce the threat of wildfires posed by climate change,” according to Andrew Spyrka, a resource conservation specialist with the District.

“The collaborative will be a public/private partnership group working to mitigate the threat of wildland fires to structures and communities in Ventura County,” said Spyrka. Working with the resources of the Ventura County Resource Conservation District; Ventura Regional Fire Safe Council; Ojai Valley Fire Safe Council; Bell Canyon Fire Safe Council; and Jensen Hughes, Inc; the collaborative will focus on improving infrastructure, defensible space, and other resources in Ventura County neighborhoods and communities located near open space.

Jensen Hughes, Inc. is an engineering firm which describes itself on its website as “a global leader in safety, security and risk-based engineering and consulting.”

In a widely circulated perspective recently published in the Wall Street Journal (“Climate Activists Blow Smoke on Wildfire Fears,” Oct. 27, 2021) Bjorn Lomborg, president of the Copenhagen Consensus think tank based in Denmark, questioned climate change “hysteria” about increasing wildfires, pointing out, “The amount of land burned has declined steadily since 1900, even with rising temperatures.” However, as noted by Lomborg, the decline is mainly in sparsely populated areas. As Lomborg acknowledges, climate change does cause increased risks in fire-prone areas, such as the wildland-urban interface, which is the area of focus for the district.

To guide the work of the collaborative, over the next two years, the district will host town hall meetings in each of the vulnerable cities along Ventura County’s wildland-urban interface, facilitating the engagement of wildfire professionals, insurance agents and other experts with residents. The group will also create evacuation plans in partnership with the Ventura County Fire Protection District, which includes the Ventura County Fire Department and the fire departments of three local cities providing their own fire protection services.

Through a program overseen by the collaborative, fire defense and response experts will provide free services to residents, evaluating homes and defensible space, making suggestions for improvements, and coordinating the first Southern California Wildfire Summit to help our region better prepare for, react to and recover from wildfires.

Additionally, the district is requesting applications from landowners who would like to have prescribed burns on their land. The Ventura County Prescribed Burn Association is another district-organized group founded and managed by Andrew Spyrka, and it includes land trusts, active and retired firefighters, county fire personnel, county Air Pollution Control District staff, ranchers and others. The group recently obtained funding to conduct its first burn in January.

The district is also hosting a Wildfire Prevention Workshop and Speaker Series. This series of 24 free presentations will be held online, enabling community members to engage with wildfire professionals. Registrants for the workshops and speaker presentations will receive electronic brochures and guides to help prepare for wildfires.

Resource Conservation Districts, originally known as Soil Conservation Districts, are locally led special districts of the state. The district secures funding for local projects with other conservation partners such as the Natural Resource Conservation Service, which was launched at the federal level as part of the Department of Agriculture.

Register for the speaker series or sign up to participate in other wildfire resilience opportunities offerings on the district’s webpage. Links are on the landing page at www.vcrcd.org . You may also contact Andrew Spyrka for any additional questions or concerns at andyspyrka.vcrcd@gmail.com.

You can respond to increased risk of wildfires by joining the Ventura County Resource Conservation District in making your neighborhood safer and more resilient.

David Goldstein, an Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, may be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.