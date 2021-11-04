Pictured: The city of Oxnard’s Cultural and Community Services department organized the building of a 6-foot tall La Catrina, who stood over a large ofrenda altar Nov. 1 and 2 on the steps of the Carnegie Art Museum. The public was invited to contribute personal items to display on the steps. The items have now been moved inside, where the public can view them through windows. Photo by Oxnard Mayor John C. Zaragoza, used with permission.

by Kimberly Rivers

Nearly every human culture on Earth has a time of year when those who have died are honored and celebrated. Many of these practices are rooted in Indigenous cultures, becoming influenced later and today by colonizing countries with different religious beliefs. Some held that during certain seasons the dead came back to eat, drink and have fun with their living family members, and that they want to enjoy the things they liked when alive.

One such tradition, Día de los Muertos, Day of the Dead, is probably familiar to most of us in Ventura County. It is based in the culture of the Ancient Aztecs of what is today central and southern Mexico. They believed that the souls of dead family members used the scent of the marigold flower, zempasúchil, to find their way home to their living relatives once a year.

Remembrance, celebration and the cycle of life

That flower is still used today around the world to celebrate the many incarnations of the Day of the Dead. Over the past week or so you could find growers selling bunches of long-stemmed, bright orange or yellow marigolds at local markets and on street corners across Ventura County, alongside roses and other popular flowers. The flowers are strewn across altars in people’s homes, at grave sites or community altars. Sometimes they are woven into large garlands that may encircle photographs of ancestors or in some cases the Virgin Mary or the Virgin of Guadalupe. The spirits are said to be drawn by the scent of the flowers guiding them back.

Bright, colorful sugar skulls are likewise iconic during Día de los Muertos. Skulls, considered a symbol of death or dying by many today, were also viewed as signifying the cycle of life, death and rebirth, and are an important part of celebrating those who have died. Skulls made of papier-mâché, dough and sugar are constructed and decorated (sometimes elaborately), then used to adorn gravesites and altars.

During Día de los Muertos, many families build altars. Alongside marigolds and sugar skulls one might find photos, food, drink, candles and incense for their dead loved ones. Toys that belonged to children who have passed and other treasured possessions can be included in altars.

While some aspects of Day of the Dead practices may be bittersweet, the focus is on celebration. Telling stories and remembering are a way to ensure that someone who has passed remains alive, in some fashion, for the survivors, and that their memory is passed down to future generations. In some ways, one might consider this a way of giving that person everlasting life.

Ancient roots, many branches

Día de los Muertos is strongly associated with Mexico and people of Mexican descent, although some version of it is also practiced in many Central and South American countries as well as Australia and New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, the Philippines and, quite recently, the Czech Republic — although that celebration was originally part of a promotion by the Mexican embassy in Prague.

Many of the communities that celebrate it also have ties to Spain, Portugal and France, whose explorers centuries ago sailed from Europe to various parts of the globe with the intention of “conquering” Indigenous peoples of the so-called “New World” . . . which included spreading the teachings and influence of the Roman Catholic Church.

Día de los Muertos is rooted in Indigenous, pagan beliefs that preceded the introduction of Christianity, yet its cultural significance cannot be ignored. Thus, today, Catholic dioceses in some countries have incorporated Día de los Muertos practices into their religious holidays. In Mexico, the celebrations take place Nov. 1-2, days which are called All Souls Day and All Saints Day in the Roman Catholic Church, Lutheran Churches and the Anglican Church, or Church of England.

Many countries, however, have developed their own traditions for the Day of the Dead, some as old as or older than those followed by the ancient Aztecs.

In Guatemala, for example, giant, colorful kites, often painted with meaningful images or depictions of those who have died, are flown and used to communicate with the dead during Festival de Barriletes Gigantes aka Festival of Giant Kites. The celebration is remarkably documented as going back at least 3,000 years.

For the Aztecs of Mesoamerica, the celebration honored their god and goddess of the underworld: Mictlantecuhtli and his consort, Mictecacihuatl, the Lord and Lady of the Land of the Dead.

Haiti has its Festival of the Dead, Fête Gede, in which practitioners of voodoo parade through the streets possessed by the Ghede (also spelled gede or guédé), spirits of death and fertility. This continues to be a part of voodoo religious celebrations today.

In El Salvador, La Calabiuza honors the dead with costumes of mythological beings, parading through cities with burning torches. This is an Indigenous custom that took place prior to the arrival of Spanish invaders.

In Southern Mexico and into Central America, Hanal Pixan, a Mayan celebration meaning “food for the souls,” celebrates those who have passed by cooking traditional Mayan dishes as offerings for the spirits of the departed.

Even in the Brittany region of France, some continue to remember the dead as part of traditions that date back to pagan times. Today people visit the burial plots of departed loved ones, remove their head coverings, kneel in respect and anoint the gravesites.

In all celebrations around the world, the link between the dead and living is emphasized and celebrated. Despite the manner of worship or location, these traditions share one thing: a belief that on these days, dead loved ones are nearby.

Araw Ng Mga Yumao

This year across Ventura County, many Día de los Muertos celebrations are being extended through Nov. 5 and the days-long event at Oxnard Performing Arts Center is expanding to include the Filipinx version, sometimes called Hallowmas, Day of Those Who Have Passed Away or, in Tagalog, Araw Ng Mga Yumao or Araw Ng Mga Patay.

“We’re thrilled to partner up with OPAC on what may be the first Filipina/x/o- and Chicana/x/o-organized Día de los Muertos or Araw Ng Mga Patay in Oxnard,” said John Del Rosario with Oxnard Art Studio, a new artist collective. “We’re excited to bring many emerging artists and cultural traditions to the festivities, including paying homage to the Filipino tradition. We love to see more endeavors of intercultural unity within our community!”

On Friday, Nov. 5, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., OPAC’s week-long Día de los Muertos celebration will end with an evening festival including the Filipinx holiday customs, which include making offerings of food, flowers and prayers to deceased loved ones. Many practices pre-date the 16th-century Spanish colonization of the 7,640 islands that make up the Philippines. The Asian island nation is west of Vietnam and was a territory of the U.S. until 1946.

Filipinx performers will demonstrate their dance celebrating the day and decorate community altars.

OPAC’s event will honor the Indigenous roots of Día de los Muertos with an Aztec blessing and ceremonial dancing performed by Kalpulli Huitzilin Ihuan Xochitl of Fillmore. Traditional ballet folklórico and mariachis will be joined by cinematic presentations on the theme of the day. Live DJs, arts and crafts activities, poets, food trucks, vendors of all kinds and photo booths will add to the fun and festivities.

OPAC has commissioned local artists to make 10 life-size papier-mâché calaveras (skulls) for a #CalaveraCrawl. These colorful skeletons will be on display all week throughout Downtown Oxnard.

“We plan to make this an annual tradition,” said Carolyn Merino Mullin, executive director of OPAC.

Wear your dancing shoes and plan to stay after 8:30 p.m. for the live music with bands Los So Lows, Los Honeys, Los Pink Droid and a headlining set from The Gritty End, a Los Angeles-based ska band.

Admission is free to attend this event; food, art and vendor wares will be available for purchase.

Día de los Muertos celebrations take place on Friday, Nov. 5, 5-10 p.m. at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. For more information, visit www.oxnardperformingarts.com/diacutea-de-muertos-day-of-the-dead.html.