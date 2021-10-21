by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

As we celebrate women in Ventura County, we wanted to devote some ink to the local organizations that are working to build confidence in girls.

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast

Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast formed in 2007, combining scouting groups across six counties from Santa Cruz to Ventura counties. Thousands of girls and adult volunteers participate in modern, innovative programs from a revamped Girl Scout organization.

In the aftermath of the pandemic 2020 lockdowns, troops may have gotten a bit smaller. According to the national website, there are currently 30 troops in Ventura County, with about 210 active members registered.

The 36-acre Camp Arnaz Program Center, located off of Highway 33 just above Casitas Springs, is a full-service outdoor facility used by troops and other organizations. The original mission of the Girl Scouts remains, to build “girls of courage, confidence and character who make the world a better place.” Programs and events are tailored to provide relevant opportunities that girls of today are asking for, where they can develop their individual interests and strengths. Badges now include technology, engineering, math and climate justice and are grouped into four main areas: STEM, Outdoors, Life Skills, and Entrepreneurship.

The “Math in Nature” badge, for example, includes map-making skills, designing a bird feeder and understanding shapes, numbers and design in nature. “Cookie Business” badges take the thinking beyond the storefront as the famous cookie sales go online. Scout members learn to set business goals and write marketing campaigns. The new Digital Leadership badges focus on digital literacy to help raise awareness about a topic or cause scouts care about.

www.girlscoutsccc.org

Girls Inc.



Girls Inc. is a nonprofit organization operating in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties through the public schools with a mission focused on the “whole girl,” helping girls ages 4 to 18 build self-valuing mindsets and the confidence to take risks and seek out their internal strengths. It relies on mentor relationships and research-based programs focused in three main areas: healthy living, academic enrichment and support, and life skills instruction. The organization is also active in advancing the rights of girls and young women.

In Santa Paula, Girls Inc. offers an after school program in small groups with mentors to promote engagement in school.

For more information, contact Girls Inc., Ventura County Executive Director Jamie Collins, 805-684-6364.

www.girlsinc-carp.org/programs/ventura-county/

Girls Rock



This organization offers a girls-only focus with a rocking vibe. It’s based in Santa Barbara and partners with groups and schools in Ventura County. Known for its Amplify Summer Camp experience, this organization uses music to help build connection and confidence in girls from third to 12th grade. These popular camps offer different “tracts” including bass, guitar, drums, vocals, keys/piano, DJ, podcasting, photography, journalism, music production, skateboarding and more. Tuition assistance is available.

www.girlsrocksb.org