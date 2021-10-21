by Kerry Elkins

Photos by KCruts (@kcruts.com)

This is Anzhela Martynava. Martynava is a 49-year-old dancer and clothing designer originally from Belarus and now living in Ventura County. Here, she’s dancing on Harbor Cove Beach in Ventura following her recovery from a double mastectomy. It took over two hours to achieve these shots, in which the scarf Martynava holds was arranged in the shape of a pink ribbon, the familiar symbol of breast cancer awareness.

Near the end of 2017, Martynava was diagnosed with breast cancer. A mere two months later, she was facing a double mastectomy. She was devastated. She’d seen her own mother suffer from this affliction years before and things hadn’t turned out well for her. Understandably, right from the beginning, Martynava was terrified. One night, while asking herself tough questions and scrolling the Internet for answers, Martynava found a video of encouragement. In it, she witnessed a young woman tell the story of her own diagnosis and surgery. It was the story of fear, decision, courage and action. It was the story of overcoming. The woman had decided that if it took a double mastectomy to save her life, she was willing to do it.

Martynava decided that if the woman in the video was brave enough to face her fear and remove her breasts, so was she. “That’s what it was always about, she said later, at the end of the day, the fight was always about the fear.”

After the surgery, Martynava was weak. Simple tasks were incredibly difficult for her. Once she’d been a revered and powerful dancer, but now, she could barely lift her arms, let alone walk to the end of the block. Martynava could see fear growing in her daughter’s own eyes. She could sense the quivering in her voice when they spoke. She knew her daughter was wondering whether she would be diagnosed next and if she was, how she would fare should she, too, have surgery.

In that moment, motherly love became Martynava’s catalyst for healing. Martynava decided her daughter would bear witness not only to her healing but to her thriving. She would become stronger than she’d ever been no matter what it took. She would be a beacon for her daughter in the same way the anonymous woman on the Internet had been a beacon of bravery and fortitude for her. A symbol of courage.

Martynava started hitting the gym. After a while, she noticed her results gaining momentum. She felt her mobility and passion for life coming back. Every day, she got stronger and stronger. Every day, she found the determination needed for both her and her daughter.

“If anyone has been through this and they see these photographs now, they’ll say, ‘Look at what Martynava can do with her arms!’ They’ll know that if I made it, they can make it, too. Dance was my way, my tool to healing, but that tool can be anything someone is passionate about.”

Martynava and photographer Kathy Cruts graciously shared this image with the Ventura County Reporter in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

www.nationalbreastcancer.org