Oct. 28, 2021

The scariest part of Halloween? The dairy industry.

Little scares me about Halloween or trick-or-treating. Ghosts, zombies, skeletons and witches have nothing on all the milk ingredients in candy and the frightening truth about the dairy industry.

This is the industry that has spent billions convincing humans that drinking the milk of another species is okay.

This is the industry that feeds millions of dairy cows in favor of feeding starving humans.

This is the industry that creates pastures for dairy cows which accounts for a substantial reduction of forestland and other wildlife habitats. Add to this that the digestive system of cows discharges large amounts of methane, and their waste discharges nitrous oxide, both contributors to global warming.

This is the industry that perpetually impregnates cows in order to keep them lactating to produce milk meant for their offspring and then kills them off after they are “spent.”

The dairy industry is more frightening than any Halloween nightmare.

But, we’re lucky. Our local supermarkets offer a selection of plant-based milks, cheeses and ice creams, as well as a colorful display of fresh fruits and veggies. And the dairy industry reporting slumping sales is just the treat we need this holiday season.

Victor Castanza

Ventura

No gun play for entertainment

Movies and TV films and series feature guns and shootings as required forms of entertainment these days. The bigger the gun, the more buzz it stirs.

Years ago I told our kids we would not take them to any entertainment that featured guns in its ads or plot lines. What could their kids not see these days? Top grossing “Action” and “Horror” films lead the way in 2021 with all sorts of murderous mayhem for our enjoyment, gun blazing in any confrontation with so-called evil.

We only have to check the morning papers to keep track of the carnage of our U.S. gun culture. About 37,000 people die of gunshot each year in the U.S., most by suicide. El Salvador and Brazil beat us out on that score.

With the real accidental slaying of the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the movie Rust, we see that even simulated gun play can kill. My advice — stop going to gun play films and entertainments, and maybe they will not be so profitable and stir the imagination of young and old to think about how cool guns are supposed to be.

Robert Chianese

Ojai