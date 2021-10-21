Pictured: Desiree Caldera and Kaylena Mann, CSUCI students, completed Lisagor Fellowship.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

County extends mask mandate

On Oct. 18, 2021 Dr. Robert Levin, Ventura County Public Health Officer, issued an order extending the mandate requiring all persons to wear a face covering when indoors in public spaces, regardless of vaccination status.

Levin’s order is in effect until three things occur.

First, the county must reach and remain in the “moderate” tier for COVID-19 transmission for at least three weeks. To be in the moderate tier, the county daily case rate would need to be at or below seven new cases per 100,000 residents. Second, hospitalizations related to COVID in the county must be “low and stable.” Finally, eight weeks will have to pass after the emergency use authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds, or until 80% of the county’s eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The order includes a provision allowing performers at indoor live events to remove their masks while actively performing or participating. This applies to theater, opera, symphony, professional sports and public speaking events.

The order may also be extended as needed or otherwise rescinded. The order and details are online at www.vcrecovers.org.

CSUCI students complete research fellowship

Two research fellows at California State University, Channel Islands have completed the Lisagor Fellowship for undergraduate research.

Desiree Caldera and Kaylena Mann each were recognized for their past research and received a $1,000 award with a $3,000 stipend for their research as part of the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellows (SURF) program.

Mann, majoring in psychology, researched psychological testing with a focus on fairness and how wording can be tailored to account for any potential bias against an LGBTQ+ respondent.

Caldera’s work focused on cyber security. She is majoring in computer science and worked on a program that can be used by small businesses to test their internal networks.

“The whole eight weeks of SURF and the project challenged me as a student and my abilities as a computer science major,” said Caldera. “It was rewarding and I can definitely say I cried when I found out I won the fellowship. It meant a lot to be recognized as a woman of color in computer science.”

The fellowship was founded by Terri Lisagor, Ed.D., professor emeritus of Nutrition and Food Science, with her husband Mark Lisagor, D.D.S, and is aimed at supporting the learning process related to research.

“Having the opportunity to create my own research questions and take the reins of my own hypotheses was both stressful and invigorating,” said Mann. “I learned a lot about my own capabilities as a researcher, as well as how exciting this experience can be.”

Mann was mentored by HyeSun Lee, Ph.D., assistant professor of psychology, and Caldera was mentored by Reza Abdolee, Ph.D., assistant professor of computer science.

kidStream Lego League registration open

Camarillo-based nonprofit children’s museum kidStream has opened early bird registration for their first Lego League season in 2022. Those interested can sign up through Oct. 31 for next year’s event. Details are online at: www.kidstream.org

Port Hueneme adopts General Plan 2045

On Oct. 4, the Port Hueneme City Council voted unanimously to adopt the city’s amended General Plan 2045, which included several changes proposed by council member Laura Hernandez. The document will govern all land use within city limits through 2045.

Two new directors at Vista del Mar Hospital

On Oct. 14, Vista del Mar Hospital in Ventura announced two new directors on its staff. Lorena Bucholtz will serve as director of human resources and Deleene Walker will be the new director of outpatient services.

The hospital is focused on the stabilization and dual diagnosis of persons with mental illness and chemical dependency.

Supervisors increase legal defense funding for oil and gas provisions

On Oct. 4, the Ventura County Board of Supervisors voted to increase funding to over $2 million in order to defend the county’s recently adopted General Plan and revisions to the county’s zoning ordinances from several lawsuits aimed at removing new oil and gas permitting requirements from the plan.

Supervisors Matt LaVere, Carmen Ramirez, Linda Parks and Kelly Long voted in support of the increase in legal funding for the matter.

Robotics Competition

On Oct. 16 and 17, the first annual Tidal Tumble Robotics Competition took place at the Ventura County Fairgrounds. The event was hosted by High Tide, the first robotics team in Ventura, which includes students from El Camino, Foothill, Buena and Ventura high schools. Twenty teams from California and one team from Hawaii participated in the event. This year, due to the pandemic, it was closed to the public.