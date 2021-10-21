Pictured: Karina Kaye.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Growing up today is a lot different than 20 years ago, let alone 30 or 40. That is a fact. Past generations have had upheavals, but today, amidst uncertain economic futures, shifts away from a lifelong career are all in the shadow of an ever-present existential threat.

High school students right now have had their education and social lives disrupted by a global pandemic, and recent graduates have had their career paths thwarted. The uncertainty of what comes next is compounded by another global issue: climate change. This has a huge impact on their mental health.

Seeking real solutions is a key aspect of the approach Karina Kaye, herself just 29, takes in how she works to combat climate change, both in her personal life and her community. The Oxnard activist currently serves as a remote intern with 350 Colorado, the Colorado branch of the 350.org environmental organization working towards a fossil-free future. Kaye is part of the 350CO environmental policy team focusing on the “just transition working group for oil and gas export communities and lowering emissions in the transportation sector for the state.”

Unemployed but not inactive

As COVID-19 spread locally, Kaye said that she was having a “difficult time,” and today is unemployed as a result of the pandemic. But she’s thrown herself into volunteer pursuits. In addition to her work with 350CO, she also serves on the volunteer board for Climate First: Replacing Oil and Gas (CFROG) and been a key member of the organization’s grant-funded program, Environmental Voices Academy (EVA), an educational program revised during pandemic lockdowns and aimed at getting kids involved in monitoring air quality around their schools.

Looking back, Kaye credits “being able to get invested in community work,” through a local program with high school students, as helping her cope. “They have so much enthusiasm and passion, it’s not really something I was familiar with at that age.”

EVA is a program for high school juniors and seniors that helps foster environmental justice organizers, providing students with an awareness of the issues and a sense that they can make a difference with real skills and real solutions. Kaye explained that seeing a way forward is important in discussing climate change with young people, and helping them not get overwhelmed by the weight of the issue.

“Climate change is such a huge, difficult concept to deal with,” she said. “ According to U.N. scientists, we have less than 10 years to lower our emissions . . . to lower our impacts [1] . . . Young people, if they don’t know the science, they intuitively know there is something quite wrong.”

Kaye attributed the wave of “juvenile mental illness” seen in the U.S. and other nations to a “culture of fear.” She said it’s important to her that as young people become concerned about climate change, that an effort is made to simultaneously “communicate the different solutions with them, it’s about their own future. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

EVA is gearing up on its next session, starting in January 2022. Members will be reaching out to schools in the coming weeks.

Green job resources needed

One of those solutions Kaye is eyeing is employment in the environmental sector.

The concept of having green job resources as part of workforce development strategies is “pretty nascent, there is a lot of excitement with our [CFROG] staff. It’s a different focus, a very necessary one.”

For teens and young adults interested in greener jobs, Kaye explained that the messaging is incomplete. “The trades are not being talked about…students are looking for something new, innovative.” While they have a desire to avoid extractive industries and want to find jobs that have a future, there are few “green economy resources provided at the local level.”

The trades themselves have to be part of the solution. “Things fundamentally have to change from the labor side, so they’re ahead of any economic issues.”

As an example, she said it’s “fairly clear” that the oil and gas industry’s zenith is “behind us,” and yet there is very little focus on filling that void for labor as the sector declines. This void can be felt by young people as they try to envision their own futures.

Over the pond and back again

Kaye belongs to a multicultural family: Her father is Jewish and her mother has a Hispanic background. She spent her early childhood in Northern Manchester in Northern England. Her family and upbringing (including moving to Oxnard as a teenager) laid the foundation for her interest in labor and the need to involve the working class in climate solutions.

“It’s this great post-industrial city, the seat of the Industrial Revolution,” she said of Northern Manchester. Growing up there “fostered an interest” in that history. She sees a reflection of that history in what is happening today.

Manchester’s population exploded in the wake of large-scale manufacturing growth, mainly in the textile sector, starting around the mid-17th century. People flooded into the city from the rural countryside, forever changing the culture. Then, as choking smog, child labor and worker exploitation plagued the area, it became the site of the first worker uprisings.

“The history of working people is embedded in who I am,” Kaye affirmed. “As a kid [the history] was at a very surface level — this is our culture, a history we can be proud of — but now I’m able to employ a more post-colonial lens.”

“I moved to the U.S. when I was 14,” she continued. “I went to Oxnard High School, came in as a sophomore.” She recalls being “much younger than everyone else, I didn’t know what I was doing. I don’t know what I’m doing with my life now,” she said with a laugh. “I think anyone who does is kinda lying.”

After graduating from Oxnard High School, Kaye studied history and sociology at Ventura College, then transferred to UCLA in 2013. She majored in gender studies and minored in film. “I was looking for a smaller program. Gender studies was a small program, in a huge school.”

She knew she’d continue to study; finding the right program was key.

“I was interning with Food and Water Watch in 2017.” She was part of an organizing team building awareness in Oxnard around an expanding oil and gas project in the area — a project that was ultimately crushed due to community pressure on the county. She realized that her interests were outside of the physical sciences, but within community-based climate work.

“I was looking for a program to further my education,” she recalled, and found that a program at the University of Edinburgh offered the perfect synthesis, “integrating environmental science and social science lens.” She left Oxnard for Scotland to pursue a master’s degree in global environment, politics and society.

The “just transition” to renewable resources

“It was the perfect thing for me,” she said of her time at graduate school, which coincided with the political turmoil of Brexit. “England is my home country, Scotland voted against Brexit . . . something was happening in that part of the world, in a place where people apparently had their heads screwed on properly.”

During her master’s studies, she had the opportunity to work with the European organization Young Friends of the Earth, which works in disenfranchised communities to build a vision for a just transition away from a fossil fuel-based economy. Kaye explained the concept of a “just transition” recognizes that the necessary “shift off of fossil fuels” must be “guided and led by working peoples, labor unions and other organizations that support working class people.”

Prior to the “concept of the Green New Deal [in the U.S.] there was a transition among labor unions. The Scottish Government, for example, was working very closely with environmental groups, labor unions . . . to get off fossil fuels . . . and answer the fundamental question: How do we get off fossil fuels in the most equitable terms possible?”

“That is something I’m really passionate about, being proactive in finding ways that we can all work together as a community,” she said, adding that this is the work CFROG is doing.

A key part of a just transition, and the message Kaye wants to get out, is that the “interests of unions and workers are not out of step with climate goals.” Programs like EVA and raising the public understanding of this issue can help ensure that “people who work in extractive industries” are a part of and, in fact, at the forefront of “getting off of the oil economy that is really strangling us.”

“We are now at an interesting flash point in history”

She likens what is happening now, with workers feeling pinched due to efforts to shift the global economy away from emission-heavy industries, with unrest during the Industrial Revolution. “That was a time with a rising workforce, the beginning of class struggles. A time in which global emissions were becoming an issue, with ecological and human labor exploitation. We are now at an interesting flash point in history, seeing that reproduced all over the world.”

She sees the “maxim of the environmental justice movement” — “a safe place to live, work and play” — as a reflection of the issues that workers brought forward during the struggles in Manchester.

Kaye completed her master’s degree in late 2019 and came back to Ventura County. “I missed my partner, I missed my family.” She worked on the state assembly campaign for Jonathan Abboud until the beginning of the March primaries. “Then the pandemic set in. Like a lot of people, I was out of a job. Living at home . . . it’s important to state that people are still affected by this; it’s not over, really . . . It’s OK to not be OK. I think a really important message to get out to young people is to not be afraid to be vulnerable, and to look after your mental health.”

“I feel like I’m a community-oriented person. I do good where I can,” she continued, noting that her partner, friends and community work inspire her and keep her “grounded.”

Reflecting on her education, she said, “It was a wonderful experience…it was a real privilege to be able to do those kinds of things . . . [education] is probably the most important thing in my life,” and that “access to education for other people . . . that is how you create a better society, better access to education.”

1. https://www.ipcc.ch/sr15/

cfrog.org/what-we-do/environmental-voices-academy/

350.org