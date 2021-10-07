SURF’N SUDS BEER FESTIVAL | Saturday, Oct. 9, 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. Gather at the beach to enjoy over 65 craft breweries and wineries offering beer, ciders, seltzers, kombucha and wine at this complete festival with breweries like Sierra Nevada, Belching Beaver, Firestone Walker and local breweries including Topa Topa Brewing Co., Poseidon, Ventura Coast, Made West and more. Take on giant beer pong, lawn games and food trucks. Exciting live music performances by headliners Jacob Marquez and the Good Vibes, featuring Mestizo and DJ Hecktik. VIP ticket holders get early entry with exclusive tasting samples not available for general admission ticket holders. All CDC and local health COVID guidelines will be followed. The festival is encouraging safe transportation to and from the beach – check website for bus stop details the morning of the festival. $10 parking fee on site. Free bicycle valet parking provided by VCCOOL. Proceeds benefit Young and Brave Foundation. $65 general admission. $70 VIP tickets. www.surfbeerfest.com. San Buenaventura State Beach, Ventura.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

CAMARILLO, STATE OF THE CITY | 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. In person event. Join Camarillo mayor Charlotte Craven for a report on the state of the city. Luncheon meeting is $55 per person. Spanish Hills Country Club, 999 Crestview Avenue, Camarillo. www.wvcba.org

COMMUNITY ACTION PLAN FEEDBACK FORUM | 3 p.m. Zoom event. Community Action of Ventura County invites the public to provide feedback on the organization’s Community Action Plan aimed at addressing poverty, social justice and economic development to increase self-sufficiency among the county’s poorest residents. The plan and forum details are online at: www.ca-vc.org/cna

OJAI COMMUNITY FARMERS MARKET | 3- 7 p.m. Browse local delights including produce, flowers, eggs, essential oils and more in a community courtyard with live music. Located at the Chapparal Courtyard at the headquarters of the Ojai Unified School District, 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai. https://www.ojaicommunityfarmersmarket.com

FALL BUSINESS EXPO | 4-7 p.m. Over 70 restaurants and businesses share their businesses. FREE. Hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. Four Points Sheraton, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura.

SANTA CLARA HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING | 4:30-9 p.m. All families, including 8th graders who are looking to come to Santa Clara High in the future to the Homecoming celebrations that will include music, fireworks, games, floats and more. Santa Clara High School, 2121 Saviers Rd, Oxnard. www.santaclarahighschool.com

RANKY TANKY CONCERT | 7 p.m. Enjoy this Grammy winning, Charleston based quintet performing always relevant music of Gullah culture. From delicate lullabies, heart wrenching spirituals to playful tunes and ecstatic shouts. $36, festival seating. Call 805-449-2787 or visit online for tickets. Stagecoach Inn Museum, 51 S Ventu Park Rd, Newbury Park. www.ticketmaster.com.

FRIDAY

FRIDAY BINGO DATE NIGHT | Doors open at 4 p.m, games start at 6 p.m. Free pizza provided to players. Outside food and drinks are welcome. For all bingo lovers 18 and over, your minimum buy in is one park of 13 games for $15. For more information contact Denise Cleric, Recreation Specialist at 805-482-4881 or dcleric@pvrpd.org. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

SATURDAY

VENTURA’S WESTSIDE HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE DISPOSAL EVENT | 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The City of Ventura is hosting a hazardous waste disposal event. Accepted items include aerosol can, adhesives, batteries (auto and household), fluorescent tubes and bulbs (CFLs), fuel additives, gasoline, household cleaners, medications (non-narcotic), motor oil/filters, paint, polishes, varnish and other chemicals. Attendees are asked to arrive via Cedar St. to Center St. Ventura Avenue Adult Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

FARMERS MARKET AT THE COLLECTION | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fresh, farm to table fare from local growers, gourmet tamales and more. At Collection Boulevard across from The Annex Food Hall, Oxnard.

WESTSIDE NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP AND RECYCLING EVENT | 9 a.m. to noon Help fill up the dumpsters. Load up your cars, trucks and trailers for this clean up event hosted by the Westside Community Development Corporation. Bring your appliances, electronic waste, yard waste, furniture and tires are accepted. Bring any item you are unable to dispose of. Volunteers will be present to help unload. The event is at 71 Bell Way, Ventura.

HEART AND STROKE WALK | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Organized by the American Heart Association this regional event will have pop-up start line locations in various communities to celebrate survivors of heart disease and strokes, raise funds for research and encourage physical activity. Start at a designated location, or anywhere. The Simi Valley location is hosted by Adventist Health Simi Valley with the theme “Happiness in the Park.” Pop-Up Start Line at Rancho Santa Susana Park, 6503 Katherine Rd., Simi Valley. www.southlandheartwalk.org

BOOK SIGNING WITH AUTHOR JEREMY GREDONE | 1- 3 p.m. Celebrate the children’s book Maxwell by Jeremy Gredone and the fun story for all ages about the constantly changing bond between parent and child. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

GROUP LIGHT MEDITATION | 7-8:30 p.m. Gather under the light for a guided meditation dedicated to sending love, compassion, and peace to the world. Each event begins with intention setting and a guided meditation to anchor in the energy, followed by a light and sound bath. October’s theme is freedom. Learn more and register at https://www.yourbestlight. com/events-workshops . Suggeste d donation of $5. Rising Light, 73 N. Palm St., Suite M1, Ventura.

SUNDAY

FARM COUNTRY WEEKEND | Saturday, Oct. 9 and Sunday, Oct. 10, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Come out to the country! Pig races, animal shows with roaming performers across the farm. Underwood Family Farms beloved harvest festival celebrations continue throughout the month of October, with festive activities and entertainment for the whole family. Local bands perform all weekend on the main stage from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m. with KHAY Country Radio being broadcast live from the farm. $22 general admission. Children 2 and under are free. Discount for seniors, military, veterans and first responders. Underwood Family Farms, 3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark. www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com/farm-country-weekend/

MONSTERS AT THE MUSEUM | 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Come to the museum for a spooky story about monsters. FREE. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.

SACRED CACAO AND GONG SOUND BATH EXPERIENCE | 6:30-8:30 p.m. Celebrate oneness and experience the magnified vibrations of a healing Gong Sound Bath. We will set intention, invoke the elements and our ancestors, drink the sacred plant medicine Cacao, sit in guided meditation and lie down to absorb the healing resonance of the Gong, drum, singing bowls and other musical and percussion instruments. $33-$66. Contact humevents88@gmail.com. Tickets available online HERE. Bell Arts Factory 432 N Ventura Avenue #101, Ventura.

MONDAY

ANNUAL GOLF CLASSIC | 8 a.m. The annual Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County invites you for a fabulous day of golf, dining and more, all benefiting the work they do in the community. Texas scramble start, play in foursomes. Sign up as an individual or team today. Registration is online HERE. Moorpark Country Club, 11800 Championship Dr., Moorpark.

TUESDAY

MULTI-FAMILY HOME ENERY SAVINGS WEBINAR | 9 -10 a.m. The Tri-County Regional Energy Network (3C-Ren) is partnering with Ventura County, and Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties – to bring energy-saving programs, industry training and resources to property owners and managers to help identify and obtain rebates for energy improvements made to multifamily properties in the area. Incentives help lower the cost of updating HVAC systems, replacing water heaters – reducing energy consumption, lowering costs for tenants, and providing needed upgrades and maintenance. FREE, registration required online HERE.

AUDUBON STARR RANCH SANCTUARY: PROTECTING AND PROMOTING SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDLANDS | 7 p.m. FREE. Sandy DeSimone has developed an integrative approach to ecological research and education. She has done doctoral research on the coastal sage scrub and will bring her passion for local plants to this talk that is part of the monthly speaker series from the Ventura Audubon Society. Registration and link are online HERE.

LIVING WITH THE PANDEMIC: SAFETY GUIDANCE FOR THE ARTS | 6 – 7:30 p.m. The first in a three-part workshop for those working in the arts to help navigate their work in the midst of the viral pandemic and manage the variety of circumstances that come from producing and presenting live artistic events. Learn about policies and protocols being developed to reopen arts events safely? Bringing a science based perspective to the issues those in the arts are facing, these workshops are led by experts in medicine, state public health and arts advocacy. Presented by University of Southern California’s Center for Emerging Pathogens at the Keck School of Medicine, the center’s founding director Dr. Neha Nanda is one of the featured speakers. She is an infectious disease physician and faculty member at USC, where she serves at the hospital epidemiologist and interim division chief of infectious diseases. Speakers will include Julie Baker, executive director, Californians for the Arts, a statewide arts advocacy organization. Part two will be held on Nov. 17, 2021 will focus on Youth Programs; Part 3, is titled Best Practices for Artists and Venues. All workshops are FREE, but registration is required. www.californiansforthearts.org/events

WEDNESDAY

QUEEN NATION | 6:30 – 8 p.m. FREE concert for the whole family, this Queen tribute band brings the magic back to life. Collection Park at Riverpark/The Collection, 2751 Park View Ct., Oxnard.

WHAT TO EXPECT IN THE POST-PANDEMIC REAL ESTATE MARKET | 6:30-9:30 p.m. The general meeting of the Ventura County Real Estate Investors Association includes this dynamic presentation from Rick Sharga, the leading authority on real estate economics. He is executive Vice-President of RealtyTrac, overseeing the production of the nation’s largest database of properties in foreclosure. He will discuss how COVID-19 has impacted the real estate market in unexpected ways – sales increased, prices soared, mortgage rates dipped and urban Millennials transformed into suburban homeowners. Sharga will present the current trends, what to expect, and the rental market. The general meeting will be followed by the Real Estate Vender Expo until 10:30 p.m. FREE admission. Registration is required. FREE parking. River Ridge Country Club, first floor ballroom, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard. www.vcrealestateinvestors.com.

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature a visit and presentation by the Moorpark College Exotic Animal Program. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., 4-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m. SoCalGas is hosting a series of in-person, town hall meetings to provide information to the public about it planned expansion of the natural gas/methane compressor facility located on N. Olive Street in West Ventura. All pandemic protocols will be enforced and registration in advance is required as well as a health screening prior to entry. Three meetings will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, and an addition meeting on Saturday. Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – noon. More information and registration is online HERE. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

“SOCAL GAS, STOP POISONING OUR NEIGHBORHOOD” | 5:30-7 p.m. A protest organized by Westside Clean Air Coalition will take place outside of the town hall being hosted by SoCal Gas regarding a gas compressor facility expansion project in West Ventura. Protestors will be calling for an Environmental Impact Report to be done prior to the project moving forward. In front of the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.westsidecleanair.org

EFFICIENT CULTIVATION TO INCREASE CANNABIS PROFIT AND PRODUCTIVITY | 1:30-3:30 p.m. A four part workshop, hosted by Tri-County Regional Energy Network and the Resource Innovation Institute, designed for cannabis cultivation operations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura County to bring tested and science based practices to issues related to controls, lighting, and more to improve efficiency in the cultivation of cannabis, with a focus on minimizing carbon footprints of cultivation operations. The first workshop is titled “Automation and Controls Best Practices for All Cultivation Environments. Additional workshops include Greenhouse Optimization (Dec. 2), Indoor Optimization (Feb. 3) and Sungrown Efficiency (Apr. 7). These workshops are designed for cultivators, staff, design and construction personnel, property owners and government representatives. Registration is online HERE.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, RESOURCES AND OPPORTUNITIES

WEST VENTURA ADOPT-A-BLOCK PROGRAM | Ongoing. The Westside Community Development Corporation has identified 20 blocks of the Avenue corridor and two residential streets that can be adopted by local groups, organizations, churches, schools or businesses to be cleaned up, cared for and maintained. Those who adopt a block will weed the area, pick up trash, cigarette butts, graffiti and other litter. The group will pressure wash the sidewalks at least once a year and identify other needs like city trash receptacles, doggy poop bag dispensers, or community information board. Supplies and other program needs are sponsored by AERA Energy. For more information contact Jackie Pearce at WCDC, 805-628-3869, director@WestsideVentura.org. www.westsideventura.org/adopt-a-block/

BUILDING A COMMUNITY WILDFIRE PROTECTION PLAN | The Ventura Regional Fire Safe Council in partnership with the University of California, Santa Barbara Bren School, a community survey is being conducted to increase understanding about how Ventura County residents prepare for, respond to and recover from wildfire. Public input will be used to ensure a more inclusive plan to keep residents safe during a wildfire. More information online HERE.

VENTURA GENERAL PLAN SURVEYS | The city of Ventura needs public input to develop an effective General Plan that will govern land use planning in city limits in the coming decades. Three online surveys seek public input on Natural Disasters and Climate Change, Community Visioning, active transportation and Issues and Opportunities. All surveys are online at: www.planventura.com/online-surveys

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

THE BOOK THAT WON’T CLOSE: CONFESSIONS OF A LOVE ADDICT Saturday, Oct. 9, 8 p.m. A dark comedy written and performed by TL Forsberg that deals with cultural fluidity, isolation, addiction and bad relationships. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE CRYPTID CATCHERS Oct. 9-16. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players present this family-friendly story about a group of mythical monster seekers who get hired by the mayor for an unusual assignment. $13. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

ELEEMOSYNARY Oct. 8-24. The delicate relationships between three gifted women (an older woman, and her daughter and granddaughter) are explored in this sensitive and probing production written by Lee Blessing. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. South Stage of The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

I HEART MAROC Sunday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. Written and performed by Armenian-American immigrant Azo Safo, this production features a mix of wacky characters, “edutainment” and travelogue by a Peace Corps volunteer recalling her time in rural Morocco. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

MAMAISMS Sunday, Oct. 10, 3 p.m. The many expressions of love, devotion and wisdom parents say to their children are explored through comedy and drama by writer, producer and actor Sonia Jackson. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

MOMMY MONSTER Friday, Oct. 8, 8 p.m. An original play by April Wish that sheds light on the agony, ecstasy and hilarity of modern mothernhood. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

NELL GWYNN Oct. 7-17. The true story of a prostitute and orange seller who becomes the mistress of King Charles II in 17th century London. Presented by Moorpark College Theatre Arts. $5-10. Parking garage on the southeast side of Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/news/moorpark-college-theatre-arts-brings-nell-gwynn-over-pond-parking-garage.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Through Oct. 17. Swashbuckling pirates, bumbling police officers, two young lovers and one Modern Major General collide in this classic comedic musical from Gilbert and Sullivan. Presented by the Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company. $22-28. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

SHE STOOPS TO SCANDAL Sunday, Oct. 10, 7 p.m. Written by Chamber Stevens and set in the Regency era, this high society mystery-romance features several characters skillfully and delightfully embodied by Darbianna Dinsmore. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

WILD AT HART Saturday, Oct. 9, 4 p.m. Kamakshi Hart wrote and performs a variety of characters in this award-winning play about surviving and healing from sexual assault. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY Oct. 8-Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Saturday, Oct. 9, 3-5 p.m.: “Home Waters: Coastal Communities and Maritime Traditions,” a selection of short films that cross North America and Canada to explore coastal Indigenous life. Panel discussion to follow. Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

PORCH GALLERY Oct. 7-Jan. 3, 2022. Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. Artists’ reception on Saturday, Oct. 9, 5-7 p.m. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

END OF THE WORLD AFTER PARTY Through Oct. 15 (extended). This fiscally sponsored project of Arts Ventura is seeking womyn artists to contribute to an art show on exhibit Oct. 15-31 at the WAV Gallery in Ventura. All traditional and nontraditional media accepted. Works should be related to themes of feminism, resistance, social change, anti-white supremacy, class solidarity, women’s rights and anti-authoritarianism. Deadline for submission has been extended to Friday, Oct. 15. $35 entry fee for up to three pieces. For submission guidelines and more information, visit endoftheworldafterparty.com/call-to-artists.

MAKING IT HOME: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL Through Oct. 17. Video auditions are now being accepted for the Conejo Players Theatre’s holiday musical production. A variety of roles need to be filled for this story about a pair of siblings going home for the holidays. Open to ages 12 and up. Rehearsals Nov. 6-Dec. 3. Performances Dec. 10-12. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/making-it-home-holiday-musical-0 or email producer Beth Eslick at beth@conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING THEATER

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Through Oct. 24. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and inspired by her years writing as “Dear Sugar,” this touching play follows the relationships that develop between an advice columnist and her readers. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 7, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 29. Compass Rose, doubts, fears and achievements expressed through the work of six artists as they navigated the pandemic. Curated by Kristine Schomaker. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 30: Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit, featuring works by some of the area’s most renowned artists, including Phyllis Doyon, Bob Privitt, Joe Cibere and more. Silent auction, raffle and closing reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the BAA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 2: Flip the Commission, in which artists donate the majority of the sale of their work to the BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Nov. 2. ARTrageous Pastel Show, an art show and sale featuring works by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 9, 4-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 11: Finding the Light, works that demonstrate how members of Ojai Studio Artists found light during the pandemic. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, focusonthemasters.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opening Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.