FEAR GROUNDS | Through Oct. 31 All lost souls are invited to wander through open air haunts that will satisfy your need to scream. Explore the Cage, the Fright Train and the Terror Trail, three unique experiences. Ghouls, monsters, murderers and don’t forget the clowns, are waiting to send you screaming into Halloween weekend. For the faint of heart maybe stick with the Dead End ($9), the gateway to the darker sections of the park. Visitors can add access to the other areas, or pay to visit all sections ($44) for the ultimate scare experience. Watch out, the $20 onsite parking fee is what will really kill you, but it can be avoided if you dare to walk a few blocks. This experiential event is produced by CBF Productions who have put on Halloween haunt events at Disneyland, Magic Mountain and more. Ventura County Fairgrounds, 10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura. www.surferspointlive.com/fear-grounds

OXNARD HALLOWEEN FLOAT TOURS | 5 – 8 p.m. Look for a spooky float to fly through your neighborhood this Halloween season, with skeleton dogs, witches and more. Goblins and ghouls have taken over Santa Claus’s sleigh and are using it to visit you! Oxnard Parks and Recreation Department has built a fun float that is visiting different neighborhoods throughout the week leading up to Halloween. On Thursday the float will visit Oxnard’s Northeast Community including: Rose Park, East Village, Rio Lindo, West Village and Colonia. Residents can also call the hotline at (805) 402-0403 for information on location. www.oxnardrec.org.

HALLOWEEN SHOWCASE | 6 – 9 p.m. Hip Hop Mindset is back bringing the community a fun, festive and feet tapping, groovin time. The fun evening includes music, vendors, games and live performances. Learn the Thriller dance! Food and treats available for purchase. Come in costume! Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.hiphopmindset.com

OXNARD HALLOWEEN FLOAT TOURS | 5 – 8 p.m. Look for a spooky float to fly through your neighborhood this Halloween season, with skeleton dogs, witches and more. Goblins and ghouls have taken over Santa Claus’s sleigh and are using it to visit you! Oxnard Parks and Recreation Department has built a fun float that is visiting different neighborhoods throughout the week leading up to Halloween. On Friday the float will visit Oxnard’s Central Community including: Cal-Gisler, Bartolo Square, Kamala Park, Hobson, Fremont South, and Wilson. Residents can also call the hotline at (805) 402-0403 for information on location. www.oxnardrec.org.

SANTA PAULA’S ANNUAL HALLOWEEN CARNIVAL | 5-8 p.m. It’s back! Enjoy carnival games, devour candy, get dressed up for the costume contest and grab lot’s of treats at the trunk-or-treat walk through with classic cars. Community Center Parking Lot, 530 W. Main St., Santa Paula.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS COMMUNITY ALTAR BUILDING | The community is invited to contribute to a public altar in celebration of Dia de los Muertos. Contribute mementos, photos, drawings, poetry or any other item to be included in outdoor altars in Santa Paula. Friday is the final day to contribute to the altars, which will be viewable Oct. 30 – Nov. 7. If you build an altar at home, take a photo and share it with everyone by emailing the photo to submissions@venturamuseum.org. Bring your memento to: Museum of Agriculture, Ventura County, 926 Railroad Avenue, Santa Paula.

SEASIDE SKELETON HUNT | Saturday and Sunday Help find dozens of escaped skeletons who are loose and causing havoc at the harbor. Come roam the harbor and help find them all. Take a photo when you spot one and when you share the photo online with hashtag #SeasideSkeletons and tag @venturaharbor you’ll be entered to win a special halloween prize pack. Look for special gold skulls with prizes inside. Ventura Harbor Village, Spinnaker Drive, Ventura.

9th ANNUAL HOWL-O-WEEN DOG COSTUME CONTEST | noon to 2 p.m. Put the lobster costume on the hound, and the witch costume on the pointer, the lab can wear the dracula cape, but don’t forget to get your matching costume on too and bring all your furry costumed canines to this Halloween event. Costumed dogs will be lined up by theme to compete for prizes. This year, participants will vie for the top dog spot in costume categories that include: Best in Show, Spookiest, Cutest/Prettiest, Most Creative, and Most Sea-worthy. Check in starts at noon, first 75 entrants will compete. Contest is for costumed canines only. No entry fee. You can pre-register online at: www.venturaharborvillage.com/howl2021/

ART-TO-GO GIVEAWAY | 9 a.m. In celebration of Dia de los Muertos families can come and receive a FREE art bag for kids with all they need to build an amazing altar, including tissue paper, paints, cut outs. They’ll be able to make papier mache sugar skulls, calavera puppets, paper flowers and more. Bags will be handed out in a drive-thru line at the parking lot behind the museum while supplies last. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula, and at Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.santapaulaartmuseum.org

PUMPKIN PATCH AT LIMONEIRA RANCH | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday This is the home of the famous 5.5 acre Corn MAiZE and see how far a pumpkin will fly. Face painting and live music. Celebrate the season at the Rotary Club’s Pumpkin Patch at Limoneira Ranch. $10 per person, kids 2 and under are FREE. Limoneira Ranch at 12471 Foothill Road, Santa Paula. www.pumpkinpatchatlimoneiraranch.com

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT THE MUSEUM | 2-4 p.m. The Day of the Dead season is here! It’s time to honor the lives of our dearest departed and send them love. Join the Museum for an afternoon of music with Xocoyotzin Moraza and friends, poetry, altars, with refreshments for purchase from food trucks, Game Over Catering and Desserts to Die For. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main Street, Ventura.

SHORTY CUT ACROSS Oct. 30-31. Every Now and Then Theatre’s original Halloween radio mystery dramedy centers around a vintage gas station in a forested mountain town. Broadcast commercial free on NewsTalk 1590 KVTA on Saturday, Oct. 30, at 2 and 9 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 31, at 9 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Free. Tune in or click on “Listen Live” at www.kvta.com. For more information, visit everynowandthentheatre.com.

HALLOWEEN PARTY IN THE ALLEY | 2 – 9 p.m. A family friendly fun day celebrating all things Halloween. Trick or treat from 2-4 p.m. at all the businesses in the Alley. Costume contests for kids (3 p.m.), families (5 p.m.) and adults (7 p.m.). Live music starts at 2 p.m. and lasts into the night. Special Halloween crafts for kids and adults offered at the Craft House. Action Academy is having two sessions – a haunted maze (5-7 p.m.) for ages 4 and up and for ages 8 and up a Ninja Zombie Attack (7-9 p.m.). Enegren Brewery, 444 Zachary St., Moorpark.

TALES OF MYSTERY AND SUSPENSE | Music at 5 p.m., Stories at 6 p.m. The Ojai Storytelling Festival presents this special Halloween themed event with all it’s storytellers taking to the stage to share spooky tales. The event kicks off with music by the Sheriffs of Schroedingham. Recommended for ages 13 and up. Tickets available online. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal Street, Ojai. www.ojaistoryfest.org

GHOSTWALK: VOICES IN THE DARK Through Oct. 30. Santa Paula Theater Center’s annual immersive theater event, taking place this year at Ebell Park. A variety of ghost citizens from Heritage Valley history (some factual, some fictional, some a bit of both) share their tales during hour-long guided outdoor walking tours taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., with extra tours added for Thursday, Oct. 28. Tour sizes will be limited; reservations strongly recommended. $10-15. Tours begin at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-3073, www.ghostwalk.com.

DIA DE LOS MUERTOS AT THE AGRICULTURE MUSEUM | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Enjoy traditional Aztec and Ballet Folklorico dancers. Crafts tables will include time-honored Day of the Dead tissue flower folding as well as origami crafts. Agriculture Museum in Santa Paula, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula. www.venturamuseum.org/events

HALLOWEEN AT HARBOR VILLAGE | noon – 2 p.m. Fun festive events are scheduled across Harbor Village: Professional Pumpkin Carving – Watch a master at work. Dawn Reily will be carving a giant pumpkin, come see the design at the Promenade Stage. Kids Trick or Treat – Come in costume and see your neighbors all dressed up and haunting the over 20 trick or treat stops at participating shops and restaurants. Make sure to bring your own treat bag! While supplies last. There is a craft station to decorate pumpkins and a spooky photo op for the family with the Halloween Hearse in the courtyard. And if your costume needs a finishing touch, a face painter will be on scene to add the final magic. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura.

HALLOWEEN AT LIBBEY PARK FOUNTAIN | 1- 3 p.m. The Ojai Storytelling Festival invites all children (of all ages) to this fun Halloween event, with crafts, games and treats. Come in costume! Libbey Park Fountain, Ojai Ave., Ojai.

80’s HALLOWEEN PARTY | 2- 6 p.m. Get on your best costume and come ready to dance and rock to fabulous tunes for the famous Tony’s Costume Contest. Tony’s Pizzeria, 186 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

HALLOWEEN CORNHOLE TOURNAMENT | Check in at noon, bags fly at 1 p.m. Bring your bags and enjoy cider and beer at Santa Paula Brewing Company, 801 E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.annascider.com

HALLOWEEN IN THE PARK | 5- 8 p.m. Gather at this family friendly event for a spooky evening with pumpkin painting, lawn games, food trucks, an all age costume contest and a trick-or-treat village to stock up on candy. FREE. Community Center Park, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

DRACULA Through Oct. 31. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi returns to the stage with an original production based on the Bram Stoker novel about the legendary vampire. A live chamber orchestra will provide musical accompaniment. Not suitable for children under age 12; no one under the age of 14 will be admitted without parental guidance or permission. $18-20. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley. For reservations, email producer Jan Glasband at jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. www.actorsrepofsimi.org/about-us/artspace-black-box-theater.

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

THE OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Through Oct. 31. Storytellers from near and far are gathering to share tales that will bring you laughter, insight, joy and tears. Check out the Naughty story night for a fun twist. Festival will feature storyteller and blues musician, Reverend Robert B Jones, a native Detroiter and an inspirational storyteller and musician celebrating the history, humor and power of American Roots music. As an ordained minister and a Baptist pastor, he has an unwavering faith the cultural importance of sacred and traditional American roots music. Tickets and schedule are online. Various Ojai locations. www.ojaistoryfest.org.

FOUNDERS DAY CONVOCATION | 10:30-11:30 a.m. Livestream. Each fall the university community gathers to celebrate the timely mission of the university and marks the occasion with a festive convocation. The program will include installing the Board of Regents, commissioning the Convocation and recognizing the recipients of the Christus Award, which is given annually to individuals in recognition of their contributions to strengthening the bridge between the church and the university or making significant contributions to higher education in the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The Founders Day Convocation will be livestreamed at CalLutheran.edu/live. The Division of Mission and Identity is sponsoring the free event. For information, call 805-493-3589 or missionandidentity@CalLutheran.edu.

ALL DAY HAPPY HOUR | Friday and Saturday Celebrating the release of Anna’s Cider, Santa Paula Brewing company is opening their tasting room to wrap up Oktoberfest. The cider is being released on Friday for the first time. On Saturday there will be live music and free cider tasting with every beer purchased. Santa Paula Brewing Company, 801 E. Main St., Santa Paula.

BOOK SIGNING AND READING | 1-3 p.m. Camarillo based author and screenwriter Ray DiZazzo will read poetry and sign copies of his work at this gathering. Mr. DiZazzo will read from both Tropic Then and his current book of poems, The Revlon Slough, a work uniquely inspired by his discovery of, and the historic significance of, a backwater channel located in the Camarillo farmlands. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

ONE COUNTY, ONE BOOK AUTHOR TALK WITH STEPH CHA | 2- 3:30 p.m. Zoom event. Steph Cha, author of “Your House will Pay” is a tense novel about two American families – one Korean American and one African American, both grappling with a decades old crime. Ventura County Library is partnering with the Museum of Ventura County to bring this event to the community. www.venturamuseum.org.

GALLERY TALK | 2-3:30 p.m. The six painters, called PAC6, exhibiting their paintings in the exhibition Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds will be discussing their work in the gallery. Santa Paula Art Museum, 117 N. 10th Street, Santa Paula.

WIFE OF A SPY | Screenings at 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Master filmmaker Kiyoshi Kurosawa (Pulse, Cure, Tokyo Sonata) won the Silver Lion (Best Director) at the Venice Film Festival for this riveting, gorgeously crafted, old-school Hitchockian thriller shot in stunning 8K. The year is 1940 in Kobe, on the eve of the outbreak of World War II. Local merchant and amateur filmmaker Yusaku (Issey Takahashi, Kill Bill) senses that things are headed in an unsettling direction. A New York Critic’s pick. Not rated. English and Japanese with English subtitles. Only those vaccinated are invited to attend. Masks must be worn in the theatre. $10.50 general admission. $7.50 seniors, children. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

RAISING JUSTICE 2021 | 12 – 2 p.m. Online event. CAUSE is celebrating 20 years inspiration, connection, celebration, and action with this FREE online event for the community. Share your story online in advance. Details online at: https://causenow.org/content/raising-justice-2021

BRIDGE OF SPIES | 5:30-8:40 p.m. Film screening and commentary with Francis Gary Powers Jr, who consulted on the film which told his story. “Bridge of Spies” is a 2015 historical film directed and co-produced by Steven Spielberg. Set during the Cold War, the film tells the story of lawyer James B. Donovan (played by Tom Hanks), who is entrusted with negotiating the release of Francis Gary Powers, a U.S. Air Force pilot whose U-2 spy plane was shot down over the Soviet Union in 1960. Powers was sentenced to 10 years in prison, and his only hope for release was through Donovan. During the program he will discuss misinformation in the movie, talk about being on set and working with the cast and crew, and offer a behind-the-scenes look at what motivated Spielberg to make the film. FREE, registration required. Ullman Conference Center, California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks. bit.ly/2V5iNR6.

FIFTY AND BETTER FALL LECTURE SERIES | California Lutheran University’s lecture series designed for older adults who want to take university level classes, but without homework and grades is beginning it’s fall program. Offerings include a lecture about the complex history of Afghanistan, or the work of Rembrandt as it relates to the Jews of Amsterdam; explore the conquest of Mexico or the global implications of climate change, or take a virtual tour of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Series begins Nov. 2. $10 each lecture, all for $60. Online registration at www.CalLutheran.edu/fab. For more information email or call fab@callutheran.edu or 805.493.3290.

SEVERANCE PLAY Oct. 29-Nov. 21. Three office workers at the headquarters of a chemical company navigate lies, office politics, romance, sales, sex and possibly even murder in this original dark comedy by Michael Perlmutter. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Dec. 26. BeatoWear/BeatoWare, a collection of ceramics and fabrics created by local artists and paying homage to Beatrice Wood. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 28, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

WEST SIDE STORY Through Nov. 14. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City in this musical tour de force. Rivalries between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks come to a head when a former Jet falls in love with the sister of a Shark. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 29. Compass Rose, doubts, fears and achievements expressed through the work of six artists as they navigated the pandemic. Curated by Kristine Schomaker. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s.Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 30: Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit, featuring works by some of the area’s most renowned artists, including Phyllis Doyon, Bob Privitt, Joe Cibere and more. Silent auction, raffle and closing reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the BAA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 2: Flip the Commission, in which artists donate the majority of the sale of their work to the BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Nov. 2. ARTrageous Pastel Show, an art show and sale featuring works by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West,</em> scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Through Nov. 4: Escapism Senior Art Exhibit 2021. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.