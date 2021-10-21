TRUNK OR TREAT | Saturday, Oct. 23, 5 – 7 p.m. The family friendly, fun event will get your Halloween week started off with a zooming good time. Viejitos Car Club will be on hand to help get treats out. Anyone can register and hand out treats from their trunk. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Hosted by Oxnard Performing Arts Center, Youth Center Parking Lot, corner of Hobson Way and 7th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

CHANNEL ISLANDS GULLS MONTHLY LUNCHEON | 11 a.m. social hour, 12 p.m. lunch and meeting Make new friends and help raise funds for Ventura County charities. In October the Charity Spotlight is on Many Meals of Camarillo. $40. Reservations required. cigullsreservations@gmail.com or 805-263-7759. Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club 2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard.

AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH DR. GARY FELDMAN | 6-7 p.m. Join former Ventura County Public Health officer to discuss his recent book Near Death Experiences and Narrow Escapes sharing stories he told to his granddaughter that kept her asking for more. Frightening, bizarre and all touched with resiliency demonstrating how much of life is determined by luck. Feldmen also served as medical director of California Children’s Services and Tri Counties Regional Center for Developmental Disabilities before becoming Ventura County Health Officer. He attended MIT and Stanford studying Computer Science and he co-authored the book The COVID-19 Solutions Guide: Health, Wealth, Technology, and the Human Spirit. Copies will also be available for purchase the evening of the event.For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at (805) 525-3615, or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula.

ONGOING OPIOD EPIDEMIC AND TREATMENT OPTIONS | 6 p.m. FREE, online event. Hosted by Community Memorial Health System this free online workshop will help educate community about the ways to treat this chronic medical disease that can impact all areas of a person’s life and those around them. A presentation of the CMH Speaker Series with Dr. Christopher Kerrigan, who is board certified in addiction medicine, will explain opioid use disorder, outline treatment options, and answers questions about this forgotten epidemic. Dr. Kerrigan is an expert in the evaluation, diagnosis and treatment of people struggling with substance use disorder. To attend, RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

VENTURA REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARING | 6:10 p.m. The city of Ventura is redrawing the district lines for city council elections. This process is mandated every 10 years in response to new census data. This public hearing is an opportunity for the public to provide input on the district lines. Spanish interpretation will be available at the Ventura Avenue Adult Center. Please request interpretation by calling 805-658-4787 or email cityclerk@cityofventura.ca.gov. The meeting is otherwise virtual and coincides with the regular Ventura City Council meeting.

FRIDAY

SWENSON SCIENCE CENTER DEDICATION AT CALIFORNIA LUTHERAN UNIVERSITY | 3 p.m. The public is invited to celebrate the opening of the new $34 million Swenson Science Center, a new three-story 47,000 square foot state of the art learning facility to accommodate the growth in students studying and conducting research. The building is named for the late regent and chemist Jim Swenson and his wife, Sue Swenson, in recognition of their generous support of the fundraising campaign. Reservations are required. Register at https://bit.ly/3zGLMcj. For more information, contact S. Mackenzie Eastman at smeastman@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3851.

VENTURA COUNTY GREEK FESTIVAL | 5-7 p.m. Through Sunday, Oct. 24 Opa! Come out to Camarillo for the fabulously fun Green Festival – music, delicious food and community. $5 admission. Freedom Park, Camarillo Airport, 480 Skyway Dr., Camarillo. www.vcgreekfestival.org

24th ANNUAL MILITARY APPRECIATION DINNER | 6 p.m. Hosted by the West Ventura County Business Alliance the public and military personnel are invited to the annual event with keynote speaker Brigadier General Steven J. Butow. $35 enlisted personnel. $65 general. Courtyard by Marriott Oxnard, 600 E. Esplanade Dr., Oxnard. www.wvcba.org

RICHARD SENATE’S GHOST TALK AND TOUR | 7-9 p.m. Join local historian and author Richard Senate for a spooky stroll through downtown for some of the tales of haunts and howls throughout the historic downtown Ventura. $10. Reserve a spot: 805-643-3154. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

HOMECOMING STUDENT SHOWCASE | 7:30 p.m. Music Department students celebrate Homecoming weekend with an eclectic array of solo and chamber performances, Yoshika Masuda and Michael Hart conducting. This concert highlights the musical abilities and achievements of our talented students. Audience members must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Donations will be accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit CalLutheran.edu/music. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Ln., Thousand Oaks.

SATURDAY

SESPE FLYFISHERS RUMMAGE SALE | 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. There will be a bit of fur and feather from every creature that walks or flies, along with dubbing, threads, tinsels, tools, hooks, fly lines, ready tied flies, signature collector flies, and many rare and beautiful things. All at prices so low that you will want to bring your credit card! There will even be some things that are FREE! Church of the Foothills, 6279 Foothill Road, Ventura. www.SespeFlyfishers.org

CASH 4 COLLEGE WORKSHOPS | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Moorpark College, Oxnard College, Ventura College and Ventura College East Campus are holding free Cash 4 College workshops. Workshops will be in-person or by Zoom, depending on the campus. Students can drop in anytime during the workshops and attend any campus workshop. Bilingual financial aid staff will assist students in completing applications for the 2022-2023 school-year FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or the California Dream Act Application (CADAA). The workshops are open to the community; people may attend a workshop at any campus. Advance registration is preferred. For more information, visit vcccd.edu/cash4college

31st ANNUAL YOUTH STAMP FAIR | 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. All ages are welcome to this fun event. Bring your new, old, or inherited collection. Learn how to start a collection and identify stamps. Sponsored by the Ventura County Philatelic Society (est. 1928). 805-667-8042 for details. Dudley House Museum, 197 N. Ashwood, Ventura. www.venturacountyphilatelicsoc.org.

FREE TEEN WEAVING WITH MARTHA | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Outdoor, in-person class. Teens! Get your comfy, cozy, pumpkin spice, autumn vibe on with this 6-week weaving class. Students will explore traditional techniques with a variety of materials and complete two small tapestries: one that includes techniques, patterns and designs found in traditional weaving and one of their own designs. Martha Jimenez was born in Michoacán, Mexico and has lived most of her life in Oxnard, and currently lives in Ventura. She earned her BFA with an emphasis in fiber from California State University Long Beach. She has taught art in a variety of local programs throughout Ventura County, was the Curator of Education at the Carnegie Art Museum, and currently teaches through Recreation and Community Services, and serves on the Board of the Ventura County Arts Council. Her weaving combines traditional weaving technique with modern materials such as wire and recycled materials. It’s first-come, first-serve, so sign up. Space is limited to 12 students, grades 8-12. Oxnard Performing Art Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.oxnardperformingarts.com/teen-art-program

“OXNARD PAST AND PRESENT” | 1- 3 p.m. Meet author Jeffrey Wayne Maulhardt who will discuss his book telling the story of Oxnard’s past and present. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY BIKE RIDE | 3-5 p.m. Everyone is invited to bike, walk or roll to raise awareness for Active Transportation Plan. Join with the City of Ventura and BikeVentura to ride the Westside. BikeVentura, 490 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura.

OAKTOBER CELEBRATION | 4:30-6 p.m. Ventura Land Trust and Topa Topa Brewery are teaming up to bring you a fun event to celebrate the amazing local oak trees. Come meet oak whisperer Dr. David White Ph.D. and Melina Sempill Watts author of “Tree” along with other oak enthusiasts will be talking trees. Topa Topa Brewery, 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura.

ARTISTS RECEPTION FOR EXHIBIT: “ESCAPISM: SENIOR ART EXHIBIT 2021” | 4 p.m. The public is invited to an in person artists reception for the exhibit “Escapism,” featuring works exploring the outlets the students sought to escape their isolation under the pandemic. The artists are Lauren Graf of Carpinteria, Nicholas Hayes of Los Angeles, Jasmine Alexandra O. of Thousand Oaks, Nichole Ishii of Hawaii and Jiarong Bi of Oak Park. The online exhibit can be found at https://RollandGallery.CalLutheran.edu. For more information, contact Rachel Schmid at rtschmid@CalLutheran.edu or 805-493-3697. William Rolland Gallery of Fine Art, California Lutheran University, Thousand Oaks.

SUNDAY

AUTHOR TALK WITH BETSY BLANCHARD CHESS | 1:30-2:30 p.m. FREE, in person. Betsy Blanchard Chess will present her new book “Daughter of the land” and discuss the history of agriculture in Ventura County, and will present historical photographs and artifacts. A question and answer session will follow. Foster Library, 651 E. Main St., Ventura.

HOMECOMING CONCERT | 2 p.m. The Cal Lutheran Choir and Women’s Chorale will open the season with one of their hallmark concerts featuring an eclectic program of exciting and innovative contemporary choral music, Wyant Morton conducting. The choirs also will honor their musical heritage by paying tribute to the great composer J.S. Bach by performing his music throughout this season.Audience members must show proof of being fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Donations will be accepted. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306. California Lutheran University, Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks. www.CalLutheran.edu/music.

WEDNESDAY

TRICK-OR-TREAT AT THE COLLECTION | 5-7 p.m. The Collection at RiverPark will be hosting its annual trick-or-treat event. All are welcome for this fun Halloween event. Come in Costume. RSVPs are required, and additional details about the event can be found here: http://thecollectionrp.com/ connect/events/detail/335/ trick-or-treat-event

THURSDAY

HIP HOP MINDSET HALLOWEEN SHOWCASE | Doors open at 6 p.m, Showcase starts at 8:10 p.m. Get out that costume and get out for a fun evening of dance, games, food and sweets. Learn Thriller dance moves, see a spooktacular performance from Hip Hop Mindset and more. Masks required. $10. Details and tickets available online. Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard. www.hiphopmindset.com

OJAI STORYTELLING FESTIVAL | Through Oct. 31 This annual favorite kicks off with Meet the Tellers, Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-5:30 p.m. showcasing each storyteller with their tales of becoming a teller of stories. This annual festival always delights. Check for special children’s stories, and spooky stories and one night for the naughty adults. Bil Lepp is this year’s featured storyteller and will be leading a workshop. Events are at various locations in Ojai. Meet the Tellers takes place at Ojai House, 304 N. Montgomery, Ojai. www.ojaistoryfest.org

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

THE BALD SOPRANO Oct. 21-24. Presented by the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance and directed by CLU student Grace Phenicie. Free. The Smiths and Martins partake in a dinner party, but something lurks beneath the surface of their small talk. Black Box Theatre at California Lutheran University, 141 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3452, www.callutheran.edu/calendar/event/5146.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Oct. 23-24. Encaustic workshop using R&F Encaustic Paint, taught by Caryl St. Ama. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Oct. 23, 2-3 p.m. via Zoom: Artist Workshop: Plein-Air Essentials with Dawn Buckingham. Free; pre-registration required. Thursday, Oct. 21, 6-7 p.m.: Art collector and author Rich Reitzell will discuss California Impressionism and the artists featured in GIFTED. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

DOWNTOWN VENTURA (various locations) Through Jan. 7, 2022. Women’s Qualities, an outdoor art installation by New York-based artist Ghada Amer. Steel-framed planters create letters that spell out Beautiful, Caring, Determined, Loving, Nurturing, Resilient and Strong, which are placed at a variety of locations throughout Downtown Ventura. Originally commissioned for Desert X 2021 and loaned to the city courtesy of the Museum of Ventura County, Downtown Ventura Partners and Ventura Botanical Gardens. For more on information and locations of the installations, visit www.venturamuseum.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. via Zoom: “See You in the Studio” featuring Karen Kitchel, who will discuss her environmentally focused artwork. Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

ONGOING THEATER

DRACULA Through Oct. 31. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi returns to the stage with an original production based on the Bram Stoker novel about the legendary vampire. A live chamber orchestra will provide musical accompaniment. Not suitable for children under age 12; no one under the age of 14 will be admitted without parental guidance or permission. $18-20. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley. For reservations, email producer Jan Glasband at jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. www.actorsrepofsimi.org/about-us/artspace-black-box-theater.

ELEEMOSYNARY Through Oct. 24. The delicate relationships between three gifted women (an older woman, and her daughter and granddaughter) are explored in this sensitive and probing production written by Lee Blessing. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. South Stage of The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

GHOSTWALK: VOICES IN THE DARK Through Oct. 30. Santa Paula Theater Center’s annual immersive theater event, taking place this year at Ebell Park. A variety of ghost citizens from Heritage Valley history (some factual, some fictional, some a bit of both) share their tales during hour-long guided outdoor walking tours taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., with extra tours added for Thursday, Oct. 28. Tour sizes will be limited; reservations strongly recommended. $10-15. Tours begin at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-3073, www.ghostwalk.com.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

MAMMA MIA! Through Oct. 24. Lively, funny and heartfelt, this musical production is driven by the music of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA. A young woman living with her single mother on a Greek island secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding, in the hopes that one of them might be her birth father. A triumphant return to the stage for 5-Star Theatricals! $38-91. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787,www.5startheatricals.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Through Oct. 24. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and inspired by her years writing as “Dear Sugar,” this touching play follows the relationships that develop between an advice columnist and her readers. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 21, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

WEST SIDE STORY Through Nov. 14. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City in this musical tour de force. Rivalries between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks come to a head when a former Jet falls in love with the sister of a Shark. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 29. Compass Rose, doubts, fears and achievements expressed through the work of six artists as they navigated the pandemic. Curated by Kristine Schomaker. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 30: Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit, featuring works by some of the area’s most renowned artists, including Phyllis Doyon, Bob Privitt, Joe Cibere and more. Silent auction, raffle and closing reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the BAA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opened Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 2: Flip the Commission, in which artists donate the majority of the sale of their work to the BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Nov. 2. ARTrageous Pastel Show, an art show and sale featuring works by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Through Nov. 4: Escapism Senior Art Exhibit 2021. Artists’ reception on Saturday, Oct. 23, 4-5:30 p.m. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.