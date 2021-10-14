GHOSTWALK 2021: VOICES IN THE DARK | Weekends (Thurs.- Sat. or Thurs. – Sun.) through Oct. 30 When the sun sets, get out and walk among the spooks and spectres. Listen for the howls and screams. With small tour groups Ghostwalk is back. Santa Paula Theater Center is again bringing you spooky tales told by the ghosts themselves. The performance involves a one hour walking tour. $15/$10 per person. Reservations online or by calling 805-525-3073. Masks required for all audience members. Get your tickets and gather at Ebell Park, S. 7th St. and E. Main Street, Santa Paula. www.ghostwalk.com

THURSDAY

THE SOMIS THURSDAY CLUB | 11:30 a.m. Local women’s club luncheon meeting. This month’s program will feature a visit and presentation by the Moorpark College Exotic Animal Program. Visitors and prospective members are welcome. Please call 805-469-5059 or email patti.dizazzo@gmail.com to RSVP. Clubhouse, 5380 Bell Street, Somis.

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., 4-6 p.m., 6-7 p.m. SoCalGas is hosting a series of in-person, town hall meetings to provide information to the public about it planned expansion of the natural gas/methane compressor facility located on N. Olive Street in West Ventura. All pandemic protocols will be enforced and registration in advance is required as well as a health screening prior to entry. Three meetings will take place on Thursday, Oct. 14, and an additional meeting on Saturday. Oct. 16, 11 a.m. – noon. More information and registration is online HERE. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

“SOCAL GAS, STOP POISONING OUR NEIGHBORHOOD” | 5:30-7 p.m. A protest organized by Westside Clean Air Coalition will take place outside of the town hall being hosted by SoCalGas regarding a gas compressor facility expansion project in West Ventura. Protestors will be calling for an Environmental Impact Report to be done prior to the project moving forward. In front of the Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.westsidecleanair.org

EFFICIENT CULTIVATION TO INCREASE CANNABIS PROFIT AND PRODUCTIVITY | 1:30-3:30 p.m. A four part workshop, hosted by Tri-County Regional Energy Network and the Resource Innovation Institute, designed for cannabis cultivation operations in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura County to bring tested and science based practices to issues related to controls, lighting, and more to improve efficiency in the cultivation of cannabis, with a focus on minimizing carbon footprints of cultivation operations. The first workshop is titled “Automation and Controls Best Practices for All Cultivation Environments. Additional workshops include Greenhouse Optimization (Dec. 2), Indoor Optimization (Feb. 3) and Sungrown Efficiency (Apr. 7). These workshops are designed for cultivators, staff, design and construction personnel, property owners and government representatives. Registration is online HERE.

FRIDAY

SELF-GUIDED MEDITATION | 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. The public is invited to visit the Planetary Garden of Peace, stroll along the pathway or just sit and contemplate. Sorry no pets. Access is limited, register in advance. $10. Meditation Mount, 10340 Reeves Road, Ojai. www.meditationmount.org/events/

24th ANNUAL MILITARY APPRECIATION DINNER | 6 p.m. Keynote speaker, Brigadier General Steven J. Butow will lead the celebration hosted by the West Ventura County Business Alliance. $35/$55. Courtyard by Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Drive, Oxnard. www.wvcba.org

COMMENT ON WESTSIDE PURA AVENIDA MURAL PROJECT | By Oct. 15. All lovers of public art: Send in your comments about the planned mural on Wall Street in West Ventura. The Westside Community Council is supporting the efforts of the Westside Community Development Corporation and is calling for letters of support from those interested in helping the project come to be. Send in your comments by Oct. 15. director@westsideventura.org. Hard copy comment can be mailed to: 110 N. Olive Street, Ste. J, Ventura, CA 93001

FACULTY RECITAL: ADAN FERNANDEZ, ORGAN | 7:30 p.m. University organist Adan Fernandez will present a program of Bach, Mendelssohn, Saint-Säens, Buxtehude and more. The recital will begin with a short lecture by Fernandez, who holds a DMA in sacred music from the University of Southern California, on the music of Bach and his theology. Audience members must be fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Donations accepted. Samuelson Chapel, California Lutheran University, 165 Chapel Lane, Thousand Oaks.

SATURDAY

TOWN HALL MEETING WITH SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY | 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., SoCalGas is hosting a series of in-person, town hall meetings to provide information to the public about its planned expansion of the natural gas/methane compressor facility located on N. Olive Street in West Ventura. All pandemic protocols will be enforced and registration in advance is required as well as a health screening prior to entry. More information and registration is online HERE. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura.

AUTHOR TALK WITH ELLE BROOKE WHITE | 1- 3 p.m. Meet author Elle Brooke White while she discusses her books Dead on the Vine and Strawberries and Crime in which her characters find dead bodies, one wrapped in tomato vines and the other apparently run through with a pitchfork. Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura.

DELIGHTS AND DANCES | 3 p.m. in Ventura, 7 p.m. in Agoura Hills New West Symphony is bringing back in person concerts with a concert series at various venues. Composers to be performed include Schubert, Grieg, Lilley and Loesser, Price, Tchaikovsky and more. All attendees must have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Masks required. $40. Afternoon performance at: Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista Rd., Ventura. Evening performance at: Agoura Hills Performing Arts Education Center, 28545 W. Driver Ave., Agoura Hills. www.newwestsymphony.org

SUNDAY

RIVER RUN AND TROUT TROT | Check in starts at 8:15 a.m. Support the Friends of the Santa Clara River efforts to build a river trail from Windrow Park in Oxnard to the ocean. The 5K River Run will preview the route along the river. Kids will enjoy the 1K Trout Trot set for after the 5K. Come early at 7:15 a.m. for a river clean up before the run. Kids are FREE. $25 general registration for 5K. Bring your refillable water bottle and walk or ride to Rio Del Sol School, 3001 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard. www.fscr.org/5krun/

VIRTUAL TEA TASTING: TEAS FROM INDIA | 11 a.m. Online event Boil your water. Prep your supplies from Spicetopia and enjoy learning about and tasting teas from India from the comfort of your kitchen. You’ll also learn tea tasting etiquette, while sampling four different teas. The tasting fee includes a ceramic gaiwan, traditional Chinese tea tasting set, tea samples, treat and the link to join in. $45. You’ll just need to pick up the kit at SpiceTopia, 576 E. Main St., Ventura. www.spice-topia.com

DELIGHTS AND DANCES | 3 p.m. New West Symphony is bringing back in person concerts with a concert series at various venues. Composers to be performed include Schubert, Grieg, Lilley and Loesser, Price, Tchaikovsky and more. This performance will include a pre-concert lecture from UCLA Senior Lecturer David Ravetch at 2 p.m. All attendees must have received the COVID-19 vaccine. Masks required. $40. Rancho Campana Performing Arts Center, 4235 Mar Vista Dr., Camarillo www.newwestsymphony.org

KARLA BONOFF, SINGER, SONGWRITER | 7:30 p.m. With a career spanning four decades Karla Bonoff’s songs have been performed by Bonnie Raitt, Wynona Judd and Linda Ronstadt. She continues to write and tour extensively and has been called one of the finest singer-songwriters of her generation. $39/$49. Tickets online at TicketMaster.com or through the box office. 805-449-2787. Vaccination or recent negative test required. Scherr Forum Theatre, Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. https://bapacthousandoaks.com

MONDAY

CITY OF SANTA PAULA CLASSES, SPORTS, EVENTS | Various times. Starting today the city of Santa Paula is offering many fun and engaging classes and activities for all ages from youth to seniors. Youth Basketball, Yoga, Zumba, Gymnastics, Hip Hop, Folklorico, Tae Kwon Do and more. See details for ages. For scholarship opportunities please contact the Parks and Recreation office at 805-933-4226 Ext:350. www.santapaula.recdesk.com/Community/Home

THE SOUVENIR | 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. A British film about A shy but ambitious film student (Honor Swinton Byrne) begins to find her voice as an artist while navigating a turbulent courtship with a charismatic but untrustworthy man (Tom Burke). She defies her protective mother (Tilda Swinton) and concerned friends as she slips deeper and deeper into an intense, emotionally fraught relationship that comes dangerously close to destroying her dreams. Rated R. $10.75/$7.50. Attendees must be vaccinated. Masks required. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 West 5th St., Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

REDISTRICTING PUBLIC HEARING, CITY OF VENTURA | 6:10 p.m. The city of Ventura is holding a mandated Public Hearing in order to provide the public with an opportunity to provide input on the required redistricting process as a result of updated U.S. Census data. Spanish interpretation services will be available for those who notify the city clerk by Oct. 14, by emailing cityclerk@cityofventura.ca.gov. Written comments can also be submitted through the clerks email address. Ventura Avenue Senior-Adults Center, 550 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/redistricting

TUESDAY

CAMARILLO JOB FAIR | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Hosted by the City of Camarillo this fair will connect employers with those seeking great job opportunities. FREE for both job seekers and employers. Constitution Park, 601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo. www.cityofcamarillo.org/business/camarillo_is_hiring.php

LEGAL AND FINANCIAL PLANNING FOR ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE | 3-4 p.m. Zoom workshop to learn about the importance of advance planning with an Alzheimer’s diagnosis. Hosted by Senior Concerns. Register for link. www.seniorconcerns.org

PFLAG VENTURA | 7 p.m. The monthly virtual meeting of a support group for LGBTQ+ persons, their family and friends. RSVP for Zoom link. 805-765-1672 or email to pflag.ventura.ca@gmail.com

WEDNESDAY

ENTREPRENEURSHIP LECTURE AND RENAMING RIBBON CUTTING | 5 p.m. California Lutheran University is announcing the Steven Dorfman Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship renaming to honor the former Hughes executive’s $4.8 million gift to the university. Pandocap founder and CEO Laura Moreno will give a keynote address as part of the Entrepreneur Speaker Series. She will share her journey as a Latinx business owner. Streaming event. Registration required by Oct. 17 at www.jotform.com/212625343658155 to attend in person or online. For more information, contact Kristin Bell at kristinbell@callutheran.edu or 805-493-3747.

THURSDAY

RENT RELIEF ASSISTANCE | Thursdays, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Landlords and renters can make an appointment to receive assistance in applying for CA COVID-19 Rent Relief. FREE. Offered through CityServe. Call: 725-780-6963 for appointments. Connect Church, 346 N. Kimball Rd., Ventura.

AUTHOR TALK AND BOOK SIGNING WITH DR. GARY FELDMAN | 6-7 p.m. Join former Ventura County Public Health officer to discuss his recent book Near Death Experiences and Narrow Escapes sharing stories he told to his granddaughter that kept her asking for more. Frightening, bizarre and all touched with resiliency demonstrating how much of life is determined by luck. Feldmen also served as medical director of California Children’s Services and Tri Counties Regional Center for Developmental Disabilities before becoming Ventura County Health Officer. He attended MIT and Stanford studying Computer Science and he co-authored the book The COVID-19 Solutions Guide: Health, Wealth, Technology, and the Human Spirit. Copies will also be available for purchase the evening of the event.For additional information, please contact the Adult Services Librarian, Justin Formanek, at (805) 525-3615, or email justin.formanek@blanchardlibrary.org. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th Street, Santa Paula.

“THE BALD SOPRANO” | 8 p.m. Holding the world record for longest-running play in the same theater, “The Bald Soprano” by Eugene Ionesco follows the Smiths, a middle-class English couple, and their dinner party with their good friends, the Martins. Their small talk is merry, but something lurks beneath their white-knuckled grip on society’s convention of communication. Student Grace Phenicie will direct the play produced by the Department of Theatre Arts and Dance. FREE. 805-493-3452. California Lutheran University, Black Box Theatre, 141 Memorial Parkway Thousand Oaks.

ARTS LISTINGS

Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

BLACK WOMAN IN DEEP WATER Friday, Oct. 15, 8:30 p.m. Written and performed by Makena Hammond, and inspired by the true story of Margaret Garner, a runaway slave. The tale is told from the perspectives of Garner, her ancestor and Yemoja, the West African goddess of water. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

DRACULA Oct. 15-31. Actors’ Repertory Theatre of Simi returns to the stage with an original production based on the Bram Stoker novel about the legendary vampire. A live chamber orchestra will provide musical accompaniment. Not suitable for children under age 12; no one under the age of 14 will be admitted without parental guidance or permission. $18-20. ARTSpace Black Box Theater, 2956 School St., Simi Valley. For reservations, email producer Jan Glasband at jgartdept@sbcglobal.net. www.actorsrepofsimi.org/about-us/artspace-black-box-theater.

GHOSTWALK: VOICES IN THE DARK Oct. 15-30. Santa Paula Theater Center’s annual immersive theater event, taking place this year at Ebell Park. A variety of ghost citizens from Heritage Valley history (some factual, some fictional, some a bit of both) share their tales during hour-long guided outdoor walking tours taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings between 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m., with extra tours added for Thursday, Oct. 28. Tour sizes will be limited; reservations strongly recommended. $10-15. Tours begin at Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-3073, www.ghostwalk.com.

MAMMA MIA! Oct. 15-24. Lively, funny and heartfelt, this musical production is driven by the music of Swedish pop supergroup ABBA. A young woman living with her single mother on a Greek island secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to her wedding, in the hopes that one of them might be her birth father. A triumphant return to the stage for 5-Star Theatricals! $38-91. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-449-2787,www.5startheatricals.com.

TRANSSETTER Friday, Oct. 15, 6 p.m. Veronica Carey Matthews narrates the story of her previous identity, Carey, and his journey to accepting his true self. Part of the Women’s Voices Festival at NAMBA Performing Arts Space. $15-18. 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-628-9250, www.nambaarts.com.

WEST SIDE STORY Oct. 15-Nov. 14. Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is transported to 1950s New York City in this musical tour de force. Rivalries between street gangs the Jets and the Sharks come to a head when a former Jet falls in love with the sister of a Shark. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, www.highstreetartscenter.com.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Oct. 16, 2 p.m. via Zoom: Virtual Family Art Day, “Nature As Your Muse,” in which participants will create a mixed media collage of a California landscape inspired by GIFTED. Recommended for ages 14+; previous painting experience helpful but not required. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Opening Oct. 14. Nudes by Ivon Hitchens. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Oct. 15-January 2022. Purely Portraits, featuring paintings by Galina Richardson and Sandy Treadwell. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800, www.foxfinejewelry.com.

PORCH GALLERY Saturday, Oct. 16, 5-7 p.m.: Reception and book launch for <em>Our Ojai,</em> featuring photos of the Ojai Valley. Through Jan. 3, 2022: Before the Wilt, botanical paintings by Renee Fox and Mary Warner realized through intense color, hyper-realism and dramatic scale. Fox’s orchids suggest new birth, while the sunflowers and zinnias of Warner are more weathered and mature, together creating a tableaux of the floral life cycle and hinting at the threat of environmental ruin. 310 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

END OF THE WORLD AFTER PARTY Through Oct. 15 (extended). This fiscally sponsored project of Arts Ventura is seeking womyn artists to contribute to an art show on exhibit Oct. 15-31 at the WAV Gallery in Ventura. All traditional and nontraditional media accepted. Works should be related to themes of feminism, resistance, social change, anti-white supremacy, class solidarity, women’s rights and anti-authoritarianism. Deadline for submission has been extended to Friday, Oct. 15. $35 entry fee for up to three pieces. For submission guidelines and more information, visit endoftheworldafterparty.com/call-to-artists.

MAKING IT HOME: A HOLIDAY MUSICAL Through Oct. 17. Video auditions are now being accepted for the Conejo Players Theatre’s holiday musical production. A variety of roles need to be filled for this story about a pair of siblings going home for the holidays. Open to ages 12 and up. Rehearsals Nov. 6-Dec. 3. Performances Dec. 10-12. For submission guidelines and more information, visit www.conejoplayers.org/making-it-home-holiday-musical-0 or email producer Beth Eslick at beth@conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING THEATER

THE CURIOUS CASE OF THE CRYPTID CATCHERS Through Oct. 16. Young Artists Ensemble’s Hillcrest Players present this family-friendly story about a group of mythical monster seekers who get hired by the mayor for an unusual assignment. $13. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

ELEEMOSYNARY Through Oct. 24. The delicate relationships between three gifted women (an older woman, and her daughter and granddaughter) are explored in this sensitive and probing production written by Lee Blessing. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. South Stage of The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

NELL GWYNN Through Oct. 17. The true story of a prostitute and orange seller who becomes the mistress of King Charles II in 17th century London. Presented by Moorpark College Theatre Arts. $5-10. Parking garage on the southeast side of Moorpark College, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, 805-378-1485, www.moorparkcollege.edu/news/moorpark-college-theatre-arts-brings-nell-gwynn-over-pond-parking-garage.

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Through Oct. 17. Swashbuckling pirates, bumbling police officers, two young lovers and one Modern Major General collide in this classic comedic musical from Gilbert and Sullivan. Presented by the Ventura County Gilbert and Sullivan Repertoire Company. $22-28. Hillcrest Center for the Arts, 403 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2747, www.hillcrestarts.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Through Oct. 24. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and inspired by her years writing as “Dear Sugar,” this touching play follows the relationships that develop between an advice columnist and her readers. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Oct. 14, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Oct. 29. Compass Rose, doubts, fears and achievements expressed through the work of six artists as they navigated the pandemic. Curated by Kristine Schomaker. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through Nov. 16. Value: Dark to Light | Principal and Principles, an exhibit examining the monetary worth of an object based on the shade of its particular color. Reception and awards ceremony on Friday, Oct. 22, 5:30-7 p.m. Hall of Administration, Ventura County Government Center, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, vcartscouncil.org.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Oct. 30: Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit, featuring works by some of the area’s most renowned artists, including Phyllis Doyon, Bob Privitt, Joe Cibere and more. Silent auction, raffle and closing reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the BAA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 2: Flip the Commission, in which artists donate the majority of the sale of their work to the BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Nov. 2. ARTrageous Pastel Show, an art show and sale featuring works by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Ongoing. Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, focusonthemasters.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

realART Opened Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.