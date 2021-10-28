by David Goldstein

Halloween is back. It’s just a little different this year.

After skipping a year of trick-or-treating, many kids are eager to collect candy, But this year, kids aren’t the only ones who will be wearing masks.

Halloween activities have also returned, nearly all located outdoors. Events include a “terror trail” at the Ventura County “Fear” Grounds; a GhostWalk centered at the Santa Paula Theater Center; a “skele-fun” event at America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College; and car-based “trunk or treat” events at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center (which took place Oct. 23), another one at the Simi Valley Elks Lodge (Oct. 24), and a third one on “haunted” High Street in Moorpark on Oct. 31.

Some outdoor parties include costume contests. Oct. 30, at 12:30 p.m., Ventura Harbor Village hosts a dog costume contest celebrating “Howl-o-ween.” Oct. 31, 5-8 p.m. at Camarillo’s Community Center Park, Pleasant Valley Recreation and Parks District will coordinate pumpkin painting, lawn games, food trucks, an outdoor Trick-Or-Treat Village, and costume contests on an outdoor stage for four categories of age groups.

Whether trick-or-treating, attending an event, or entering a costume contest, consider reducing waste this Halloween. The most ubiquitous waste of the holiday, candy wrappers, can be recycled only through extreme measures, such as reuse for crafts or mailing with other items in a “Zero Waste Box” to Terracycle, with a $113 payment.

It is easier to manage two other wastes of the holiday, costumes and pumpkins.

Costumes

Cheap, plastic, disposable costumes may look adequate in pictures online or printed on costume packaging, but take a closer look. Does the costume just look good because it is on an impossibly gorgeous model or a super cute kid? Usually, disposable costumes look like what they are . . . cheap imported junk destined for a landfill on Nov. 1.

Instead, consider a durable, reusable costume to look better and wear again in another year or pass on to someone else. For past Halloween celebrations, the Camarillo Family YMCA was a center for costume exchanges, but due to COVID-related restrictions, the YMCA is neither collecting nor re-selling costumes this year. Instead, shop at a thrift store, some of which have a large inventory of costumes they have been saving since last year’s canceled festivities. For example, the Council Against Household Violence thrift store in downtown Ventura had three full racks of costumes on display against their front window last weekend.

Maria Provenzano (www.fromscratchwithmaria.com), a lifestyle expert who specializes in do-it-yourself decorations, recently appeared on a television talk show describing clever Halloween costume ideas. Her most simple projects involve “upcycling” old face masks.

A black mask can be turned into a cat mask with just six white pipe cleaners, a piece of pink felt, scissors, and a glue gun. Cut the pipe cleaners into whiskers and glue them, three to a side, jutting out from the lower part of the mask, then cut a pink triangle nose from the felt, and glue it at the intersection of the pipe cleaners.

A black headband with black pipe cleaners bent into two triangle-shaped ears and twisted around to attach to the headband can supplement the look.

Pumpkins



Pumpkins, including seeds, may be recycled in your curbside yard waste cart. Compost facility operators raise compost pile temperatures over 130 degrees for several days, preventing seeds from sprouting in finished compost. Composters reach these temperatures regularly anyway to kill weed seeds. Pumpkins, like fruit from landscape trees, are an exception to the general rule against food in yard waste carts in Ventura County.

Even better than putting your pumpkin in your yard waste cart is to compost it yourself in your own compost pile or worm box, saving the seeds for replanting next year. DO NOT put pumpkins in your garbage cart if you have attached self-adhesive plastic rhinestones, glue-gunned beads, studs, rivets or other unnatural decorations. No one wants Halloween pumpkin bling contaminating the compost of their spring flower beds.

David Goldstein, an Environmental Resource Analyst with the Ventura County Public Works Agency, can be reached at 805-658-4312 or david.goldstein@ventura.org.