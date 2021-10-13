Pictured:A Cal Fire engine company provides structure protection to a ranch off Highway 101 Guillermo Canyon, south of Gaviota State Beach. 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, oct. 12, 2021. Photo courtesy of Santa Barbara County Fire.

Most recent information will be at the top of the page.

Tuesday, Oct. 12 | 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Fire is reporting that the Alisal Fire has burned 6,000 acres in the Gaviota area north of Goleta prompting evacuations and a closure of the 101 freeway.

A new evacuation warning has just been issued:

ADDITIONAL Evacuation Warning Issued at 3:15PM on 10/12/2021 for the area east of Calle Mariposa Reina, west of Arroyo Hondo, and south of W Camino Cielo Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

The fire broke out on Saturday, Oct 9. just after 2:30 p.m.with high winds in the area.

Evacuation Order for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo. Please leave the area immediately.

for Arroyo Hondo Canyon, Refugio Canyon, and the area between El Capitan Beach State Park and West Camino Cielo. Please leave the area immediately. Evacuation Warning for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd, and south of West Camino Cielo.

for the area east of El Capitan Beach State Park, west of Dos Pueblos Canyon Rd, and south of West Camino Cielo. ADDITIONAL Evacuation Warning Issued at 3:15PM on 10/12/2021 for the area east of Calle Mariposa Reina, west of Arroyo Hondo, and south of W Camino Cielo Be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

An Evacuation Center is established at the Dos Pueblos High School upper parking lot at 7266 Alameda Ave, Goleta, CA 93117. Evacuees can go to this location to get information from personnel on site.

Animal Evacuations: Earl Warren Showgrounds has been established as an evacuation center for large animals. County Animal Services (5473 Overpass Road, Goleta) is accepting small animals. For animal evacuation assistance, call 805-681-4332.