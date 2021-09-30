Pictured: Main Street in downtown Ventura, Sept. 23, 2021. Photo by Kimberly Rivers.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The 2020 closure of several blocks of Main Street in Downtown Ventura to vehicles was meant to be a temporary action to help businesses, mainly restaurants, adapt to pandemic health orders. But the public has discovered the benefits of a pedestrian-centric public promenade and many are clamoring for the change to become permanent.

Some, however, are concerned that the removal of parking spots in front of businesses discourages locals from coming to the area, and fear that making the change permanent will affect businesses that cater primarily to locals, rather than visitors, possibly hurting foot traffic.

Business owners, property owners and the public are invited to give feedback on whether Main Street should remain pedestrian only or go back to a two-lane roadway with parking on either side of the street.

The city’s survey is 14 questions asking people for basic input on preferences and ideas. The final question allows the respondent to give written feedback that may not have been included in the previous questions.

The Ventura City Council is slated to vote on Oct. 11 about whether or not the changes made will become permanent.

The survey is online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/MainStDowntownVentura.