Accountant
1ST PLACE
Farber Hass Hurley, LLP.
300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard
805-485-7194, www.fhhcpas.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Billy A. Arnold CPA
801 S. Victoria Ave., #1066, Ventura
805-642-0440
Parkway Business Solutions
80 Wood Road, Suite 302, Camarillo
805-419-9197, parkway.business
Sierra Managed Accounting Services
2112 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura
805-676-0098, sierramas.com
Auto Body Shop
1ST PLACE
Tony’s Body Shop
497 Lambert St., Oxnard
805-485-5514, tonysbodyshop.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Avenue Body Shop
378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-6021
Bodytech Auto Body Collision Repair
2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura
805-644-4004, bodytechautobody.com
Car Detailer/Car Wash
1ST PLACE
Five Points Car Wash
2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-643-7715, www.5pointscarwash.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Eight O Five Detail Shop
2747 Sherwin Ave., B-13, Ventura
805-746-9885, eightofivedetailshop.com
Waterdrops Express Car Wash
301 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-384-9798; 1811 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, 805-385-0033; 3680 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-834-3188; 1401 W. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-2898
waterdropscarwash.com
Child Care
1ST PLACE
Las Posas Children’s Center
locations throughout Ventura Unified School District
805-644-4344, www.lpcc.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Little Tree Preschool
1690 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1609, www.littletreepreschool.com
Little Scholars Montessori
6868 Capri Ave., Ventura
805-676-1488, www.littlescholarsmontessori.org
Dog Day Care
1ST PLACE
Our Dog House
2568 Channel Drive, #A, VENTURA
805-861-0012, doghouseventura.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Send Rover On Over
1255 Callens Road, Suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294
www.sendroveronover.com
Laughing Dog Inn
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.laughingdoginn.com
Dog Trainer
1ST PLACE
Genie Tuttle, Dog Genie
2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo
805-479-8900, doggenie.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Barb Pensky, Laughing Dog Inn
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.laughingdoginn.com
Shannon Coyner, Ventura Pet Wellness and Dog Training Center
3521 Arundell Circle, #B, Ventura
805-620-7616, venturapetwellness.com
Financial Institution
1ST PLACE
Ventura County Credit Union
6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; www.vccuonline.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Montecito Bank & Trust
4730 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-963-7511, montecito.bank
Navy Federal Credit Union
Naval Base Ventura County
535 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme (and several ATMs across Ventura County)
888-842-6328, www.navyfederal.org
Insurance Agent
1ST PLACE
Efrain Cazares, State Farm
4300 Tradewinds Dr., #160, Oxnard
805-205-8222
READER RECOMMENDED
Jill Olivares, Allstate
370 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View
805-649-6090
Greg Mauk, GEICO
1620 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-487-7847
Lawyer/Law Firm
1ST PLACE
Bamieh & De Smeth
692 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-5555, www.bamiehdesmeth.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Quirk Law Firm
877 S. Victoria Ave., Unit 111, Ventura
805-650-7778, www.quirklawyers.com
Beltran & Beltran Accident Attorneys
1000 Town Center Drive, #300, Oxnard
805-650-2077, www.beltranlawfirm.com
Mechanic
1ST PLACE
Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-641-2302, neighborhoodcarcare.com
ABC Auto Care
4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura
805-644-1238, www.abcautocare.com
Moving Company
1ST PLACE
Meathead Movers
1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard
805-987-7201, www.meatheadmovers.com
READER RECOMMENDED
PODS Moving and Storage
301 S. Rose Ave., #104, Oxnard
877-770-7637, www.pods.com
Hilford Moving and Storage
1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura
805-642-0221, www.hilfordmoving.com
Music Instructor
1ST PLACE
Jodi Farrell, Jodi Farrell Music Studio
1926 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3103, jodifarrell.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Phil Salazar, Phil Salazar’s Fiddle Shop
921 E. Main St., Ventura
805-701-2508, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com
Noah Skultety, Center Stage Player and Arts
2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-702-4196, www.csparepertory.net
Nonprofit Organization
1ST PLACE
Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families
1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo
805-366-4040, www.casapacifica.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Food Share of Ventura County
4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard
805-983-7100, foodshare.com
Boys & Girls Clubs
Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org
Diversity Collective Ventura County
2471 Portola Road, Unit 100, Ventura
805-644-5428, www.diversitycollectivevc.org
Oil Change
1ST PLACE
Big Brand Tire and Service
578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200
www.bigbrandtire.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura
805-641-0873, neighborhoodcarcare.com
Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com
Pet Groomer
1ST PLACE
Aloha Dog Grooming
1998 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4852
READER RECOMMENDED
Dee Dee’s Dog Spot
973 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-7768, deedeesdogspot.net
Bark and Bathe Pet Salon
2041 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-0868, barkandbathepetsalon.com
Plumber
1ST PLACE
Gallegos Plumbing
1387 Callens Road, Ventura
805-750-1830, www.gallegosplumbing.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mike Kimble Plumbing
5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura
805-644-4180, www.kimbleplumbing.com
Franklin And Vizzo
2594 Channel Drive, Ventura
805-641-1997, www.franklinandvizzo.com
Real Estate Agent
1ST PLACE
Comden | Ridgway | Barosso Group, Keller Williams West
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-351-3500, www.crbrealestate.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Joe Kapp
785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-648-9900, www.joekapprealestate.com
Jessica Judd, Keller Williams West
1690 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo; 109 N. Blanche St., Ojai; 2750 Park View Court, Suite 260, Oxnard; 1071 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-760-1371, jessjudd.com
Retirement Home
1ST PLACE
Cypress Place Senior Living
1200 Cypress Place Lane, Ventura
805-666-1339, meridiansenior.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Townehouse
4900 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-3263, www.venturatownehouse.com
Pacifica Senior Living
2211 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-351-3580, www.pacificaseniorliving.com
Surfboard Shaper
1ST PLACE
Blinky Hubina, Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, shopvss.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Steve Walden, Walden’s Surfboards Inc.
853 E. Front St., Ventura
805-653-1717, www.waldensurfboards.com
Robert Weiner, Robert’s Surfboards
1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura
805-658-6855, www.robertssurf.com
Veterinarian
1ST PLACE
Ohana Pet Hospital
4547 Telephone Road, Suite A, Ventura
805-658-7387, www.ohanapethospital.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Cat Doctor
4587 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-656-2190, www.thecatdoctorventura.com
East Ventura Animal Hospital
10225 Telephone Road, Unit D, Ventura
805-647-8430, www.eastventuraanimalhospital.com