Accountant

1ST PLACE

Farber Hass Hurley, LLP.
300 E. Esplanade Drive, #1130, Oxnard
805-485-7194, www.fhhcpas.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Billy A. Arnold CPA
801 S. Victoria Ave., #1066, Ventura
805-642-0440

Parkway Business Solutions
80 Wood Road, Suite 302, Camarillo
805-419-9197, parkway.business

Sierra Managed Accounting Services
2112 Eastman Ave., Suite 101, Ventura
805-676-0098, sierramas.com

BEST OPTIONS FOR TENDING YOUR TREE | Local Arborists A quick list of Ventura County-based certified arborists: Hardin Quality Arborist Christina Dee Hardin, ISA Certified Arborist 2430 Burnham Road, Ojai 805-290-8704 www.hardin-quality-arborist.business.site|  Mac’s Professional Tree Service Frank “Pete” Macarone, ISA Certified Arborist www.macstreeservices.com 805-649-2782 |  Treeco Inc. Edwin Slowik, ISA Certified Arborist 2100 Goodyear Ave., #1, Ventura 805-652-0404 www.treecoventura.comVentura Arborist Mark Bruna, ISA Certified Arborist www.venturaarborist.com 805-653-0375 | West Coast Arborists 11405 Nardo St., Ventura 805-671-5092 www.westcoastarborists.com | When you think about important services in a community, the things that quickly come to mind usually include vital services used by many people and businesses all the time — accounting, legal services, medical services, appliance and computer repair or veterinary services, etc. One might even think of landscaping and gardening services, but not necessarily one very important specialty: an arborist, certified to care for trees. Ventura County is home to an immeasurable number of trees, of many species, ranging from the cultivated to volunteer, from commercial to purely decorative. But in the shadow of climate change, many are coming to realize the extreme importance of trees. They provide shade and cool spaces, they provide oxygen and remove carbon dioxide from the air we breathe. Trees also provide mental health benefits. Drought and warming temperatures have stressed many species of trees and fostered more diseases. When our dogs and cats are sick, we quickly call the veterinarian. Who do you call when your tree needs tending? An arborist. Arborists are experts in managing tree health with an eye toward public safety (when big limbs fall, it’s a hazard), landscape maintenance (runaway tree roots and branches can wreak havoc on sidewalks, patios, lawns and fences) and the tree’s long-term health. Today property owners as well as local governments and community organizations are putting considerable time and, in some cases, money, into planting and maintaining trees. Not all tree trimmers are arborists. Only a professional certified arborist can properly assess the health of a tree and determine the trimming and care needed to foster and maintain the species for the coming years. Some arborists also offer trimming services, while others will refer owners to a trusted trimming service. Trees do so much for the community, and with the stress of the drought, compacted earth from pavement, overwatering or pests, trees require maintenance and care. Make sure you’re taking good care of your tree by finding a local arborist to take a look. Many provide free initial assessments. To find more arborists in your area visit: www.treesaregood.org/findanarborist. Pictured: A grove of oak trees in Simi Valley. 

Auto Body Shop

1ST PLACE

Tony’s Body Shop
497 Lambert St., Oxnard
805-485-5514, tonysbodyshop.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Avenue Body Shop
378 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-6021

Bodytech Auto Body Collision Repair
2920 Seaborg Ave., Ventura
805-644-4004, bodytechautobody.com

Car Detailer/Car Wash

1ST PLACE

Five Points Car Wash
2912 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-643-7715, www.5pointscarwash.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Eight O Five Detail Shop
2747 Sherwin Ave., B-13, Ventura
805-746-9885, eightofivedetailshop.com

Waterdrops Express Car Wash
301 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-384-9798; 1811 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard, 805-385-0033; 3680 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-834-3188; 1401 W. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-2898
waterdropscarwash.com

Child Care

1ST PLACE

Las Posas Children’s Center
locations throughout Ventura Unified School District
805-644-4344, www.lpcc.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Little Tree Preschool
1690 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1609, www.littletreepreschool.com

Little Scholars Montessori
6868 Capri Ave., Ventura
805-676-1488, www.littlescholarsmontessori.org

Dog Day Care

1ST PLACE

Our Dog House
2568 Channel Drive, #A, VENTURA
805-861-0012, doghouseventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Send Rover On Over
1255 Callens Road, Suite E., Ventura, 805-650-3294; 310 Easy St., Suite D, Simi Valley, 805-650-3294
www.sendroveronover.com

Laughing Dog Inn
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.laughingdoginn.com

Dog Trainer

1ST PLACE

Genie Tuttle, Dog Genie
2255 Pleasant Valley Road, Camarillo
805-479-8900, doggenie.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Barb Pensky, Laughing Dog Inn
3362 Cajon Circle, Santa Rosa Valley
805-586-4390, www.laughingdoginn.com

Shannon Coyner, Ventura Pet Wellness and Dog Training Center
3521 Arundell Circle, #B, Ventura
805-620-7616, venturapetwellness.com

Financial Institution

1ST PLACE

Ventura County Credit Union
6026 Telephone Road, Ventura; 687 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme; 2160 Rose Ave., Oxnard; 711 Daily Drive, suite 100, Camarillo; 18 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks; 2680 Tapo Canyon Road, Simi Valley; 510 E. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-477-4000 or 805-339-0496; www.vccuonline.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Montecito Bank & Trust
4730 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-963-7511, montecito.bank

Navy Federal Credit Union
Naval Base Ventura County
535 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme (and several ATMs across Ventura County)

888-842-6328, www.navyfederal.org

Insurance Agent

1ST PLACE

Efrain Cazares, State Farm
4300 Tradewinds Dr., #160, Oxnard
805-205-8222

READER RECOMMENDED

Jill Olivares, Allstate
370 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View
805-649-6090

Greg Mauk, GEICO
1620 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-487-7847

Lawyer/Law Firm

1ST PLACE

Bamieh & De Smeth
692 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-5555, www.bamiehdesmeth.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Quirk Law Firm
877 S. Victoria Ave., Unit 111, Ventura
805-650-7778, www.quirklawyers.com

Beltran & Beltran Accident Attorneys
1000 Town Center Drive, #300, Oxnard
805-650-2077, www.beltranlawfirm.com

Mechanic

1ST PLACE

Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-641-2302, neighborhoodcarcare.com

ABC Auto Care
4745 Market St., Unit A, Ventura
805-644-1238, www.abcautocare.com

Moving Company

1ST PLACE

Meathead Movers
1401 Maulhardt Ave., Oxnard
805-987-7201, www.meatheadmovers.com

READER RECOMMENDED

PODS Moving and Storage
301 S. Rose Ave., #104, Oxnard
877-770-7637, www.pods.com

Hilford Moving and Storage
1595 S. Arundell Ave., Ventura
805-642-0221, www.hilfordmoving.com

Music Instructor

1ST PLACE

Jodi Farrell, Jodi Farrell Music Studio
1926 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3103, jodifarrell.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Phil Salazar, Phil Salazar’s Fiddle Shop
921 E. Main St., Ventura
805-701-2508, fiddlelessonswithphilsalazar.com

Noah Skultety, Center Stage Player and Arts
2222 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-702-4196, www.csparepertory.net

Nonprofit Organization

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Centers For Children & Families
1722 S. Lewis Road, Camarillo
805-366-4040, www.casapacifica.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Food Share of Ventura County
4156 Southbank Road, Oxnard
805-983-7100, foodshare.com

Boys & Girls Clubs
Throughout Ventura County, www.bgclubventura.org

Diversity Collective Ventura County
2471 Portola Road, Unit 100, Ventura
805-644-5428, www.diversitycollectivevc.org

Oil Change

1ST PLACE

Big Brand Tire and Service
578 S. Dawson Drive, Camarillo, 805-383-3108; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3850 E. Main St., Ventura, 650-3290; 1304 Newbury Park Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-4200
www.bigbrandtire.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Neighborhood Car Care
1838 E. Thompson Blvd., Unit B, Ventura
805-641-0873, neighborhoodcarcare.com

Williams Automotive
6027 Ventura Blvd., Ventura
805-656-1026, www.sewilliamsautomotive.com

Pet Groomer

1ST PLACE

Aloha Dog Grooming
1998 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4852

READER RECOMMENDED

Dee Dee’s Dog Spot
973 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-7768, deedeesdogspot.net

Bark and Bathe Pet Salon
2041 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-0868, barkandbathepetsalon.com

Plumber

1ST PLACE

Gallegos Plumbing
1387 Callens Road, Ventura
805-750-1830, www.gallegosplumbing.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mike Kimble Plumbing
5770 Nicolle St., #E, Ventura
805-644-4180, www.kimbleplumbing.com

Franklin And Vizzo
2594 Channel Drive, Ventura
805-641-1997, www.franklinandvizzo.com

Real Estate Agent

1ST PLACE

Comden | Ridgway | Barosso Group, Keller Williams West
2831 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-351-3500, www.crbrealestate.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Joe Kapp
785 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-648-9900, www.joekapprealestate.com

Jessica Judd, Keller Williams West
1690 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo; 109 N. Blanche St., Ojai; 2750 Park View Court, Suite 260, Oxnard; 1071 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-760-1371, jessjudd.com

Retirement Home

1ST PLACE

Cypress Place Senior Living
1200 Cypress Place Lane, Ventura
805-666-1339, meridiansenior.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Townehouse
4900 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-3263, www.venturatownehouse.com

Pacifica Senior Living
2211 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard
805-351-3580, www.pacificaseniorliving.com

Surfboard Shaper

1ST PLACE

Blinky Hubina, Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, shopvss.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Steve Walden, Walden’s Surfboards Inc.
853 E. Front St., Ventura
805-653-1717, www.waldensurfboards.com

Robert Weiner, Robert’s Surfboards
1362 Tower Square, #1, Ventura
805-658-6855, www.robertssurf.com

Veterinarian

1ST PLACE

Ohana Pet Hospital
4547 Telephone Road, Suite A, Ventura
805-658-7387, www.ohanapethospital.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Cat Doctor
4587 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-656-2190, www.thecatdoctorventura.com

East Ventura Animal Hospital
10225 Telephone Road, Unit D, Ventura
805-647-8430, www.eastventuraanimalhospital.com