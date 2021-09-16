Section art by Stephanie Torres
Billiards
1ST PLACE
Stiix Billiards
2520 Main St., Ventura
805-641-2020, www.facebook.com/StiixBilliards/
READER RECOMMENDED
Victoria Pub and Grill
1413 S. Victoria Ave., F, Ventura
805-650-0060, www.victoriapubandgrill.com
Q Club
2362 Oxnard Blvd., #107, Oxnard
805-278-1231, qcluboxnard.com
Bowling
1ST PLACE
Buena Lanes
1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
805-677-7770, www.buenalanes.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Harley’s Camarillo Bowl
305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo
805-482-0747, www.harleysbowl.com
Harley’s Simi Bowl
480 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley
805-526-4212, www.harleysbowl.com
Charity Event
1ST PLACE
Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food and Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Music Festival
venturamusicfestival.org
Ojai Wine Festival
ojaiwinefestival.com
Cultural Event
1ST PLACE
4th of July Street Fair, Ventura
www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1723/Events
READER RECOMMENDED
Oxnard Salsa Festival
oxnardsalsafestival.com
Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org
Fun For Kids & Adults
1ST PLACE
Golf N’ Stuff
5555 Walker St., Ventura
805-644-7131, golfnstuff.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Island Packers
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard; 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105B
805-642-1393, islandpackers.com
Ventura Harbor Village
1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-477-0470, www.venturaharborvillage.com
Golf Course
1ST PLACE
Olivas Links
3750 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura
805-677-6770, www.olivaslinks.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com
River Ridge
2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard
805-983-4653, www.riverridge-golfclub.com
Museum
1ST PLACE
Ronald Reagan Presidential Library And Museum
40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley
805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Museum Of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org
Channel Islands Maritime Museum
3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard
805-984-6260, cimmvc.org
Overnight Accommodations
1ST PLACE
Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Embassy Suites
2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard
805-984-2500, www.mandalayembassysuites.com
Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach
450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2100, cpventura.com
Place To Swim
1ST PLACE
Ventura Aquatic Center
901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura
805-654-7511, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/612/Aquatics
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Family YMCA
3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org
Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com
Surf School
1ST PLACE
Ventura Makos Surf Camp
805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mary Osborne Surf Camp
1225 E. Main St., Ventura
805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com
Silver Strand Surf School
805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com
Tennis Court
1ST PLACE
Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Camino Real Park
Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura
805-652-4550, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/219/Parks-Recreation
Libbey Park
210 S. Signal St., Ojai
805-646-5581,
www.ojairec.com/parks-and-facilities/city-parks/libbey-park/
Yacht Club
1ST PLACE
Channel Islands Yacht Club
4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor
805-985-2492, www.ciyc.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Yacht Club
1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-642-0426, venturayachtclub.org
Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club
2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-7292, pcyc.org