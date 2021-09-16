Section art by Stephanie Torres

Billiards

1ST PLACE

Stiix Billiards
2520 Main St., Ventura
805-641-2020, www.facebook.com/StiixBilliards/

READER RECOMMENDED 

Victoria Pub and Grill
1413 S. Victoria Ave., F, Ventura
805-650-0060, www.victoriapubandgrill.com

Q Club
2362 Oxnard Blvd., #107, Oxnard
805-278-1231, qcluboxnard.com

BEST PLACE TO LET LOOSE | Bullock’s Archery 4587 Telephone Road, Suite 104, Ventura Closed Mondays 805-850-8202 www.bullocksarchery.com www.instagram.com/bullocksarchery Are the usual activities not cutting it? Laying on the beach feeling like a bore? Bike riding is so yesterday. Yoga: a bit too fluid. Disk golf . . . well, you’ll try that next year. For some new fun, try letting loose an arrow. Bullock’s Archery in Ventura is a great option for learning this fun sport, and setting up a range makes a great and unique choice for birthday parties or even anniversaries. (Picture a romantic couples lesson, a la Robin Hood and Maid Marian.) Bullock’s also offers team building activities for corporate events, and will soon have access to a new range at Camp Arnaz on Sulphur Mountain Road, off Highway 33 just east of Ventura. According to historians the first archers probably lived during the Stone Age (that’s 20,000 BC), but the ancient Egyptians are the first people known to regularly employ bows and arrows, using archery for hunting and warfare around 3,000 BC. While there are more options for materials today, and compound bows involve more advanced techniques, the basic bow and arrow concept remains the same now as it did then. Steve and Tara Bullock own and operate the shop and provide a family-friendly environment for people of all ages and skill levels to learn to shoot an arrow or improve their skills. Offering lessons six days a week with access to indoor and outdoor ranges, the options for lessons or events are varied. Instructors are certified in traditional and compound bows. The shop sells a serious selection of brand names as an authorized dealer, and they’re known for their friendly and thorough service in selecting the right equipment, whether you’re just starting out or looking for an upgrade. Bullock’s also offers bow setup and repair. It’s a truly singular feeling to draw back the string of a bow and let an arrow fly. And the satisfying thud of hitting the target area cannot be matched. – Kimberly Rivers.

Bowling

1ST PLACE

Buena Lanes
1788 Mesa Verde Ave., Ventura
805-677-7770, www.buenalanes.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Harley’s Camarillo Bowl
305 Arneill Road (Pickwick Center), Camarillo
805-482-0747, www.harleysbowl.com

Harley’s Simi Bowl
480 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley
805-526-4212, www.harleysbowl.com

Charity Event

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food and Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Music Festival
venturamusicfestival.org

Ojai Wine Festival
ojaiwinefestival.com

Cultural Event

1ST PLACE

4th of July Street Fair, Ventura
www.cityofventura.ca.gov/1723/Events

READER RECOMMENDED

Oxnard Salsa Festival
oxnardsalsafestival.com

Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org

Fun For Kids & Adults

1ST PLACE

Golf N’ Stuff
5555 Walker St., Ventura
805-644-7131, golfnstuff.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Island Packers
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard; 1691 Spinnaker Drive, #105B
805-642-1393, islandpackers.com

Ventura Harbor Village
1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-477-0470, www.venturaharborvillage.com

Golf Course

1ST PLACE

Olivas Links
3750 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura
805-677-6770, www.olivaslinks.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

River Ridge
2401 W. Vineyard Ave., Oxnard
805-983-4653, www.riverridge-golfclub.com

Museum

1ST PLACE

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library And Museum
40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley
805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org

READER RECOMMENDED

Museum Of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org

Channel Islands Maritime Museum
3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard
805-984-6260, cimmvc.org

Overnight Accommodations

1ST PLACE

Ojai Valley Inn
905 Country Club Drive, Ojai
805-697-8780, www.ojaivalleyinn.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Embassy Suites
2101 Mandalay Beach Road, Oxnard
805-984-2500, www.mandalayembassysuites.com

Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach
450 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2100, cpventura.com

Place To Swim

1ST PLACE

Ventura Aquatic Center
901 S. Kimball Road, Ventura
805-654-7511, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/612/Aquatics

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Family YMCA
3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org

Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com

Surf School

1ST PLACE

Ventura Makos Surf Camp
805-312-0713, www.venturamakossurfcamp.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mary Osborne Surf Camp
1225 E. Main St., Ventura
805-973-7263, www.maryosbornesurf.com

Silver Strand Surf School
805-426-0765, www.silverstrandsurfschool.com

Tennis Court

1ST PLACE

Pierpont Racquet Club
500 Sanjon Road, Ventura
805-648-5161, www.pierpontrc.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Camino Real Park
Dean Drive and Varsity Drive, Ventura
805-652-4550, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/219/Parks-Recreation

Libbey Park
210 S. Signal St., Ojai
805-646-5581,
www.ojairec.com/parks-and-facilities/city-parks/libbey-park/

Yacht Club

1ST PLACE

Channel Islands Yacht Club
4100 Harbor Blvd., Channel Islands Harbor
805-985-2492, www.ciyc.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Yacht Club
1755 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-642-0426, venturayachtclub.org

Pacific Corinthian Yacht Club
2600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-7292, pcyc.org