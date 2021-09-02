Pictured: Gov. Gavin Newsom (left) and Larry Elder.

by Paul Moomjean

With the California Governor recall election less than two weeks away, the Golden State has a real decision to make as we enter a post-pandemic world. With no prominent liberal or Democrat running with the 46 other potential candidates, once again a media personality brings new life to the Republican Party. In this case, it’s radio personality and sometimes libertarian/sometimes conservative Larry Elder. While Elder is not your typical candidate, he is a complex figure, creating a whirlwind of national buzz and controversy — and all of this newfound fame might be what pushes him and the state into a whole new world.

FiveThirtyEight, a popular polling website, displayed a chart and analysis “showing the polling averages since July 14 for whether to keep California Gov. Gavin Newsom in office or remove him, with dots representing each poll. ‘Keep’ is polling at an average of 50.6 percent, and ‘Remove’ is polling at an average of 46.3 percent.”

That’s a little too close for the Newsom camp, which is calling this a Republican takeover and referring to Elder as “to the right of Donald Trump.”

Someone should explain to Newsom that Trump isn’t president anymore, and in a state with over four million Republicans, that argument isn’t as persuasive as in other parts of the country.

What Newsom and the DNC of California don’t understand is that this recall isn’t about “politics” as much as it is about “policy.” In a world where small business owners across the political fields were shut down, masked up, and left to ruins, Newsom is facing the wrath of the quiet majority, moderate liberals who are pro-choice in both feminist rhetoric and economical free will. The people who stayed in California are also Pete Wilson Republicans. The wokesters are bailing, your grandparents are staying.

My relationship with Elder is a complicated one. In college, he was my favorite political commentator, inspiring me to join the Libertarian Party, until I spoke to a few local party leaders and realized the party was a cornucopia of crazy. I switched to no affiliation just as he was selling out to his radio station owners and registering as a Republican and going national and getting bigger TV and book deals. That broke my heart.

Elder and I also shared mutual friends, as I coached the son of his security buddy. Elder spoke at his funeral, and we were able to chat after speaking with each other multiple times at his speeches and on his radio show. While I don’t agree with him much today, to deny his influence on my life would be disingenuous.

So it’s no surprise the attacks I saw back in the 2000s against him are back again. The poster boy for receiving Uncle Tom slurs and insults, the LA Times had a disgusting headline: “Larry Elder is the Black face of white supremacy.” Say what you want about the far right, the left loves to destroy any demographic that doesn’t line up with them – especially Black conservatives.

“You’ve got to be real scared and desperate to play the race card against the brother from South Central,” tweeted Mr. Elder in response. Elder has been as shrewd as a serpent in responding to low-hanging, race-bait fruit thrown by the left.

NewsOne reported that one “October Surprise” that disrupted his frontrunner status was that “his ex-fiancee made several claims about him, including how he allegedly once threatened her with a gun.” She even claimed he was upset when rappers like Snoop Dogg ditched him after they regularly got high together. The idea of Elder being a piece-flashing, pot-smoking, swearing, abusive boyfriend is so unlike the man that has been presented to us, it almost feels like a last-ditch effort. In the 2003 recall, eventual winner Arnold Schwarzenegger had his affairs, sexual harassment accusations, and drug usage brought up by the media. Same story here. Different day.

What the media fails to recognize is that Trump’s rebranding of the GOP created a party that no longer cares about morality. That is the battle cry of the woke left. Elder is now another populist who wants to bring a libertarian flavor to the West Coast. With the state facing mass exodus, homelessness on the rise, and COVID policies hurting businesses, Elder presents himself as an old-school conservative hero. So maybe the best way to vote this time around is “no” on the recall, but “yes” on Larry Elder.