Pictured: Phil Bohan and Wendy Gillett with Casitas Rowing. Photo submitted.

Something special happens when someone retires from the Ventura County Credit Union. They get to give $10,000 to a local charity of their choice. Phil Bohan, upon retiring from his board position with VCCU, chose to split the gift and give $5,000 each to Food Share and Casitas Rowing.

Aiming to help both organizations “grow and thrive,” Bohan cited Food Share’s work “addressing the basic nutritional needs of our most vulnerable communities,” and said the rowing programs offered by Casitas “support the health and athleticism of our local youth and adults.”

Food Share provides food for over 75,000 hungry residents each month and Casitas Rowing helps get over 5,000 local residents outside and active each year through summer camps, local school partnerships and the regular rowing program.

