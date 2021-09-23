Pictured: Cameron Bartosiewicz, president of the Youth Pride Association at the presentation of the President’s Award, CSUCI, Sept. 2021. Photo submitted.

Local LGBTQ youth leader recognized

Cameron Bartosiewicz, president of the Youth Pride Association (YPA) received the President’s Award for Student Innovation from California State University Channel Islands for the Acceptance Week program he created.

The program provides education and support for LGBTQ students in local high schools to create an affirming environment for them. This year the program will be implemented at Royal High School in Simi Valley.

YPA is a nonprofit organization working to address adversities faced by LGBTW youth in school.

County extends indoor mask mandate

On Sept. 17 Ventura County Public Health (VCPH) extended the indoor mask mandate through Oct. 19, 2021, unless the order is amended before that date.

Dr. Robert Levin, health officer with VCPH, cited the current case rate in the county of 19.3, which is considered “widespread community transmission” by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the reason for extending the order. The mandate requires all individuals to wear face coverings when indoors in public settings. The mandate applies to all people, regardless of vaccination status.

According to CDC information, masks and face covering reduce transmission rates, which are increasing due to the more infectious Delta variant of the novel coronavirus. Any individual, including those fully vaccinated, can transmit the virus and health officials are trying to reduce transmission through various means, including mandating mask wearing.

Pleasant Valley Rec District shifting to division elections

A series of public hearings are set regarding the Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District shifting to division-based elections in response to the threat of litigation.

In August the board of the district declared the shift and is now receiving public input on the proposed district boundaries that will apply.

The next two meetings are scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 6, 5 p.m., Camarillo City Hall, Council Chambers, 601 Carmen Dr., Camarillo. | Thursday, Oct. 28, 6:30 p.m., Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District, Administrative Office, Room 6, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo.

More information about Division-Based Elections and meetings are online at www.pvrpd.org/division-based-elections-faq.

Oxnard Mayor’s Task Force goes to work

Earlier this month Oxnard Mayor John Zaragoza announced the formation of his Gateways Task Force, which will be charged with creating “gateways” into the city of Oxnard.

The task force is made up of five city residents, selected by the mayor, who will work to support the commitment “to restoring proper maintenance of parkways and medians” as well as implement a tree trimming cycle and clean up the various entrance ways into the city. These priorities were named by the entire council as part of a statement on priorities over the next five years.

Measure E will provide funding for projects identified by the task force, which will receive public input through community surveys and work with staff and community members to identify potential gateways, and work with staff on logistics and design of improvements. The task force will present a requested budget to the city council for approval on any proposed projects.

The members of the task force are: Marvin Boos, Armando Lopez, Melanie Medina, Rene Mendoza and Celina Zacarias.

Oxnard’s Finance Department gets new team

The city of Oxnard has announced several new staff members in the finance department.

Betsy George is the city’s new chief financial officer (CFO). Her 25-year career in accounting and finance has spanned the public and private sectors including the Ventura County Human Services Agency and the Ventura Unified School District.

Beth Vo, currently the city’s budget manager, has been appointed interim assistant CFO, with the primary responsibility of overseeing the city’s budget and accounting.

Mark Sewell joins the city’s finance team as assistant CFO and is responsible for managing the department’s internal systems. He previously worked for the city of Santa Barbara in the role of accounting manager. Oxnard is planning an overhaul of the processes and software in the finance department, which Sewell will oversee.