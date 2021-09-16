Section art by Stephanie Torres

SHOPPING

Adult Store
Romantix
Trystology

Antique Store
Antique Adventures
Lynn’s Consignments Fun Home Furnishings

Art Gallery
Santa Paula Art Museum
Studio Channel Islands

Arts & Crafts Supplies
Beads of Paradise
Superbuzzy

Auto Dealer
Kirby Subaru
Ocean Honda

Bicycle Shop
Trek
Ventura Bike HUB

Book Store
Timbre Books
Bart’s Books

Bridal Shop
Kay’s Bridal

Dive Shop
SC Diving

Eco Friendly Business
Sun & Swell: A Zero Waste Organic Grocery Story

Florist
Passion Flowers
Camarillo Flower Shop

Gift Shop
Mockingbird Moon
Plum Gift Boutique

Home Furnishings
Passport Habits
Comfort Zone

Hot Tub/Swim Spa Dealership
Marquis Hot Tubs
Whiteswan Pools and Spas

Jeweler
George Thompson Diamond Co.
Betty Belts

Lingerie
Purrmission Lingerie and Swim

Marijuana Dispensary
HPC (Higher Purpose Cannabis)
Sespe Creek

Musical Instruments
Anacapa Ukulele

Nursery
Seaside Gardens
Flora Gardens

Pawn Shop
Saul’s Loan and Jewelry
Mills Jewelers and Loans

Pet Store
Sailor And Friends Pet Supply
Theresa’s Country Feed and Pet

Record Store
American Pie Records

Shoe Store
Decker’s

Shopping District
Camarillo Premium Outlets
The Oaks Mall

Skateboard Shop
Serio Skateshop
Get It Up Skateboards

Smoke Shop
Sam’s Smoke Shop
Old Town Cigars

Surf Shop
Wave Front Surf Shop

Thrift Shop
Boys and Girls Club of Ventura Thrift Store and Vintage
SPARC Second Chance Store

Tire Store
Associated Tire
Fred’s Tire Man

Women’s Clothing
Boho Chic
Le Monde

BEAUTY & STYLE

Barber Shop
Hank’s Barber Shop
House of Fades

Children’s Cut
Classic Kids Hairstyling Salon
Kathy’s Hair Shack

Day Spa (non medical)
Sweet Surrender Day Spa

Facial
Skincare by Soleil
Ageless Skin Studio

Hair Colorist
Molly McCormick, Cibara Salon
Erika Harding, ArchiTecture

Hair Salon
The Color Bar
Michael Kelley

Hair Stylist
Stephanie Desoto, Tupelo Honey Salon

Makeup Artist
Beauty by Blythe

Medi-Spa
La Nouvelle Medical Spa

Nail Salon
Encore Nails

Tanning
Spray Tans by Stephanie
Solymar Airbrush Tanning

Tattoo Parlor
Ventura Tattoo
Black Penny

Waxing
Buck Naked Gentlemen’s Waxing
Bunny Boutique

HEALTH & FITNESS

Children’s Dentist
Camarillo Children’s Dentist
Oxnard Children’s Dental

Chiropractor
Matt Longwill, D.C.
Robin Harkins. D.C.

Cosmetic Surgeon
Laurie McCall, M.D.
Samuel Bern, M.D.

Dentist
Rosewood Dental
Camarillo Smiles

Dermatologist
Jill Mines, M.D.
Robert Jordan, M.D.

Family Physician
Robert Warwar, M.D.
Michael Bailey, M.D

Fitness Studio
Camarillo Pilates
Pierpont Racquet Club

Gym
Fitness 19
Grassroots Yoga

Licensed Massage Therapist
Bodysmart Ventura

Martial Arts Instructor
Shawn Danaher, Camarillo Shotokan
Michael Sharma, Sasaki’s Kenpo Karate

Martial Arts Studio
Pu‘u Muay Thai
Ignite ATA Martial Arts

OB/GYN
Adrienne Lara, M.D.
David Crownover, M.D.

Optometrist
Bryant Lum, M.D.
Donald K. Steensma, O.D.

Orthodontist
Haar Orthodontics
Dr. Mark McDade, DMD

Personal Trainer
Bree Cochran, The Vent: Human Performance Center
Helya Glen, The Studio

Pilates Instructor
Eva Kettles, Fit Buddha
Gail DeSart, Mind & Body Wellness Studio

Physical Therapy Clinic
George Erb Physical Therapy
Globerman Physical Therapy

Pilates Studio
Mind & Body Wellness Studio
Centerline Pilates

Yoga Instructor
Marketa Huelskamp, Yoga by the Sea
Ana McCabe, Grassroots Yoga

Yoga Studio
Ventura Pop Up Yoga
Hot Yoga Ventura

RECREATION

Billiards
Butera’s Billiards

Charity Event
American Cancer Society, Relay For Life Of Ventura
Aut2Run

Cultural Event
ArtWalk Ventura
Ventura Winter Wine Walk

Fun For Kids & Adults
Skating Plus
DEFY Extreme Air Sports (formerly Dojo Boom)

Golf Course
Saticoy Regional Golf Course
Soule Park Golf Course

Museum
Santa Paula Art Museum
California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks

Overnight Accommodations
Westlake Village Inn
Pierpont Inn

Place To Swim
Pleasant Valley Aquatic Center

Surf School
Ohana
Ventura Surf School

Tennis Court
Spanish Hills Country Club
Harry A. Lyon Park

Yacht Club
Westlake Village Yacht Club
Fair Winds Yacht club

SERVICES

Accountant
David Mitchell
Gallardo and Associates

Auto Body Shop
Mission Oaks Auto Body

Car Detailer/Car Wash
Las Posas Car Wash
Sparkling Image

Child Care
Ventura Children’s Learning Center
Encounter

Dog Day Care
Dioji K-9 Resort and Athletic Club
Doggin’ Around

Dog Trainer
Stacey Ayub, Good Dog! Dog Training

Financial Institution
Premier America Credit Union
CBC Federal Credit Union

Insurance Agent
Irene Henry, State Farm
Candice Alexander, Allstate

Lawyer/Law Firm
Karen Ware
Bryan L. Fox

Mechanic
Buena Auto Care
AWS Automotive

Moving Company
Movegreen
Burger Brothers Moving and Storage

Music Instructor
Justin Dempsey, Music Freqs
Lynnzee Fraye, Music Freqs

Nonprofit Organization
Ventura Family YMCA
Ventura County Human Services Agency

Pet Groomer
Bark Avenue
Get Your Groom On

Plumber
Donlon Plumbing
Camarillo Plumbing

Real Estate Agent
Ariel and Karen, Coldwell Banker
Laurie Rutledge, Coldwell Banker

Retirement Home
Belmont Village Senior Living
Aegis Living Ventura

Surfboard Shaper
Todd Proctor
John Simon

Veterinarian
Mercy Crusade
Camarillo Veterinary Hospital

FOOD & DRINK

Bakery
Royal Bakery
Sugar Lab Bake Shop

Barbecue
Bandits Grill and Bar
Best BBQ

Beer Tap Selection
MadeWest Brewing
Rincon Brewery

Bloody Mary
Fluid State
The Lookout Bar and Grill

Breakfast
Waypoint Cafe
Allison’s Country Cafe

Brewery
Rincon Brewery
Ventura Coast Brewing

Camarillo Restaurant
Ottavio’s
Wood Ranch

Caterer
Wood Ranch
Command Performance

Cheap Eats
Corrales
Beach House Tacos

Chinese
Hunan Garden
Lee’s

Coffee Shop
Prospect Coffee Roasters
Kay’s Coffee Shop

Deli
Brent’s Deli
Lombardo’s

Dessert
Royal Bakery
Sugar Lab Bake Shop

Diner
Danny’s Deli
Cafe 126

Doughnuts
Master’s Donuts
Thompson Donuts

Fillmore Restaurant
Ay Chihuahua
La Fondita

Fine Dining
Cafe Zack
The Ranch House

Fish Tacos
Lure Fish House
Pierpont Tacos

Food & Drink Festival
Ojai Wine Festival
Taste of Camarillo

Fries
Barrelhouse 101
Dargan’s Irish Pub

Frozen Dessert
La Frutileta Michoacana
Ex Voto Chocolates and Confections

Greek
Nick the Greek

Hamburger
Rumfish Y Vino
Burger Barn

Health Food
Sun and Swell: A Zero Waste Organic Grocery Store

Indian
Masala Twist
Bollywood

Italian
Ottavio’s
Boccali’s

Kid-Friendly
Cronies Sports Grill
Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack

Margarita
Casa De Soria
Blue Agave

Mexican
Limon Y Sal
Los Agaves

Moorpark Restaurant
Lemmo’s Grill
Cactus Patch

New Restaurant
Busters OG BBQ & GRILL
Vaquero Y Mar

Noodle House
Cagami Ramen
Silverlake Ramen

Ojai Restaurant
Ojai Beverage Company
The Nest

Oxnard Restaurant
Los Agaves
Anaba Sushi

Pizza
Ojai Pizza Company
Tony’s Pizzaria

Place For Craft Cocktails
The Saloon Ventura
Twenty88

Port Hueneme Restaurant
Carnitas El Brother
Chinese Dumpling House

Simi Valley Restaurant
Fire Island Grill
Kimchi Korean BBQ

Romantic Restaurant
Aloha Steakhouse
Cafe Zack

Sandwich
Valentino’s
Bread Basket

Santa Paula Restaurant
La Cabana
The Draft at Mupu

Seafood Market
Sea Fresh
Ventura Fisherman’s Market

Seafood Restaurant
Sea Fresh
Aloha Steakhouse

Specialty Food Store
SpiceTopia
Rosie Lee Imports

Steakhouse
Winchester’s
Sportsman Camarillo

Sushi
Masa
Banzai Marina

Tacos
Taqueria Cuernavaca
Taqueria El Tapatio

Thai
Lucky Thai
Exotic Thai

Thousand Oaks Restaurant
Holdren’s Steaks and Seafood
Marcello Ristorante

Vegan Options
Sea Ranger

Vegetarian
Hip Vegan

Ventura Restaurant
Two Trees
Aloha Steakhouse

Wine Tasting
Ojai Vineyard
Paradise Pantry

Winery
Herzog
Four Brix

ENTERTAINMENT

Dive Bar
The Tavern
Benchwarmer

Event DJ
DJ Nick Dean
DJ Pmainey

Happy Hour
Lure Fish House
Fluid State

Local Band
Nautical Thrust
Mark Eddie

Music Festival
Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Music Festival

Place For Live Music
Bombay Bar and Grill
Winchester’s

Radio Personality
DJ Wicked, KOCP 104.7 FM
Tom Spence and Rich Gualano, KVTA 1590 AM

Radio Station
95.9 KCAQ FM
104.7 KOCP FM

Sports Bar
Ric’s Restaurant
The Draft at Mupu

Recording Studio
Megasound
Lion City

Theater Company
Center Stage Players and Arts Repertory
Camarillo Skyway Playhouse

 