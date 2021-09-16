Section art by Stephanie Torres.
Children’s Dentist
1ST PLACE
Sunny Smiles Dentistry For Children and Young Adults
789 S Victoria Ave. #204, Ventura
805-644-5516, www.sunnysmilesdental.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Sugarbug Dental
480 S Victoria Ave., Suite D, Oxnard
805-985-2400, www.sugarbugdental.com
Children’s Dental Group
5101 Telegraph Road, Suite 104, Ventura
805-765-6448, www.spaceshipdentist.com
Chiropractor
1ST PLACE
Matt Leonard, D.C.
Coastal Chiropractic
700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-2260, www.coastalchiropracticventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ralph Wilson, D.C.
Wilson Chiropractic and Sports Medicine Clinic
2000 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4176, www.facebook.com/RalphWilsonDC/
Logan Osland, D.C.
Logan Osland Chiropractic
5227 Telegraph Road, Suite B
805-644-4937, drosland.com
Cosmetic Surgeon
1ST PLACE
William Starr, M.D.
3291 Loma Vista Road, #3, Ventura
805-652-6201, www.anacapasurgical.com/project/dr-starr/
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Adrienne Lara, M.D.
1801 Solar Drive, #155, Oxnard
805-220-9779, www.celebratingwomencenter.com
Michael Pickart, M.D.
3438 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-232-5688, www.pickartplasticsurgery.com
Dentist
1ST PLACE
Goldenberg Family Dentistry
5700 Ralston St., Unit 310, Ventura
805-642-4541, www.jagdentistventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Center For Dental Health
2807 Loma Vista Road, #201, Ventura
805-653-5606, www.venturasmile.com
Sugar Family Dental
1701 Solar Drive, #180, Oxnard
805-278-1650, www.sugarfamilydental.com
Dermatologist
1ST PLACE
Peter Karlsberg, M.D.
1190 S. Victoria Ave., #300, Ventura
805-202-4637, www.venturadermarts.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ross Kaplan, M.D.
3615 Las Posas Road, Suite F-100, Camarillo
805-484-2813, www.coastal-dermatology.com
Jacob E. Lau, M.D.
Dermatology Medical Group of Oxnard
2811 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-983-0343, www.dmgskincare.com
Family Physician
1ST PLACE
Carolyn Chase, M. D.
Primary Medical
2953 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-652-5252, www.primarymedical.net
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Dean Smith, M.D.
2755 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-477-9922
Edward Banman, M.D.
Primary Medical
2772 Johnson Drive, Suite 200, 805-642-1430; 3555 Loma Vista Road, Suite 110, 805-653-0303
primarymedical.net/dr-edward-banman
Fitness Studio
1ST PLACE
FitZone
4756 Telephone Road #3, Ventura
805-394-5103, www.fitzoneventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com
Persistence Culture
862 Patriot Drive, Unit D, Moorpark, 559-331-4053; 3503 Arundell Circle, Unit C, Ventura, 805-628-2105
www.persistenceculture.com
Gym
1ST PLACE
Ventura Family YMCA
3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org/locations/ventura-family-ymca
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Mavericks Gym
5171 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-9600, www.mavericks.fit
Persistence Culture
862 Patriot Drive, Unit D, Moorpark, 559-331-4053; 3503 Arundell Circle, Unit C, Ventura, 805-628-2105
www.persistenceculture.com
Licensed Massage Therapist
1ST PLACE
Coastal Chiropractic
700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-2260, www.coastalchiropracticventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Functional Health + Wellness
231 Village Commons Blvd., Suite 119, Camarillo
805-586-4694, www.fhwellness-ca.com
Rose Thai Massage
73 N. Palm St., Suite M-3, Ventura
323-536-3499, rosethaimassages.com
Martial Arts Instructor
1ST PLACE
Fabio Leopoldo, Morumbi Jiu Jitsu
1182 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks,
805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Michael Cerminaro, TaeKwonDo Plus
676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4777; 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-4777
www.tkd-plus.com
Jason Flame, Moorpark Karate and Krav Maga
252 Los Angeles Ave., Unit H, Moorpark
805-530-0000, tsdukarate.com
Martial Arts Studio
1ST PLACE
Morumbi Jiu Jitsu Academy
1182 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
TaeKwonDo Plus
676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4777; 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-4777
www.tkd-plus.com
Paragon Jiu-Jitsu Academy
3000 Bunsen Ave. E., Ventura
805-628-3229, www.paragonbjjventura.com
OB/GYN
1ST PLACE
Terry Cole, M.D.
3418 Loma Vista Road, Unit B, Ventura
805-639-9510, www.venturaobgyn.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Srisawai Pattamakom, M.D., Ideal Women’s Health Specialists
2945 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-667-8003, www.idealwomens.com
Dignity Health Women’s Health Center
1700 N. Rose Ave., Suite 280, Oxnard
805-383-5270, www.locations.dignityhealth.org/dignity-health-medical-group-women’s-health-center
Optometrist
1ST PLACE
Kristopher Skromme, O.D., Two Trees Optometry
801 S. Victoria Ave., Unit 206, Ventura
805-650-2020, www.twotreesoptometry.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ona Shiroyama, O.D., Ventura Optometric Vision Care
1280 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-650-9922, www.venturaoptometric.com
Tom Funnell, O.D., Vision Source
1445 Donlon St., #12, Ventura
805-642-3777, www.visionsource-drfunnell.com
Orthodontist
1ST PLACE
Dr. Adam Lautt, Coastal Orthodontic Care
1730 S. Victoria Ave., #250, Ventura
805-650-1080, www.coastalorthodonticcare.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Premier Orthodontics
2100 Solar Dr., Suite 200, Oxnard
805-485-1111, www.premierorthodontics.com
Dr. Ken Smith, Anacapa Orthodontics
2807 Loma Vista Road, #102, Ventura
805-643-1266, www.anacapaortho.com, kensmithortho.com
Personal Trainer
1ST PLACE
Dini Leopoldo, Morumbi Jiu Jitsu/Dini Kettle Bell
1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Molly Hill, FitZone
4756 Telephone Road #3, Ventura
805-394-5103, www.fitzoneventura.com
Kaylie Crane, Kaylie Crane Fitness
Ojai (classes offered online)
kayliecranefitness@gmail.com
www.kayliecranefitness.com
Physical Therapy Clinic
1ST PLACE
Two Trees Physical Therapy
2100 Solar Drive, Suite 204, Oxnard; 2051 Statham Blvd., Oxnard
805-765-4773, www.twotreespt.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Ventura Orthopedics
3901 Las Posas Road, Suite 4/8, Camarillo; 2230 Lynn Road, Suite 220/250, Thousand Oaks; 2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard; 2525 Erringer Road, Simi Valley; 3525 Loma Vista Road, Suite A/C, Ventura; 1145 Lindero Canyon Road, Suite D7, Westlake Village, 800-698-1280
www.venturaortho.com
Equilibrium Physical Therapy
673 Donlon St., #201, Ventura
805-339-9718, www.equilibrium-bpc.com
Pilates Instructor
1ST PLACE
Kathy Lopez, Studio Be
1455 E. Main St., #200, Ventura
805-844-3425, www.studiobeventura.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Aubree Gallegos, Ventura Fitness Collective
(online classes)
venturafitnesscollective.com
Cori Riggs, Camarillo Pilates
221 E. Daily Dr., # 7, Camarillo
805-384-8044, www.camarillopilates.com
Pilates Studio
1ST PLACE
Fit Buddha
424 E. Main St., Ventura
805-901-3440, www.fitbuddha.com/ventura-studio/
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Studio Be
1455 E. Main St., #200, Ventura
805-844-3425, www.studiobeventura.com
Camarillo Pilates
221 E. Daily Dr., # 7, Camarillo
805-384-8044, www.camarillopilates.com
Yoga Instructor
1ST PLACE
Audrey Walzer, Camarillo-Somis Yoga and Mindfulness
5380 Bell St., Somis
805-484-8810, www.camarilloyoga.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Pixie Kastrup, Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com
Sarah Ingram, Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com
Yoga Studio
1ST PLACE
Camarillo-Somis Yoga and Mindfulness
5380 Bell St., Somis
805-484-8810, www.camarilloyoga.com
READER RECOMMENDATIONS
Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com
Yoga by the Sea Mandalay Shores
Mandalay Beach Road and Beach Way, Oxnard
805-479-9530, www.meetup.com/YOGA-by-the-SEA