Children’s Dentist

1ST PLACE

Sunny Smiles Dentistry For Children and Young Adults
789 S Victoria Ave. #204, Ventura
805-644-5516, www.sunnysmilesdental.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Sugarbug Dental
480 S Victoria Ave., Suite D, Oxnard
805-985-2400, www.sugarbugdental.com 

Children’s Dental Group
5101 Telegraph Road, Suite 104, Ventura
805-765-6448, www.spaceshipdentist.com 

Chiropractor

1ST PLACE

Matt Leonard, D.C.
Coastal Chiropractic
700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-2260, www.coastalchiropracticventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ralph Wilson, D.C.
Wilson Chiropractic and Sports Medicine Clinic
2000 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4176, www.facebook.com/RalphWilsonDC/

Logan Osland, D.C.
Logan Osland Chiropractic
5227 Telegraph Road, Suite B
805-644-4937, drosland.com

BEST PLACE TO CUT A RUG | House of Dance 3007 Bunsen Ave., Suite E, Ventura 805-650-2719 www.pmhouseofdance.com www.facebook.com/HouseofDanceventuraca Some health benefits of dancing include improvement of muscle tone and strength, and enhanced coordination and agility. Dancing even improves the health of your heart and lungs and can reduce the risk of osteoporosis. It’s also known to help with mental health. Anything that gets your body moving that involves music helps fight the blues. While technically you can dance anytime, anywhere, turning up the tunes and moving your body any way you want, dancing in public is a different matter. Some are intimidated and lack the confidence to dance socially. This is where dance instruction comes in. Great instructors make all the difference and House of Dance has been continuously recognized in Ventura County as a top choice for learning all manner of dancing, from the cha cha and Waltz to country line dancing and the hustle. Lessons are available for special occasions like weddings, birthdays and anniversaries, or for youth and teens who want to get some rhythm in their dance steps. Owned and operated by Patricia Monico, House of Dance also features fun group dances with live music — a fantastic option for a night out. With 3,200 square feet of dancing space in which you can kick up your heels, social distancing is easy. Monico has been dancing since the 1970s, teaching dance since the 1990s and has placed first in cha cha, rumba, tango, mambo, salsa and swing at the Western Regional Challenge. She has danced in television and film productions. Her fellow dance coaches at House of Dance include Cliff Housego and Kathy Neufeld. Skilled instructors break down the steps into parts, teaching them in a fun and supportive atmosphere so that truly anyone can learn to dance. Monaco’s large dance studio has also become a popular venue for hip-hop classes, swing dance group events, and even dance-offs. So whether you’ve always dreamt of strutting across the floor in a classic tango, gliding in a twirl to a romantic waltz, or stomping time and kicking up your boots to Garth Brooks or the Chicks, House of Dance will help you put your feet in the right place. Check the website or Facebook page for upcoming events and dances. – Kimberly Rivers

Cosmetic Surgeon

1ST PLACE

William Starr, M.D.
3291 Loma Vista Road, #3, Ventura
805-652-6201, www.anacapasurgical.com/project/dr-starr/ 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Adrienne Lara, M.D.
1801 Solar Drive, #155, Oxnard
805-220-9779, www.celebratingwomencenter.com 

Michael Pickart, M.D.
3438 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-232-5688, www.pickartplasticsurgery.com 

Dentist

1ST PLACE

Goldenberg Family Dentistry
5700 Ralston St., Unit 310, Ventura
805-642-4541, www.jagdentistventura.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Center For Dental Health
2807 Loma Vista Road, #201, Ventura
805-653-5606, www.venturasmile.com 

Sugar Family Dental
1701 Solar Drive, #180, Oxnard
805-278-1650, www.sugarfamilydental.com

Dermatologist

1ST PLACE

Peter Karlsberg, M.D.
1190 S. Victoria Ave., #300, Ventura
805-202-4637, www.venturadermarts.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ross Kaplan, M.D.
3615 Las Posas Road, Suite F-100, Camarillo
805-484-2813, www.coastal-dermatology.com 

Jacob E. Lau, M.D.
Dermatology Medical Group of Oxnard
2811 N. Ventura Road, Oxnard
805-983-0343, www.dmgskincare.com

Family Physician

1ST PLACE

Carolyn Chase, M. D.
Primary Medical
2953 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-652-5252, www.primarymedical.net 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Dean Smith, M.D.
2755 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-477-9922

Edward Banman, M.D.
Primary Medical
2772 Johnson Drive, Suite 200, 805-642-1430; 3555 Loma Vista Road, Suite 110, 805-653-0303
primarymedical.net/dr-edward-banman

Fitness Studio

1ST PLACE

FitZone
4756 Telephone Road #3, Ventura
805-394-5103, www.fitzoneventura.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com

Persistence Culture
862 Patriot Drive, Unit D, Moorpark, 559-331-4053; 3503 Arundell Circle, Unit C, Ventura, 805-628-2105
www.persistenceculture.com

Gym

1ST PLACE

Ventura Family YMCA
3760 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-2131, www.ciymca.org/locations/ventura-family-ymca 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Mavericks Gym
5171 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-642-9600, www.mavericks.fit 

Persistence Culture
862 Patriot Drive, Unit D, Moorpark, 559-331-4053; 3503 Arundell Circle, Unit C, Ventura, 805-628-2105
www.persistenceculture.com

Licensed Massage Therapist

1ST PLACE

Coastal Chiropractic
700 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-2260, www.coastalchiropracticventura.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Functional Health + Wellness
231 Village Commons Blvd., Suite 119, Camarillo
805-586-4694, www.fhwellness-ca.com

Rose Thai Massage
73 N. Palm St., Suite M-3, Ventura
323-536-3499, rosethaimassages.com

Martial Arts Instructor

1ST PLACE

Fabio Leopoldo, Morumbi Jiu Jitsu
1182 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks,
805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Michael Cerminaro, TaeKwonDo Plus
676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4777; 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-4777
www.tkd-plus.com

Jason Flame, Moorpark Karate and Krav Maga
252 Los Angeles Ave., Unit H, Moorpark
805-530-0000, tsdukarate.com

Martial Arts Studio

1ST PLACE

Morumbi Jiu Jitsu Academy
1182 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

TaeKwonDo Plus
676 E. Ponderosa Drive, Camarillo, 805-987-4777; 5912 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-644-4777
www.tkd-plus.com

Paragon Jiu-Jitsu Academy
3000 Bunsen Ave. E., Ventura
805-628-3229, www.paragonbjjventura.com 

OB/GYN

1ST PLACE

Terry Cole, M.D.
3418 Loma Vista Road, Unit B, Ventura
805-639-9510, www.venturaobgyn.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Srisawai Pattamakom, M.D., Ideal Women’s Health Specialists
2945 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-667-8003, www.idealwomens.com 

Dignity Health Women’s Health Center
1700 N. Rose Ave., Suite 280, Oxnard
805-383-5270, www.locations.dignityhealth.org/dignity-health-medical-group-women’s-health-center 

Optometrist

1ST PLACE

Kristopher Skromme, O.D., Two Trees Optometry
801 S. Victoria Ave., Unit 206, Ventura
805-650-2020, www.twotreesoptometry.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ona Shiroyama, O.D., Ventura Optometric Vision Care
1280 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-650-9922, www.venturaoptometric.com 

Tom Funnell, O.D., Vision Source
1445 Donlon St., #12, Ventura
805-642-3777, www.visionsource-drfunnell.com 

Orthodontist

1ST PLACE

Dr. Adam Lautt, Coastal Orthodontic Care
1730 S. Victoria Ave., #250, Ventura
805-650-1080, www.coastalorthodonticcare.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Premier Orthodontics
2100 Solar Dr., Suite 200, Oxnard
805-485-1111, www.premierorthodontics.com 

Dr. Ken Smith, Anacapa Orthodontics
2807 Loma Vista Road, #102, Ventura
805-643-1266, www.anacapaortho.com, kensmithortho.com

Personal Trainer

1ST PLACE

Dini Leopoldo, Morumbi Jiu Jitsu/Dini Kettle Bell
1182 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-496-1610; 3171 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-7717
www.morumbijiujitsuacademy.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Molly Hill, FitZone
4756 Telephone Road #3, Ventura
805-394-5103, www.fitzoneventura.com

Kaylie Crane, Kaylie Crane Fitness
Ojai (classes offered online)
kayliecranefitness@gmail.com
www.kayliecranefitness.com

Physical Therapy Clinic

1ST PLACE

Two Trees Physical Therapy
2100 Solar Drive, Suite 204, Oxnard; 2051 Statham Blvd., Oxnard
805-765-4773, www.twotreespt.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Ventura Orthopedics
3901 Las Posas Road, Suite 4/8, Camarillo; 2230 Lynn Road, Suite 220/250, Thousand Oaks; 2221 Wankel Way, Oxnard; 2525 Erringer Road, Simi Valley; 3525 Loma Vista Road, Suite A/C, Ventura; 1145 Lindero Canyon Road, Suite D7, Westlake Village, 800-698-1280
www.venturaortho.com

Equilibrium Physical Therapy
673 Donlon St., #201, Ventura
805-339-9718, www.equilibrium-bpc.com 

Pilates Instructor

1ST PLACE

Kathy Lopez, Studio Be
1455 E. Main St., #200, Ventura
805-844-3425, www.studiobeventura.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Aubree Gallegos, Ventura Fitness Collective

(online classes)
venturafitnesscollective.com

Cori Riggs, Camarillo Pilates
221 E. Daily Dr., # 7, Camarillo
805-384-8044, www.camarillopilates.com 

Pilates Studio

1ST PLACE

Fit Buddha
424 E. Main St., Ventura
805-901-3440, www.fitbuddha.com/ventura-studio/ 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Studio Be
1455 E. Main St., #200, Ventura
805-844-3425, www.studiobeventura.com 

Camarillo Pilates
221 E. Daily Dr., # 7, Camarillo
805-384-8044, www.camarillopilates.com 

Yoga Instructor

1ST PLACE

Audrey Walzer, Camarillo-Somis Yoga and Mindfulness
5380 Bell St., Somis
805-484-8810, www.camarilloyoga.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Pixie Kastrup, Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com 

Sarah Ingram, Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com 

Yoga Studio

1ST PLACE

Camarillo-Somis Yoga and Mindfulness
5380 Bell St., Somis
805-484-8810, www.camarilloyoga.com 

READER RECOMMENDATIONS

Grassroots Yoga
2280 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura
805-628-3676, www.grassrootsyogaventura.com

Yoga by the Sea Mandalay Shores
Mandalay Beach Road and Beach Way, Oxnard
805-479-9530, www.meetup.com/YOGA-by-the-SEA