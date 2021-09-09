ARTS UNDER THE STARS | Saturday, Sept. 11, 5-10 p.m. The annual fundraising gala dinner, auction and concert benefiting the High Street Arts Center in Moorpark is back with Mark Wood and the Parrot Head Band, a Jimmy Buffett tribute band that actually opened for Buffett. Proceeds benefit the arts center. A portion of the evening will be dedicated to raising funds for the Ventura County Fire Department Widows and Orphans Fund. In recognition of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the evening will begin with the VC Fire Color Guard being brought in to the sound of bagpipes, followed by a moment of silence and then the singing of the National Anthem by Hannah Davey. Cocktails and silent action start at 5 p.m; 9/11 ceremonies begin at 6 p.m. with dinner following. The live auction kicks off at 7 p.m. Concert starts at 8 p.m. $95 per ticket, available online at: https://bit.ly/3hbIozx High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High Street, Moorpark.

THURSDAY

CONTAGION! “THE BLACK DEATH IN THE LATE MIDDLE AGES” | 7-8:30 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic renewed interest in the global history of infectious diseases. This year’s lecture History Lecture Series presented by History Department faculty and other experts focuses on different periods in world history when societies faced pandemics and their consequences. In the first lecture, assistant professor of history Samuel Claussen, Ph.D., will address the bubonic plague and its impact on the late Middle Ages, from the 14th to the 16th centuries. The pandemic resulted in cultural and economic crises and transformed medieval European society and culture. Admission is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/3j2S2oh.

FRIDAY

BUSINESS AT BREAKFAST | 8 a.m. This online meeting will discuss key business updates for Camarillo and Oxnard with staff members from the City of Camarillo’s planning department and economic development offices of Camarillo and the city of Oxnard. Hosted by the West Ventura County Business Alliance. Register online at: https://bit.ly/38PSZeW

CONCERT FOR THE CATS | 5 p.m. This benefit concert raising funds for America’s Teaching Zoo at Moorpark College brings Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter John Ondrasik to the local stage for a one time performance. Proceeds from the show will fund the finishing touches on a new, larger habitat for the two large Bengal tigers, Neil and Karma, who live at the Moorpark College facility. General Admission (assigned seating) tickets are $65, lawn seating is $55. VIP tickets are $125 for a pre-show meet and greet and photo op with Ondrasik, a zoo tour with animal interactions and more. VCCCD students with ID and kids 15 and under are $25. Tickets available online at: https://bit.ly/3tnOcLf. Moorpark College Campus Quad, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark. Zoo.moorparkcollege.edu

TEEN FALL ART PROGRAM | 6-9 p.m., Fridays, Sept. 10 – Dec. 17. This fun program for ages 13 to 18 is taught by professional artists Gabriel Islas and Jem Morris. Skills in technique and concept development will be highlighted along with exploring what it means to be an artist. Students will create their own artwork, with support as needed and instruction in a variety of mediums. $400 (payment plan allowed and scholarships available). All materials provided. (Other classes offered for all ages, check website for details). Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura. https://www.vitaartcenter.com/new-products/teen-art-program

FORUM TO EXAMINE CRITICAL RACE THEORY | 7 p.m. via Zoom. This online community forum will examine the myths and truths of Critical Race Theory. Critics say it is anti-American, others say it supports critical thinking skills key for a strong democracy. CRT is an academic discipline that has recently become a hot button issue sparking protests and state laws banning it from the classroom. During this forum two educators will define CRT and discuss its place in classrooms and why it’s important. Presenters are Dr. Theresa Montaño, a professor Department of Chicana and Chicano Studies, Cal State Northridge, and Guadalupe Carrasco Cardona, an ethnic studies, social studies and journalism educator for 21 years, currently at the Roybal Learning Center in Los Angeles and an adjunct lecturer at California State University Long Beach. The forum is part of the Chalice Community Forum program of Chalice Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of the Conejo Valley and is co-sponsored by Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice-Ventura County. Register online for Zoom link at: forum.chaliceuu.org. For information, contact Randall Edwards by e-mail at forum@chaliceuu.org or through the church office at (805) 498-9548. www.chaliceuu.org.

SATURDAY

12TH ANNUAL VENTURA ART AND STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL | 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Sept. 11-12. This popular festival returns to the Ventura Harbor Village. FREE admission and FREE parking. Come stroll the dozens of amazing chalk paintings from talented street artists while shopping, dining and enjoying the harbor sights. Some proceeds from the festival will benefit FOOD Share of Ventura County and Boys and Girls Club of Ventura County. Keep an eye out for the curated boat scene painted by Lorelle Miller, inspired by Ventura’s coast. Another favorite artist is Rod Tyron, with 34 years of chalk art making around the world including Hong King, Dubai and Egypt. Families – don’t miss the Children’s Chalk Area where you can purchase a street space and chalk for the whole family to get involved in art making. For more information, please visit www.venturaartfestival.com or view their Instagram @venturaartandstpainting. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Dr., Ventura, CA.

INTRO TO JEWELRY DESIGN AND METALSMITHING | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 16. This six session class is limited to six students and will explore the basics of metalsmithing through jewelry making. Learn the basics of sawing, filing and soldering and explore stamping, hammering and finishing. Students will complete the course with finished pieces, and a solid foundation in metalsmithing. $210, 6 sessions, all materials are included. The class is held outdoors. Registration is online at www.vitaartcenter.com. Vita Art Center, 28 W. Main Street, Ventura.

ARTISAN MARKET | 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Enjoy exploring and finding a unique must have from vendors with handmade jewelry, candles, home decor and more. At the Park View Court, The Collection, 2751 Parkview Ct., Oxnard.

PET FAIR ADOPTION EVENT | 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sept. 11-12. Pet Food Express is hosting its annual pet fair and adoption event virtually all month long in September and in person on Sept. 11-12 at certain locations. Animal Hope and Wellness, local non-profit organization will be managing the adoption event bringing over 10 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens and sometimes unique species like doves and pigeons. Pet Food Express, 1330 N Moorpark Rd, Thousand Oaks.

SUNDAY

PAC IN BOOTS | 12-4 p.m. A fundraising event for the Ventura Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (PAC). An annual event to support the work of the lobbying arm of the Ventura Chamber, with a goal of “driving a more prosperous, safe and clean Ventura.” Enjoy live music, BBQ, and games. Hosted at Atmore Ranch, directions provided prior to event with ticket purchase. $75 per person. $150 for a family. Register online at: www.Venturachamber.com/PACinBoots

MONDAY

OSHER LIFELONG LEARNING INSTITUTE FALL SESSION | 4 and 8 week sessions start today. California State University, Channel Islands offers unique university level courses taught by faculty and experts for adults 50 and over. Offerings include wine making throughout the world, the music tradition of Cuba, how oceans shape our planet and California in American Popular Culture. See the list of courses and register by visiting go.csuci.edu/OLLI.

TUESDAY

UPDATE ON ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE RESEARCH | 4-5 p.m. via Zoom. Learn about risk factors and current research on ways to modify risk factors along with current FDA treatments for Alzheimer’s Disease. Current clinical trial results will also be discussed. Facilitated by Monica R. Moore, MSG, Community Health Program Manager at the Mary S. Easton Center for Alzheimer’s Disease Research at University of California, Los Angeles. FREE. Register online at: https://bit.ly/3hakLaI.

TWILIGHT GATHERING | 7 p.m. The monthly Gathering with Sound, Silence and Word will be broadcast from the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, led by Rev. Maddie Sifantus. There will be no in person attendance. Gathering also continues on Zoom and exported live to the congregation’s Facebook page which is www.facebook.com/uucsp. Gathering is a reflective time in our busy weeks to hear some beautiful music, share some silence and hear spoken word on a theme.

WEDNESDAY

LIVING OUT LOUD: THE SECRET OF SUCCESS | 7-9:30 p.m. through Nov. 3. This series is offered online and in person in Westlake Village with The Global Truth Center. Participants will be guiding by Dr. James Mellon, Rev. Tiffany Milne and others through these consciousness study courses exploring quantum physics and Energetic Mindfulness. $25 per class, $160 for eight week course. Sign up and details are online at https://www.globaltruthcenter.org/classes

THURSDAY

VIRTUAL COMMUNITY EMERGENCY PREPAREDNESS WORKSHOPS | 6-7:30 p.m. Sept 15-23 The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a series of informative workshops to assist the public in ensuring they are prepared for the next emergency. The workshops coincide with the development of the County’s Hazard Mitigation Plan. Sept. 15 will cover the entire county area. Sept 16 will focus on Oxnard. Sept. 22 is Camarillo and Sept. 23 focuses on Simi Valley. Details and registration are online at www.readyventuracounty.org. Questions? Call 805-654-5136.

GREEK INTENSIVE – THE PHILOSOPHY OF PLATO AND ARISTOTLE | Sept. 16-Dec. 16. Socrates, the Greek rhetorician, once remarked that what makes one an Athenian is not the blood that runs through one’s veins, but the ideas in one’s mind. How can we access this ancient world, with some aspects so foreign and others so familiar, and discover foundations that changed the trajectory of civilization. The Agora Foundation is offering scholarships to teachers (3 CEU available) for the third section in an online seminar examining the ancient Greek texts of Plato and Aristotle. Applications are open now for the Sept. session. Online classes are each Thursday evening, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Details and registration are online at www.agorafoundation.org/online-greek-intensive.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

CALIFORNIA COVID-19 RENT RELIEF PROGRAM | Through Sept. 30. California has increased rental assistance payments to 100% for eligible renters who’ve been impacted by COVID-19 and need help paying bills. Critical eviction protections have also been extended through September 30, 2021. The Westside Community Development Corporation can assist you in determining eligibility, providing application assistance, and even has computers you can use! Learn more at www.HousingisKey.com or call 805-628-3869.

AIR POLLUTION DISTRICT SEEKING MEMBERS OF HEARING BOARD | The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District has two openings on the agency’s Hearing Board, which hears and considers appeals regarding emissions permits submitted by businesses that produce air emissions. One of the open seats must be filled by an attorney who is an active member of the California State Bar and the other a member of the general public. The Hearing Board meets Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m. when needed and members are paid a stipend of $150 per meeting. Hearing board members are appointed by the APCD governing board. For details contact APCD’s Keith Macias at 805/303-3701 or by email at keith@vcapcd.org.

VOLUNTEER WITH VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | Members of the public interested in helping at the gardens in the foothills of Ventura are invited to apply. “Energetic volunteers” are offered the opportunity to be part of the Member Discount Program at the nonprofit gardens. Contact ncole@venturabotanicalgardens.com for more information.

PREPARATION FOR COMMUNITY ALL STARS 2021 CAMARILLO CHRISTMAS PARADE | Current through Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District has announced that the full and regular Christmas Parade will be held this year and is encouraging local organizations and groups to plan their entry now and to include their own all-star. An important person in your organization can be featured in your entry in lieu of a single parade grand marshall. Entry is $55. Deadline for applying is Nov. 5. Details online at www.pvrpd.org.

VOLUNTEER WITH RAIZ AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF VENTURA COUNTY | Ongoing. A new program aimed at building a sustainable Latinx organizing community to bring issue-based campaigns forward and increase Latinx engagement in Ventura County. Those interested in volunteering can find details online at www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-california-central-coast/raiz.

FALL CLASSES WITH VENTURA PARKS AND RECREATION | Find a fun class or program for kids, teens and adults. Activity guide is online now. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2084/Activity-Guide-Archive

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

SALVATORI Sept. 10-Oct. 3. An original play by Sindy McKay about the various consequences faced by a family when one member is taken in by a cult. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 9, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Reading by Andrea Carter Brown, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

OPENING ART

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Sept. 10-Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Members-only preview on Thursday, Sept. 9, 3-7 p.m. with live music by violinist Gulia Gurevich 5-7 p.m. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 26. The Great Art Theft, an exhibit and fundraiser featuring fine works of donated art by local artists. Purchase a ticket to the gala, and walk away with a piece of art at a “steal!” Gala on Sunday, Sept. 26, 3-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

VENTURA ART AND STREET PAINTING FESTIVAL Sept. 11-12. Ventura Harbor Village welcomes pastel artists back for the annual event where the sidewalks become a canvas. Artists and other vendors will be selling their works. Admission is free. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Ventura Harbor Village, 1583 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura, venturaartfestival.com.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Sept. 11-12: Second Annual Marvelous Mug Marketplace, with mugs of every type created by more than 30 artists in the Ventura County Potters Guild. Mugs are microwave and dishwasher safe and lead free. First 20 purchases each day will receive a free cup of coffee from Top This Chocolate. Ongoing: Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

END OF THE WORLD AFTER PARTY Through Sept. 15. This fiscally sponsored project of Arts Ventura is seeking womyn artists to contribute to an art show on exhibit Oct. 15-31 at the WAV Gallery in Ventura. All traditional and nontraditional media accepted. Works should be related to themes of feminism, resistance, social change, anti-white supremacy, class solidarity, women’s rights and anti-authoritarianism. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 15. $35 entry fee for up to three pieces. For submission guidelines and more information, visit endoftheworldafterparty.com/call-to-artists.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 24. Colores De Mi Tierra, Olguin Tapia Heredia’s abstract work inspired by the colors of his hometown in Michoacán. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 26. Sacred Deities of Ancient Egypt, photographs by Jacqueline Thurston that contemplate the meaning and beauty of Ancient Egyptian art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Through Sept. 25. Work by members of the Buenaventura Abstract Artist Collective. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Oct. 3. Drawings by Henri Matisse. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Oct. 2. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Ongoing. Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Opened July 3: New exhibits <em>Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors</em> and <em>American Revolution</em> featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 11: Finding the Light, works that demonstrate how members of Ojai Studio Artists found light during the pandemic. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, https://focusonthemasters.com/.

realART Opened Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 25. Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Making/Giving Panel Discussion with Daggi Wallace, Nurit Avesar and Janet Milhomme on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.