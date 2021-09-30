FRIENDS OF THE FARM, HARVEST FESTIVAL CELEBRATING FIRST RESPONDERS | Saturday and Sunday, October 2 and 3, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Gather on the farm this weekend with Ventura County Fire, VC Sheriff’s Department, Public Health, Search and Rescue and more along with the animals, pumpkins and tractors for family fun celebrating fall. All attendees will enjoy a free tractor drawn wagon ride with paid admission. Live music, animal shows, pig races and more. Learn CPR and get children fingerprinted by Thousand Oaks Volunteers in Policing and see demonstrations from the Bomb Squad with the Bomb Robot, K9s and Mounted Units. Military, veterans and emergency first responders get FREE admission with ID. The fall Harvest Festival continues through October 31 with special events most weekends. Underwood Family Farms, Moorpark location, 3370 Sunset Valley Rd., Moorpark. www.underwoodfamilyfarms.com/friends-of-the-farm/Pictured: A member of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Mounted Posse at Underwood Family Farms.

THURSDAY

​​THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT – FROM ELECTRIC AVIATION, TO SUPERSONIC, SUBORBITAL AND BEYOND | 8 a.m. Dr. Anita Sengupta, Ph.D., aerospace engineer, instrument-rated pilot, rocket scientist and veteran of the space program has been involved in the development of technologies that have led to the exploration of Mars, asteroids and deep space for two decades. Following a career with Boesing Space and Communications and 16 years with NASA she moved into the future of high-tech transportation. Today she is the founder/CEO of Hydroplane Ltd., developing technology for carbon emission-free aircraft. Hosted by the Ventura County Chapter of the Aerospace and Defense Forum, Sengupta will discuss new types of aircraft amidst the push for de-carbonization of transportation, shifts in air travel related to the pandemic and technology shifts. FREE. Registration required online. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-future-of-flight-electric-aviation-supersonic-suborbital-tickets-172021409667

STATE OF THE COUNTY | 1-2:30 p.m. Ventura County Chief Operating Officer, Mike Powers will give a presentation about the state of the county and outlook for the coming year. Hosted by the Ventura County Taxpayers Association. FREE with registration at: https://stateofthecounty.ventura.org

GIFTED: COLLECTING THE ART OF CALIFORNIA | 6-7 p.m. A century ago a tradition began when the senior class at Gardena High School gifted the school with an oil painting. For forty years, each year the graduating class has gifted a work of art to their alma mater. Curator and historian Susan M. Anderson will discuss the paintings of the exhibit now at CMATO in Thousand Oaks. $15 for nonmembers. Members are FREE. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

FRIDAY

SO CAL ROUTE 91 HEALS | An event for survivors and family members of the victims of the shooting took place in Las Vegas on Oct. 1, 2017. Victims included Ventura County residents. This event will include a livestream of a sunrise service in Las Vegas, with the memorial program being held at Conejo Creek Park, 1379 E Janss Rd. Thousand Oaks. www.giveanhour.org/route91/

MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR | Streaming through Oct. 3 The Ojai Valley Land Conservancy’s annual fundraising event bringing the Mountainfilm festival from Telluride to local viewers is available online for streaming to watch a series of fun outdoor films from the comfort of your own home. $35. Details are online at: https://ovlc.org/virtualmountainfilmontour2021/

SATURDAY

AUTHOR TALK, HISTORY OF FARMING IN VENTURA COUNTY | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Betsy Blanchard Chess, author and current director of Limoneira will speak about the history of agriculture in Ventura County, which her family was a part of. She will also be reading from her new book “Daughter of the Land.” The event will include food and music. Free to attend. Oxnard Historic Farm Park, 1251 Gottfried Place, Oxnard.

SATURDAY BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Find great books and support Friends of the Blanchard Community Library. 50% off all mysteries, scary or horror books. Many books are available. Thousands of used books are available including children’s, fiction, non-fiction and more. Enter via the back, roll up door in the north parking lot. 100% of book sale proceeds goes to the Blanchard Community Library, 119 North 8th Street, Santa Paula.

FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Family fun with food and assistance with legal aid, student services, aid for farmworkers, indigenous migrant communities, food access for low income families, resources for the elderlly and the disabled. Hosted by Promotoras por Justcicia Migratoria (Advocates for Immigration Justice), in partnership with Ventura County Clergy and Laity United for Economic Justice (CLUE VC) and the Law Office of Vanessa Frank, are determined to put an end to notary fraud and advocate for its victims. This event is intended to spread awareness of immigration fraud and provide the immigrant community access to credible resources. El Buen Pastor United Methodist Church, 1029 E. Santa Paula Street, Santa Paula.

SUNDAY

BIKE HUB YARD SALE | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Get your bike parts and project bikes. Bike Hub is cleaning out and you’ll find epic deals on wheels, rims, seats, racks, handle bars and more. Bike Hub, 490 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura. www.bikeventura.org

FIRST ANNUAL HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH CELEBRATION | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. FREE. The Museum of Ventura County is hosting a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month offering light refreshments, live performances with the Youth Mariachi Band from Inlakech Cultural Center. The event is sponsored by Southern California Gas Company and will present cultural exhibits that will remain on display. Museum of Ventura County, 100 E. Main St., Ventura. www.venturamusuem.org.

HEALING CIRCLE | 12 p.m. Zoom event. Global Truth Center offers an online healing circle. More information is online at: www.globaltruthcenter.org/sunday-livestream.

FIRE PREVENTION WEEK | Oct. 3 – 9 Ventura City Fire Department invites the public to download an activity sheet and share it on social media for a chance to win a video shoutout from a local firefighter. https://www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2180/Fire-Prevention-Week

MONDAY

THE LOST LEONARDO | Two screenings, 3:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. This film tells the inside story behind the Salvator Mundi, the most expensive painting ever sold at $450 million, claimed to be a long-lost masterpiece by Leonardo da Vinci. From the moment it is purchased from a shady New Orleans auction house, and its buyers discover masterful brushstrokes beneath its cheap restoration, the fate of the Salvator Mundi is driven by an insatiable quest for fame, money and power. But as its price soars, so do questions about its authenticity. English and French with English subtitles. Only vaccinated people are asked to attend. $7.50-$10.75. Plaza Cinemas – 14, 255 W. 5th Street, Oxnard. www.oxnardfilmsociety.org

TUESDAY

BIG BROTHERS BIG SISTERS VENTURA COUNTY GOLF CLASSIC | 8 a.m. registration. An annual golf tournament benefiting the local nonprofit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters. Moorpark Country Club, 11800 Championship Drive, Moorpark.

WEDNESDAY

THURSDAY

FALL BUSINESS EXPO | 4-7 p.m. Over 70 restaurants and businesses share their businesses. FREE. Hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. Four Points Sheraton, 1050 Schooner Drive, Ventura.

COMMUNITY ACTION PLAN FEEDBACK FORUM | 3 p.m. Zoom event. Community Action of Ventura County invites the public to provide feedback on the organization’s Community Action Plan aimed at addressing poverty, social justice and economic development to increase self-sufficiency among the county’s poorest residents. The plan and forum details are online at: https://www.ca-vc.org/cna

SANTA CLARA HIGH SCHOOL HOMECOMING | 4:30-9 p.m. All families, including 8th graders who are looking to come to Santa Clara High in the future to the Homecoming celebrations that will include music, fireworks, games, floats and more. Santa Clara High School, 2121 Saviers Rd, Oxnard. www.santaclarahighschool.com

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

TINY BEAUTIFUL THINGS Oct. 1-24. Based on the book by Cheryl Strayed and inspired by her years writing as “Dear Sugar,” this touching play follows the relationships that develop between an advice columnist and her readers. $15-20. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, ojaiact.org.

OPENING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Oct. 1-29. Compass Rose, doubts, fears and achievements expressed through the work of six artists as they navigated the pandemic. Curated by Kristine Schomaker. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Oct. 1-30: Collectors’ Auction and Exhibit, featuring works by some of the area’s most renowned artists, including Phyllis Doyon, Bob Privitt, Joe Cibere and more. Preview reception on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2-4 p.m. First Friday public reception on Friday, Oct. 1, 5-8 p.m. Silent auction, raffle and closing reception on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m. Portion of the proceeds will benefit the BAA. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Thursday, Sept. 30, 6 p.m.: Lecture by Susan M. Anderson, curator of GIFTED. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, www.cmato.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Sunday, Oct. 3, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Monthly plant and collectibles sale, with succulent, bromeliads, orchids and items donated to the museum through the years. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Nov. 2: Flip the Commission, in which artists donate the majority of the sale of their work to the BAA. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

OJAI ART CENTER Oct. 2-Nov. 2. ARTrageous Pastel Show, an art show and sale featuring works by members of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Reception on Saturday, Oct. 9, 4-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

realART Opening Oct. 3. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including CW Slade, John M. White, Sheila Daube, James Volkert, Elise Marshall, Lynne Deutch and others. Opening reception with champagne and cupcakes on Sunday, Oct. 3, 3-5 p.m.Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

SPICETOPIA Through Nov. 18. New work by members of the Buenaventura Art Association. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Oct. 2-Nov. 20: The Next Big Thing 2021, breakthrough work by contemporary artists, juried by Peter Mays of the Los Angeles Art Association. Opening reception and juror talk on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 4 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Oct. 2-Dec. 4: Sculptor and CLU Adjunct Professor Delesprie will sculpt and demonstrate her technique and expertise Mondays and Wednesdays, 3-6 p.m., as Artist in Residence. Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

DAB ART Ongoing. The contemporary art organization is currently seeking submissions of work in any media for group and solo exhibitions at H Gallery and Studios in Ventura. Submit three to 20 images; $35 entry fee. For submission guidelines, online application and more information, visit www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

END OF THE WORLD AFTER PARTY Through Oct. 15 (extended). This fiscally sponsored project of Arts Ventura is seeking womyn artists to contribute to an art show on exhibit Oct. 15-31 at the WAV Gallery in Ventura. All traditional and nontraditional media accepted. Works should be related to themes of feminism, resistance, social change, anti-white supremacy, class solidarity, women’s rights and anti-authoritarianism. Deadline for submission has been extended to Friday, Oct. 15. $35 entry fee for up to three pieces. For submission guidelines and more information, visit endoftheworldafterparty.com/call-to-artists.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

ONGOING THEATER

ALMOST, MAINE Through Oct. 3. Conejo Players Theatre presents this play made up of nine vignettes set in the small town of Almost, Maine on one magical midwinter night. Residents explore connections, relationships and the mysteries of the heart beneath the colorful northern lights. Masks required. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

SALVATORI Through Oct. 3. An original play by Sindy McKay about the various consequences faced by a family when one member is taken in by a cult. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 30, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading by Ann Buxie, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ONGOING ART

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Oct. 3. Drawings by Henri Matisse. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Oct. 2. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 11: Finding the Light, works that demonstrate how members of Ojai Studio Artists found light during the pandemic. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ART AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, https://focusonthemasters.com/.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Oct. 28 (extended). Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

VITA ART CENTER Through Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals, and drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.