KATHAK KARNIVAL FAMILY FESTIVAL | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26 A pop-up event celebrating the kathak, the classical dance of North India. Come enjoy the movement and rhythm, music and expression telling stories of Indian mythology. $10 admission includes an exclusive performance of ReSound by Leela Dance Collective, and workshops for children, teens and adults including face painting, henna art, photo booths, gift giveaways and more. Leela Dance Collective, is a Los Angeles based dance company founded by senior disciples of legendary kathak master Pandit Chitresh Das. The company gives classes in Thousand Oaks and is the only dance studio of its kind bringing together leading and emerging kathak artists. A special workshop for kids ages five and up, The Indian Avatars, is scheduled for 12-1 p.m. Parking is free. Oak Canyon Community Park, 5600 Hollytree Drive, Oak Park. www.leela.dance/resound/Pictured: Leela Dance Collective. Photo by Travis Broxton.

Happenings includes community events, meetings, classes, resources, needs and Arts Listings. To submit an item for inclusion email to: happenings@vcreporter.com

THURSDAY

DEMONSTRATION OF HOME ENERGY SAVINGS TOOLKITS | 1 p.m. FREE. In person event. Come learn about easy ways to save on home energy usage with Javier Saucedo with the Green Business Program of Ventura County. Participants will learn about the 3C-REN DIY Home Energy Savings Toolkit that can be checked out from the library. When checked out, some items are included for the resident to keep like LED light bulbs, outlet gaskets, weatherstripping, water lead detection tablets and more. See the kit demoed including the tools meant to be returned in the kits like the infrared laser thermometer and Kill-A-Watt meter. For details contact Linda Cherry, Librarian at 805-677-7180. Hill Road Library, 1070 S. Hill Rd., Ventura.

THEATER CLASS – INTERMEDIATE MUSICAL THEATER SKILLS | 4:30-6 p.m. each Thursday through Dec. 9. Students grades 6 to 10 will refine and master skills needed for a musical theater performer. Personal skills and goals will be examined while exploring writing and acting exercises along with improvisational activities, and serious vocal/dance work. For more information contact Ojai Youth Entertainers Studio (OYES), 805-646-4300, 907 El Centro Street, Ojai. www.oyespresents.org.

UNIQUE BIRTHING EXPERIENCE | 6 p.m. A FREE online seminar for expectant parents to learn about the Mother Baby Unit at Community Memorial Hospital with a question and answer session with hospital maternity experts. RSVP online for link: www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

CELEBRATION OF EXCELLENCE AWARD | 6 p.m. FREE online event. At this 30th Annual event two members of the medical community will be honored for their dedication to improving the quality of life for those fighting cancer. Cathy Cole with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Alicia Zaragoza with Dignity Health St. John’s Cancer Center will be recognized for their ability to make a difference in the lives of others. The online celebration is free, with contributions requested to support the Cancer Support Community Valley, Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. www.scsvvsb.givesmart.com.

THE INNER VIEW | 7:30 p.m. Acclaimed musical artist, songwriter and freedom advocate Rickie Byars will join Dr. James Mellon, founding spiritual director of Global Truth Center offer an evening of discovery and intimate conversation about developing one’s own talents for empowerment. Those who purchase tickets are invited to be in studio for the conversation and performance that will also be live streamed. $50 for in person attendance. Live stream tickets are $25. 818-508-7171. Global Truth Center, 880 Hampshire Road, Westlake Village. https://www.globaltruthcenter.org/rickiebyarsevent

FRIDAY

BLUE MOON BALL | Doors open 4:30 p.m., Film starts at 7 p.m. The outdoor premier of the romantic comedy (G rated) with multiple scenes filmed at the Camarillo Ranch House will benefit the Ranch House Foundation. Beer, popcorn and food trucks will be onsite for food purchases. Cast and crew of the film will be at the screening. Bring your chairs and blankets to spread out on the lawn. $15 per person. $25 per couple. Children under 8 are free. Camarillo Ranch House, 201 Camarillo Ranch Road, Camarillo. www.camarilloranchfoundation.org.

THE TIME BETWEEN TOUR, AN EVENING OF STORIES AND SONGS | 7:30 p.m.. Also on Saturday, Sept 25. Chris Hillman is performing at just one venue in California as part of this tour bringing stories and songs from this musical career. He’s being joined on stage by Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen. Hillman will perform songs from his long career including from the Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, Clark and Hillman and the Desert Rose Band, founded with Pedersen and Jorgensen. Hillman on mandolin and guitar, Pedersen on rhythm guitar and banjo and Jorgenson on guitars and mandolin. $50. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com

SATURDAY

WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S | 9:30 a.m. In-person and online options for participating in this global event. Registration starts at 8 a.m., opening ceremony at 9 a.m. and the walk starts at 9:30 a.m. Register to walk in your neighborhood, or any where or starting at The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard. www.alz.org/walk

GRAB-BAG BOOK SALE | 12:30 – 4 p.m. Expand your reading horizons with the San Buenaventura Women’s Club at their drive-through book sale. Each donor ($10 minimum donation) will receive a pre-filled, sealed bag of books. Bonus Bags for $15, come with a jigsaw puzzle. Church of the Foothills, 6279 Foothill Road, Ventura.

DON AND DOÑAS BARBEQUE | 1 p.m. The annual event of the Pleasant Valley Historical Society of Camarillo to honor local residents who go above and beyond to contribute to the community. This year’s honorees are: Linda Braunschweiger, Neal Dixon, Bob Fierro, Rachel Resnik-Miles, Mike Mishler, Linda Packham,Barbara Swetek, Terry Tackett, Cathy Trainer, Dennis Gaiser, Helen Shields and Virginia Wooten. Enjoy a Santa Maria Style dinner at the celebration with families and friends. $75 adults. $15 for children under 12. Details and reservations are online and by calling 805-482-3660. Camarillo Community Center, 1605 Burnley Street, Camarillo. www.pvhsonline.org.

STORIES FROM STEPMOMS, AUTHOR SIGNING | 1-3 p.m. Shawn Simon thought being a stepmom would be easy. Then her step daughter spit on her dog. She brought together other stepmoms to share their stories. Shawn will be signing and talking about her book at Bank of Books, 748 E. Main Street, Ventura.

UNITED FOR HUMAN RIGHTS OPEN HOUSE | 1-3 p.m. In celebration of the International Day of Peace, guest speakers Tim McDonell, retired Los Angeles Fire Captain with Peace Catalyst International and the Venerable Thepo Tulku, originally from Tibet who then lived with monks in the Himalayas. Seating is limited. RSVP to 805-585-4400. Church of Scientology, 2151 Alessandro Drive, Ventura.

CHIP IN FOR CHARITY | 1-5 p.m. Chip your golf balls at targets to raise money for local charity. Targets on the driving range are sponsored by a local business that will donate to Pier Into the Future – an organization working to preserve and maintain the Ventura Pier. Olivas Links Driving Range, 3750 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura. www.chipinforcharity805.com

ART OPENING RECEPTION | 4-7 p.m. View the new exhibit “Menagerie, all creatures great and small,” featuring sculpture, paintings and drawings of real and imaginary animals created by contemporary artists. $10 non-members. Masks and social distancing required. Vita Art Center, 28 West Main Street, Ventura. www.vitaartcenter.com

THE TIME BETWEEN TOUR, AN EVENING OF STORIES AND SONGS | 7:30 p.m. Also on Friday, Sept. 24. Chris Hillman is performing at just one venue in California as part of this tour bringing stories and songs from this musical career. He’s being joined on stage by Herb Pedersen and John Jorgensen. Hillman will perform songs from his long career including from the Byrds, The Flying Burrito Brothers, Manassas, Clark and Hillman and the Desert Rose Band, founded with Pedersen and Jorgensen. Hillman on mandolin and guitar, Pedersen on rhythm guitar and banjo and Jorgenson on guitars and mandolin. $50. Bank of America Performing Arts Center, Thousand Oaks, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. www.bapacthousandoaks.com

SUNDAY

2021 CASA PACIFICA ANGELS WINE, FOOD AND BREW FESTIVAL | 1-5 p.m. EVENT IS SOLD OUT. Enjoy sweet and savory treats from some of the best restaurants, caterers, bakeries and shops from Santa Barbara to the Conejo Valley. Don’t forget the wines and craft brews. All to benefit the work of Casa Pacifica helping foster kids, at risk youth and their families. California State University, Channel Islands, One University Drive, Camarillo. www.cpwinefoodbrewfest.com

THE GREAT ART THEFT | 3-6 p.m. Gather for a festive evening, and leave with your choice of art from the walls. You won’t really have to steal it though. For your ticket price your name will be drawn, and you’ll choose your favorite piece from the gallery from donated sculptures, jewelry and ceramics. $85. The gala event will be held on the outdoor patio and in the gallery at The Ojai Art Center, 113 S. Montgomery Street, Ojai. www.ojaiartcenter.org.

WEDNESDAY

SWAP MEET | 7 a.m. – 2 p.m. Come find unique gifts, essential items and long lost treasures at the swap meet. Ventura County Fairgrounds, Lot C, 10 Harbor Blvd., Ventura.

THURSDAY

THE FUTURE OF FLIGHT – FROM ELECTRIC AVIATION, TO SUPERSONIC, SUBORBITAL AND BEYOND | 8 a.m. Dr. Anita Sengupta, Ph.D., aerospace engineer, instrument-rated pilot, rocket scientist and veteran of the space program has been involved in the development of technologies that have led to the exploration of Mars, asteroids and deep space for two decades. Following a career with Boesing Space and Communications and 16 years with NASA she moved into the future of high-tech transportation. Today she is the founder/CEO of Hydroplane Ltd., developing technology for carbon emission-free aircraft. Hosted by the Ventura County Chapter of the Aerospace and Defense Forum, Sengupta will discuss new types of aircraft amidst the push for de-carbonization of transportation, shifts in air travel related to the pandemic and technology shifts. FREE. Registration required online. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-future-of-flight-electric-aviation-supersonic-suborbital-tickets-172021409667

STATE OF THE COUNTY | 1-2:30 p.m. Ventura County Chief Operating Officer, Mike Powers will give a presentation about the state of the county and outlook for the coming year. Hosted by the Ventura County Taxpayers Association. FREE with registration at: https://stateofthecounty.ventura.org

GIFTED: COLLECTING THE ART OF CALIFORNIA | 6-7 p.m. A century ago a tradition began when the senior class at Gardena High School gifted the school with an oil painting. For forty years, each year the graduating class has gifted a work of art to their alma mater. Curator and historian Susan M. Anderson will discuss the paintings of the exhibit now at CMATO in Thousand Oaks. $15 for nonmembers. Members are FREE. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

ONLINE AUCTION FOR OJAI VALLEY LAND CONSERVANCY | Through Monday, Sept 27 Bid on a stay in Tuscany, a trip to the Channel Islands, surfing lessons, a coffee table designed and built by a local artist and much more all to benefit the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy and their work preserving, managing and restoring open space for the public. Details and auction online at: https://ovlc.org/ovlc-virtual-auction/.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY WEEK | through Sept. 25 State law requires children under two who weigh less than 40 pounds and are under 40 inches tall to be in a rear-facing car seat and those under eight or under 4 feet 9 inches tall must be belted in a car seat or booster seat. The fine for violations is $490. The Ventura Police Department is providing free car seat installations and checks by appointment at the local California Highway Patrol office. To schedule an appointment call 805-662-2640 or www.CHP.ca.gov.

ARTS LISTINGS

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

OPENING THEATER

BREAKING THE CODE Sunday, Sept. 26, 3 p.m. An original romantic comedy by local playwright Claudia Hoag McGarry about five people in New York City contending with friendship, romance, family and other drama related to life’s journey, as well as the “codes” by which they live. $20. NAMBA Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, www.nambaarts.com.

TRES VIDAS Thursday, Sept. 23, 6 p.m. via Zoom. OC Live presents a special online performance in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15-Oct. 15). This work of musical theater, written by Chilean poet Marjorie Agosin, celebrates the life and work of Mexican painter Frida Kahlo, Salvadoran activist Rufina Amaya and Argentine poet Alfonsina Storni. vcccd-edu.zoom.us/s/96118874993.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Sept. 29-30: Collectors’ Preview reception for the Collectors’ Auction Exhibit coming in October. Through Sept. 25: Work by members of the Buenaventura Abstract Artist Collective. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Saturday, Sept. 25, 2 p.m. via Zoom: An Artist Workshop focused on plein air painting. Previous painting experience is not required. All ages. Through Jan. 9, 2022: GIFTED: Collecting the Art of California at Gardena High School, 1919-1956. For nearly 40 years, seniors at Gardena High School selected, purchased and donated works of art to the school. Today, the collection is regarded as one of the nation’s finest selections of early 20th century California art, from plein air painting to the Arts and Crafts Movement. Ongoing: Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Dec. 20: 1991: Celebrating 30 Years of Art That Sails, on exhibit of some of the incredible artworks in the museum’s collection, some of which have never been seen by the public, in honor of CIMM’s founding in 1991. Ongoing: Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

VITA ART CENTER Sept. 25-Nov. 13. Menagerie: All Creatures Great and Small, works by contemporary artists focusing on real and imaginary animals. Also opening: Drawings of American homes by Dave Smith. Preview opening reception on Saturday, Sept. 25, 4-7 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214, www.vitaartcenter.com.

AUDITIONS/CALLS TO ARTISTS

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

VALUE Through Sept. 29. The Ventura County Arts Council invites submissions for a new exhibit to open in October. As an artist, what do you value? All media is accepted for this juried show with cash prizes. Artists may submit up to 10 digital images for consideration. On exhibit Oct. 8-Nov. 16 at the Atrium Gallery at the Ventura County Government Center. For submission guidelines and more information, visit vcartscouncil.org/atrium-gallery/submissions/.

ONGOING THEATER

ALMOST, MAINE Through Oct. 3. Conejo Players Theatre presents this play made up of nine vignettes set in the small town of Almost, Maine on one magical midwinter night. Residents explore connections, relationships and the mysteries of the heart beneath the colorful northern lights. Masks required. $18-20. 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

SALVATORI Through Oct. 3. An original play by Sindy McKay about the various consequences faced by a family when one member is taken in by a cult. For all in-person performances, audience members will need to present proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test (within the previous 72 hours) along with a photo ID. Regardless of vaccination status, audience members will be required to wear a mask in compliance with current mandates. $10-20. The Elite, 2731 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.theelite.org.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

VENTURA COUNTY POETRY PROJECT Thursday, Sept. 16, 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Poetry reading, open mic and Jackson Wheeler poetry series hosted by Marsha de la O, streamed live from E.P. Foster Library in Ventura. www.facebook.com/venturacountypoetry.

ONGOING ART

643 PROJECT SPACE Through Sept. 24. Colores De Mi Tierra, Olguin Tapia Heredia’s abstract work inspired by the colors of his hometown in Michoacán. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 26. Sacred Deities of Ancient Egypt, photographs by Jacqueline Thurston that contemplate the meaning and beauty of Ancient Egyptian art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM On exhibit: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Oct. 3. Drawings by Henri Matisse. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Oct. 2. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Ongoing. The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Ongoing. Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden, George Stuart Historical Figures® and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 26. The Great Art Theft,an exhibit and fundraiser featuring fine works of donated art by local artists. Purchase a ticket to the gala, and walk away with a piece of art at a “steal!” Gala on Sunday, Sept. 26, 3-6 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 11: Finding the Light, works that demonstrate how members of Ojai Studio Artists found light during the pandemic. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, https://focusonthemasters.com/.

realART Opened Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone,covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. Tour and lunch with former FBI agent Robby Chacon on Thursday, Sept. 23, 12:30-4:30 p.m.; and with former FBI agent Daric Manser on Thursday, Oct. 21, 12:30-4:30 p.m. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Jan. 9, 2022: Work From Home, work created close to home during the pandemic by 50 California artists. Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 25. Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.