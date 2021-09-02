PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

FROM SPACE SCIENCE TO THE EMERGING SPACE ECONOMY: A PERSONAL JOURNEY | 8-9 a.m. online FREE. Dr. Leon Alkalai, CEO of Mandala Space Ventures and Continuum Space Systems and GP of Explorer 1 Ventura Fund, will share his personal journey from a career with NASA’s JPL in robotic space exploration and space science to space entrepreneurship. His talk will include the opportunities in the emerging lunar and cis-lunar economy including resource prospecting and utilization, human habitation and long-term utilzation of the moon for research and economic development. A presentation of the Ventura County Chapter of the Aerospace and Defense Forum. Details and registration online at: https://bit.ly/3mkAt6H

CONVERSATIONS WITH RUTH | Doors open at 4:30 p.m., event starts at 5 p.m. Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives Ruth Luevanos is hosting an event for the public to meet her and talk about issues they are concerns with. FREE. RSVP requested HERE. Space is limited. 3700 Avenida Simi, Simi Valley.

ASSESS YOUR CANCER RISK | 6 p.m. FREE. Hosted by Community Memorial Health System, this online seminar will help you assess your own risk for developing cancer through evaluating your genetic makeup and will be led by family medicine physician Dr. Allan Wagner and Ember Layton, a licensed and certified genetic counselor. To attend, RSVP at www.cmhshealth.org/RSVP.

THE CONNECTION BREAKFAST | 8-9:45 a.m. Come network safely at this breakfast hosted by the Ventura Chamber of Commerce. Each attendee will have 20 seconds to stand and give information about their business. Bring business cards and materials to put out on the networking table. Details online HERE. Four Points by Sheraton, Ventura Harbor, 1050 Schooner Dr., Ventura.

QUEST FOR BEAUTY | 7:30 p.m. As part of its current exhibition, Perceive Me, Studio Channel Islands Art Center (SCIART) will present an exclusive screening of Anis Film’s, ‘Quest for Beauty,’ in The film’s director Cris Saur will introduce the documentary. Tickets are free to SCIART members; $15 for nonmembers. To become a member, or for more information, visit or call the gallery at 805-383-1368, or go to https://studiochannelislands.org/membership/. Blackboard Gallery, at 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo.

FARMERS MARKET AT THE COLLECTION | 8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Fresh, farm-to-table food each week offering produce from local farms including Sow a Heart Organic Farms, Rainbow Farms and the Ranch Malibu. Located on Collection Boulevard across from The Annex Food Hall.

FLY FISHING EVENT | 9 – 11 a.m. A FREE event to learn about flyfishing with the Sespe Flyfishers of Ventura. There is no charge and all are welcome. Whether you are an experienced fly fisher or a complete novice we want to help you learn and enjoy this great sport. If you don’t yet have a fly rod, don’t worry, just come and use one of ours. Chumash Park, Petit and Waco, in East Ventura. For more information: Bob Smith (805) 647-3522. www.sespeflyfishers.org

CRUISE AND SING NIGHT | 5 p.m. to dusk. Following the first Friday cruise night gather for casual community signing at the Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula. www.uucsp.org.

FIRST SATURDAY BOOK SALE | 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. The Friends of the Blanchard Library are announcing the Back Stacks Bookstore is now fully reopened during normal weekday hours. This week the book sale offers 50% off all sports books. Back Stacks Bookstore, 119 North 8th Street, Santa Paula.

16TH ANNUAL SANTA PAULA LABOR DAY PARADE | 10 a.m. This year’s theme is Honor the Labor Force highlighting the work of COVID Essential Workers and is dedicated to the memory of Peter Wright. The parade will take place on Main Street in downtown Santa Paula.

ROSH HASHANAH AND YOM KIPPUR SERVICES | 7 p.m. Congregation Am HaYam invites all Jews to join with them in observances. Offered in person and online via YouTube. Erev Rosh HaShanah begins Monday, September 6, at 7:00 pm. Services on the first and second days begin at 9:00 am both Tuesday, September 7 and Wednesday, September 8. Please call 805-469-0268 to receive the link.For those attending services in-person, COVID protocols will be followed. All will be asked to show proof of vaccination, wear a mask, and keep socially distanced. The congregation will be reading from the traditional Machzor (the holy day prayer book) and from a special supplement prepared by Rabbi J.B. Sacks. Many prayers in both have been transliterated for those who do not read Hebrew. Rabbi Sacks, an 18th generation Rabbi, educates, elucidates, inspires, and comforts all who are in his presence. He will be joined on the pulpit this year with our rabbinic intern Maayan Lev and prayer leader Rabbi Stuart Light. CAH is associated with the United Synagogue of Conservative Judaism and is located at 4839 Market Street, Unit C (rear), Ventura 93003. Ample free parking is available. Please call 805-644-2899 for ticket or other information or see our website at www.amhayam.com.

BACH AFTERNOON ORGAN RECITAL SERIES: ADAN FERNANDEZ | 12:30 p.m. This is the first of a series of free 30-minute organ concerts throughout the year. Join us for an afternoon of Baroque music from composers such as Bach, Buxtehude, Telemann and Pachelbel, presented by university organist Adan Fernandez. For information, call the Music Department at 805-493-3306 or visit callutheran.edu/music. Samuelson Chapel, 165 Chapel Ln, Thousand Oaks

FIFTY AND BETTER CLASSES | The fall session runs from Sept. 8 through Oct. 22, 2021. Courses will explore subjects such as the history of the U.S. through the lens of baseball, an exploration of how the holidays we celebrate today were driven by historical forces, a look at the work of Vincent van Gogh and his influences, rock art in the ancient world, and more! All courses meet for two hours, one day each week. FAB’s in-person course will meet at the main campus in Thousand Oaks. Parking is free. Proof of vaccination will be required to attend courses in person. Virtual classes are $35, and the in-person course is $50. The courses are university level with no tests or homework taught by experts in the field, and to host social engagement activities for individuals 50 years of age and older. When COVID-19 erupted and the first-ever offering of in-person courses had to be postponed indefinitely, Cal Lutheran responded by being the first program in the area to offer courses virtually via Zoom. The first year of the program was a success, giving those most impacted by the pandemic an outlet to continue learning and networking. Additionally, the student base grew with about 40% of FAB students living out of the local area. Virtual courses are $35 each, and In-Person courses are $50 each. Registration is open through Sept. 3. To register, go to CalLutheran.edu/FAB. For more information, visit the website or contact Lisa Buono or Christina Tierney at fab@callutheran.edu or 805.493.3290.

CONTAGION! “THE BLACK DEATH IN THE LATE MIDDLE AGES” | 7 – 8:30 p.m. The COVID-19 pandemic renewed interest in the global history of infectious diseases. This year’s lecture History Lecture Series presented by History Department faculty and other experts focuses on different periods in world history when societies faced pandemics and their consequences. In the first lecture, assistant professor of history Samuel Claussen, Ph.D., will address the bubonic plague and its impact on the late Middle Ages, from the 14th to the 16th centuries. The pandemic resulted in cultural and economic crises and transformed medieval European society and culture. Admission is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/3j2S2oh.

COMMUNITY NEEDS, EDUCATION AND RESOURCES

AIR POLLUTION DISTRICT SEEKING MEMBERS OF HEARING BOARD | The Ventura County Air Pollution Control District has two openings on the agency’s Hearing Board, which hears and considers appeals regarding emissions permits submitted by businesses that produce air emissions. One of the open seats must be filled by an attorney who is an active member of the California State Bar and the other a member of the general public. The Hearing Board meets Monday evenings at 5:30 p.m. when needed and members are paid a stipend of $150 per meeting. Hearing board members are appointed by the APCD governing board. For details contact APCD’s Keith Macias at 805/303-3701 or by email at keith@vcapcd.org.

VOLUNTEER WITH VENTURA BOTANICAL GARDENS | Members of the public interested in helping at the gardens in the foothills of Ventura are invited to apply. “Energetic volunteers” are offered the opportunity to be part of the Member Discount Program at the nonprofit gardens. Contact ncole@venturabotanicalgardens.com for more information.

GREEK INTENSIVE – THE PHILOSOPHY OF PLATO AND ARISTOTLE | Sept. 16-Dec. 16. Socrates, the Greek rhetorician, once remarked that what makes one an Athenian is not the blood that runs through one’s veins, but the ideas in one’s mind. How can we access this ancient world, with some aspects so foreign and others so familiar, and discover foundations that changed the trajectory of civilization. The Agora Foundation is offering scholarships to teachers (3 CEU available) for the third section in an online seminar examining the ancient Greek texts of Plato and Aristotle. Applications are open now for the Sept. session. Online classes are each Thursday evening, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Details and registration are online at www.agorafoundation.org/online-greek-intensive.

PREPARATION FOR COMMUNITY ALL STARS 2021 CAMARILLO CHRISTMAS PARADE | Current through Saturday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m. The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District has announced that the full and regular Christmas Parade will be held this year and is encouraging local organizations and groups to plan their entry now and to include their own all-star. An important person in your organization can be featured in your entry in lieu of a single parade grand marshall. Entry is $55. Deadline for applying is Nov. 5. Details online at www.pvrpd.org.

DRIVER SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER | The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office is increasing patrols over the Labor Day holiday and holding DUI checkpoints periodically beginning on Aug. 27 in Camarillo, Sept. 3 in Moorpark and Sept. 4 in Thousand Oaks. The effort is part of a national program to reduce the number of drivers on the road under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, including prescription medications that can impair driving ability. The checkpoints will be held at undisclosed locations.

VOLUNTEER WITH RAIZ AT PLANNED PARENTHOOD OF VENTURA COUNTY | Ongoing. A new program aimed at building a sustainable Latinx organizing community to bring issue-based campaigns forward and increase Latinx engagement in Ventura County. Those interested in volunteering can find details online at www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-california-central-coast/raiz.

FALL CLASSES WITH VENTURA PARKS AND RECREATION | Find a fun class or program for kids, teens and adults. Activity guide is online now. www.cityofventura.ca.gov/2084/Activity-Guide-Archive

IMMEDIATE NEED FOR ELECTION WORKERS | Current Ventura County Elections is hiring 10 Temporary Intermittent Elections Voting Assistant positions at an hourly rate of $21.93. Duties will include processing election ballots, validating, processing and/or checking voter registration forms, data entry, and more. Flexible hours, in-person at office and voting locations. Details and application are online here. Please visit VenturaVote.org or call 805-654-2664 for additional information.

TAX ASSESSMENT APPEALS BOARD VACANCIES | Deadline Sept. 3 The Tax Assessment Appeals Boards (AAB) is a quasi-judicial body which hears property tax assessment appeals at public hearings. Meetings of the Board are held in the City of Ventura and applications must be submitted by September 3, 2021. Eligibility requirements include experience in one of several areas including being an attorney, accountant, real estate broker and others. For additional information including eligibility, compensation and how to apply, please visit www.ventura.org/cob/aabmember

SENIOR MEALS ON WHEELS VOLUNTEER DRIVER NEEDED | The Senior Concerns meal delivery service is free for seniors and the program is growing. Volunteer drivers are needed to deliver fresh meals from Country Harvest Restaurant in Newbury Park to area seniors. New drivers are needed to commit to one day a week for at least four weeks in a row. Pickup is at 11:30 a.m. and takes about one hour. Bridget Elliot directly at belliott@seniorconcerns.org. Details online at www.seniorconcerns.org/volunteer/.

NEED INTERNET ACCESS? | The Emergency Broadband Benefit offers discounted internet and computer during the COVID-19 pandemic, providing up to $50/month discount for broadband service and a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet purchased through a participating provider if the household contributes more than $10 but less than $50 toward the purchase price. See if you qualify and apply at: 833-511-0311 or GetEmergencyBroadband.org.

Many venues remain closed in compliance with public health orders. Some classes, exhibits and events are available exclusively online. All events are subject to change and cancellation; always verify with venue and/or organizer.

643 PROJECT SPACE Sept. 3-24. Colores De Mi Tierra, Olguin Tapia Heredia’s abstract work inspired by the colors of his hometown in Michoacán. Opening reception on Friday, Sept. 3, 5-7 p.m. 643 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, www.643projectspace.com.

BUENAVENTURA GALLERY Sept. 3-25. Work by members of the Buenaventura Abstract Artist Collective. Opening reception on Friday, Sept. 3, 6-9 p.m in conjunction with First Fridays in Ventura. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 99, Ventura, 805-648-1235, www.buenaventuragallery.org.

DUDLEY HOUSE HISTORIC MUSEUM Saturday, Sept. 4, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Monthly plant sale, with bromeliads, orchids, succulents, garden art and more. Sunday, Sept. 5, 1-4 p.m.: Open house tours, led by “Ghost Hunter” Richard Senate (who will be signing his books) and other docents. Ongoing: The National Historic Landmark was built in 1892 by Selwyn Shaw for lima bean farmer B.W. Dudley, and is one of the last pioneer farmhouses in Ventura. On display are artifacts and other elements showcasing aspects of life from 1895 to 1925. Open for tours the first Sunday of the month. COVID protocols will be strictly followed. 197 N. Ashwood Ave., Ventura, 805-642-3345, dudleyhouse.org.

END OF THE WORLD AFTER PARTY Through Sept. 15. This fiscally sponsored project of Arts Ventura is seeking womyn artists to contribute to an art show on exhibit Oct. 15-31 at the WAV Gallery in Ventura. All traditional and nontraditional media accepted. Works should be related to themes of feminism, resistance, social change, anti-white supremacy, class solidarity, women’s rights and anti-authoritarianism. Deadline for submission is Wednesday, Sept. 15. $35 entry fee for up to three pieces. For submission guidelines and more information, visit endoftheworldafterparty.com/call-to-artists.

LATINX POETRY CHAPBOOK CONTEST Through Sept. 30. Santa Barbara Poet Laureate Emma Trelles is creating something new with Gunpowder Press! Currently seeking submissions from Latinx poets ages 18 and up for two poetry collections which will be translated and published as bilingual chapbooks. Original works in Spanish or English will be accepted through Sept. 30. Open to current California residents; poets living in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties are encouraged to apply. For more information, visit gunpowderpress.com.

CINDERBLOCK BOOKSHELVES Streaming now. A radio drama based on the musical memoir by Rain Perry, based on her life with her father after the death of her mother. Streamed at KWMR.org. www.rainperry.com/calendar.

THE LAST, BEST SMALL TOWN Through Nov. 6. Set in Ventura County’s own Fillmore, this original play by John Guerra follows the fortunes, growth and interactions between two families, the Gonzalezes and the Millers, that live next door to each other. Presented by Theatricum Botanicum. $10-60. 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, 310-455-3723, theatricum.com.

STROKE OF LUCK Streaming now. The Simi Valley Virtual Arts Center presents the first in its online cabaret series featuring a musical dramedy about one woman’s stroke and recovery. Starring Farley Cadena. www.svvac.org/virtual-cabaret-series.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Ongoing. Farm to Market, an interactive exhibit promoting healthy lifestyles through role play. Tomols to Trains: County Transportation through the 1900s. Antique tractors, farming implements, a living beehive and more. Hours: Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100, venturamuseum.org/visit-agriculture-museum/.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Sept. 26. Sacred Deities of Ancient Egypt, photographs by Jacqueline Thurston that contemplate the meaning and beauty of Ancient Egyptian art. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381, www.beatricewood.com.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Ongoing. Some online exhibits continue to be available. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Recently opened: Voyage of Discovery: Women in STEM, highlighting the many women who have had an impact on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Ongoing: Videos, interactive models and more detailing the history of the oil and gas industry, as well as exhibits on rocks, minerals and dinosaurs. The museum is now open Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CANVAS AND PAPER Through Oct. 3. Drawings by Henri Matisse. 311 N. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-798-9301, www.canvasandpaper.org.

CAROLYN GLASOE BAILEY FOUNDATION Through Sept. 4. Continuous Line, Linea Continua, five new works of textile art by Zapotec weaver Porfirio Gutiérrez. 248 S. Montgomery St., Unit A, Ojai, 805-633-9188, carolynglasoebaileyfoundation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Ongoing. Maritime art covering Asian, European and American seafaring history; the Marple Model Ship Collection; exhibits on whales, sailors and the Port of Hueneme and more. 3900 Bluefin Circle, Oxnard, 805-984-6260, cimmvc.org.

FOCUS ON THE MASTERS Ongoing. The Learning to See Student Art Showcase online, featuring work by students from Anacapa, Cabrillo, De Anza Academy of Technology; the Arts and Rio del Valle middle schools; and Montalvo, Pierpont and Sierra Linda elementary schools. focusonthemasters.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through Sept. 21: A new show featuring new work by BAA members, plus fine art and artisan crafts by 10 resident artists. Ongoing: Buenaventura Art Association members showcase and sell their work. Masks and social distancing required. 1559 Spinnaker Drive #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.facebook.com/HarborVillageGalleryGifts.

H GALLERY AND STUDIOS Through Oct. 31. Major Tom, a group exhibition. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, www.dabart.me/ventura-2.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The famed auto museum pays tribute to French automotive design, with coaches from the 1800s, Bugattis from the 1920s-30s, Concours d’Elegance winners and more. Hours: Friday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; advance tickets required. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400, mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Ongoing. Impressive display of vintage automobiles and Americana, as well as the Gold Coast Modular Railroad Club and the car-centric art in the Fireball Art Gallery. Muscles and Mojo car show in the parking lot every first and third Sunday of the month. The museum is now open Saturdays and Sundays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 1930 Eastman Ave., Oxnard, 805-487-4333, www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Online: Out and Back: Ventura County Outdoor Adventures, a newly digitized collection of photographs taken from reels of film created by lifelong Ventura County resident and avid outdoorsman Herman Keene (1879-1965). Opened July 3: New exhibits Huelga: Photographs from the Frontlines by Jorge Corralejo, Crossing Borders, Rock Paper Scissors and American Revolution featuring George Stuart Historical Figures®. Thursdays-Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Ongoing: Exhibits devoted to the Chumash, the history of Ventura County, the Children’s Garden and more. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through Sept. 2. The Journey Together: Abstract Paintings from Lifetime Partners Gerd Koch & Carole Milton, a memorial exhibit featuring work by two of the area’s most illustrious artists. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117, www.ojaiartcenter.org/art.html.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through Oct. 11: Finding the Light, works that demonstrate how members of Ojai Studio Artists found light during the pandemic. Ongoing: Small exhibitions on a range of topics related to the history of the Ojai Valley, as well as virtual talks and more. Now open Friday-Sunday. 130 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-640-1390, www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OLIVAS ADOBE HISTORIC PARK Ongoing. The Olivas Adobe is now open the second Sunday of each month for visitors, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. The historic park invites all plein air artists to come out to the site for creative inspiration, from the rose garden and 160-year-old fuchsia to the rancho and the bell tower. In addition, Laura Jean Jespersen’s The Romance of the Adobe will be on exhibit in the small adobe. There will be raffles, historic interpreters, an al fresco gift shop and more. 4200 Olivas Park Drive, Ventura, www.cityofventura.ca.gov/OlivasAdobe.

POPPIES ARTS AND GIFTS Ongoing. Gifts, jewelry, decor and more made by local artists. 323 E. Matilija St., Ojai, 805-798-0033, www.poppiesartandgifts.com.

PORCH GALLERY Through Sept. 20. John Millei: Works on Paper, drawings, collages and paintings that blur the boundaries between representation and abstraction. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589, porchgalleryojai.com.

RANCHO CAMULOS MUSEUM Ongoing. The 40-acre landmark and museum is one of the best surviving examples of an early California rancho and honors the area’s Spanish and Mexican heritage. “Last Sundays at the Landmark” take place the last Sunday of every month, and include docent-led tours, music and more. Open every Sunday for docent-led tours; group and special-focus tours by appointment. Situated off of Highway 126, two miles east of Piru. 805-521-1501, www.ranchocamulos.org.

RAY D. PRUETER LIBRARY Through Oct. 15. Focus on the Masters’ Learning to See Outreach Art Showcase presents two- and three-dimensional work made by K-7 students of Ocean View School District Summer School inspired by FOTM-documented artists. 510 Park Ave., Port Hueneme, 805-486-5460, https://focusonthemasters.com/.

realART Opened Aug. 8. The art gallery in Whizin Market Square will host a new show with works by a variety of contemporary artists, including Walter Impert, Melanie Roschko, Jayne Walther, Teri Garcia, Dale Boyer, Bruce Samia and others. Whizin Market Square, 28861 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 310-452-4000, buyrealart.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Opened July 2. FBI: From Al Qaeda to Al Capone, covering the history of the organization from its inception to modern day. Exhibit will include a Thompson machine gun and the original Unabomber Manifesto. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 800-410-8354, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Nov. 7: Vistas, Varmints and Vagabonds: The PAC6 Paints the Wild West, scenery, characters and happenings of the American west. Through Sept. 12: Making Waves, a solo show by Northern California artist Michelle Jung featuring large-scale, immersive seascapes. The museum is now open, Wednesdays-Sundays. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SIMI VALLEY VIRTUAL ARTS CENTER Ongoing. 25th Anniversary Photography Collection, photography by Jon Neftali and Worth Living For, a suicide prevention art campaign organized by the Simi Valley Youth Council. The Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center has created an online presence to showcase work from both local and regional artists, theater and performing arts events and more. www.svvac.org.

SPICETOPIA Through Sept. 16. Buenaventura Art Association Members Show. 576 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3267, www.spice-topia.com.

STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS Through Sept. 25. Perceive Me, works that challenge and deconstruct ideas and perceptions of fat bodies, beauty and worth, with the hope of empowering and inspiring others. Quest for Beauty screening and discussion with director Cris Saur on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7:30 p.m. Making/Giving Panel Discussion with Daggi Wallace, Nurit Avesar and Janet Milhomme on Saturday, Sept. 18, at 1 p.m. Ongoing: Virtual art exhibits include Gallery Virgins, Richard Barnett Portraits, Magical Realism, The Illusionists and Illuminated, as well as artist video talks, online art classes and children’s educational resources. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368, studiochannelislands.org.

VENTURA POTTERY GALLERY Ongoing. Talented ceramic artists from across Ventura County make up the Ventura County Potters Guild, and they display their works — housewares, home decor, figurines and more — at the guild’s gallery and shop in Ventura Harbor. 1567 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105, Ventura, 805- 644-6800, venturapottersguild.org/gallery.

VERY VENTURA GIFT SHOP AND GALLERY Through Sept. 16. Ventura Seashore, images of the local coastline by Buenaventura Art Association members. 540 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-628-3540, very-ventura.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Sept. 30: Escapism, in which CLU senior art students set their minds free during the pandemic through paintings, drawings and sculptures. Online: On Labor and Youth, in which Robin Holder addresses the struggle essential workers face carrying the weight of society while scrambling for survival. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.