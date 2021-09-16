Section art by Stephanie Torres.
Dive Bar
1ST PLACE
Rudder Room
2929 Ocean Drive, Oxnard
805-985-6096, www.facebook.com/The-Rudder-Room-250268401727/
READER RECOMMENDED
Sans Souci Cocktail Lounge
21 S. Chestnut St., Ventura
805-643-4539, sans-lounge.edan.io
Star Lounge
343 E. Main St. Ventura
805-648-4709, star-lounge-ventura.edan.io
Event DJ
1ST PLACE
Bruce Barrios, Bruce Barrios Productions
805-658-7565, www.brucebarrios.com
READER RECOMMENDED
DJ Honey
805-625-3378
www.facebook.com/djhoneyyy/
Bouquet Sound
855-968-7351, www.bouquetsound.com
Gay Bar
1ST PLACE
Paddy’s Bar and Lounge
2 W. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1071, paddysventura.com
READER RECOMMENDED
The Tavern
211 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-643-3264, thetavernvta.com
Happy Hour
1ST PLACE
VenTiki Lounge and Lanai
701 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8887, www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com
Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com
Local Band
1ST PLACE
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
www.bbvd.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Teresa Russell
www.teresarussell.com
Shawn Jones
shawnjonesmusic.com
Music Festival
1ST PLACE
Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Music Festival
venturamusicfestival.org
Ojai Music Festival
www.ojaifestival.org
Place For Live Music
1ST PLACE
Majestic Ventura Theater
26 S. Chestnut St., Ventura
805-653-0721, www.venturatheater.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Surfer’s Point Live at Ventura County Fairgrounds
10 W. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
www.surferspointlive.com
Libbey Bowl
210 S. Signal St., Ojai
805-272-3881, libbeybowl.org
Radio Personality
1ST PLACE
Rico and Mambo
Q95.9 FM
www.q959.fm/on-air/rico-and-mambo
READER RECOMMENDED
Dave Daniels
KHAY 100.7 FM
www.khay.com/shows/morning-show/
DJ J-Scratch
KOCP 104.7 FM
oldschool1047.com/on-air/j-scratch
Radio Station
1ST PLACE
100.7 KHAY FM
www.khay.com
READER RECOMMENDED
88.3 KCLU FM
www.kclu.org
95.1 KBBY FM
www.951kbby.com
Recording Studio
1ST PLACE
Music Freqs
2180 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-322-4496, www.musicfreqs.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Mountain Dog Musicworks
485 N. Ventura Ave., Oak View
805-649-8500, www.mountaindogmusic.com
Castaway 7 Studios
4737 Ortega St., Ventura
805-654-8273, www.castaway7.com
Sports Bar
1ST PLACE
Cronies Sports Grill
2855 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-650-6026, cronies.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com
Victoria Pub and Grill
1413 S. Victoria Ave., Suite F, Ventura
805-650-0060, www.victoriapubandgrill.com
Theater Company
1ST PLACE
Rubicon Theatre Company
1006 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-2900, rubicontheatre.org
READER RECOMMENDED
Santa Paula Theater Center
125 South 7th St., Santa Paula
805-525-4645, www.santapaulatheatercenter.org
Ventura Improv Company
venturaimprov.com