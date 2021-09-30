by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

The California Highway Patrol has identified Kelsey Dillon, 30, whose body was found on Friday, Sept. 24, in vegetation on the shoulder area along a median area at Highway 33 and the 101 Freeway in Ventura.

Dillon’s identity was released Monday, Sept. 27, but officers said the death looked suspicious when her body was discovered. More details have not yet been released.

According to a GoFundMe video Dillon created on June 29, she had been homeless for about two and a half years. She said in the video that sought to raise $600 and that she had been living on the streets for about six months, and in her car prior to that for about two years. She said she had felt safe in her car, because “nobody bothered me. Now I have nowhere to sleep,” because her car was “totaled.”

Online correction, Wed. Sept. 29: the GoFundMe video is still online.

In the video she also said, “I was pretty brutally raped three days ago and thrown over a freeway offramp and left in a ditch.” She said “I think that’s my last straw and would like to be off the streets and anywhere safe.”

She mentioned a conversation with a “realtor” who offered to split the cost of a house with her but she had to raise an “obscene amount of money.” Dillon said the offer meant she had to come up with $150,000.

Dillon said in the past that she had worked for 10 years as a massage therapist and her homelessness and lack of money “has nothing to do with not wanting to work.”

Anyone with any information that could help determine what happened are asked to call the Ventura office of the CHP at 805-662-2640.

