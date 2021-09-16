Section art by Stephanie Torres

Barber Shop

1ST PLACE

1927 Barber Shop and Shave
1927 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9177, www.1927barbershop.com  

READER RECOMMENDED

Midtown Barbers
2124 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-8219, www.mtbarbers.com

Ventura Barber Co
2040 E. Main St., Unit C, Ventura
805-628-3624, www.instagram.com/venturabarberco/ 

Children’s Cut

1ST PLACE

Jack N Jills
1984 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1976, www.jacknjillscutsforkids.com 

READER RECOMMENDED

Sparkles and Spikes
215 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-379-5379, www.sparklesandspikes.com

Royal Barbershop
2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-9121,www.royalbarbershopventura.com

BEST PLACE FOR ALL-NATURAL PAMPERING | New Leaf Skin Care, Spa and Boutique 307 E. Ojai Avenue, #101, Ojai 805-640-9911 www.Newleafojai.com www.instagram.com/newleafojai/ Tucked into the heart of Downtown Ojai, this stylish boutique and spa caters to locals and visitors alike who prefer a more intimate, retreat-like setting for high-end facials, body treatments and other spa services. New Leaf Skin Care, Spa and Boutique, founded in 1999 by Lelah Lombard, is a stone’s throw from Libbey Park with a small storefront that usually has a sale rack of gorgeous vintage, gently used or new clothing items outside to entice you inside. Come a little early to your scheduled treatment to allow time for browsing the boutique. All items are curated by Lombard, and often include lightweight cotton, linen and other natural fabrics like cashmere and wool in soft and buttery tones for the current time of year. A retro brown Yosemite horse-camp t-shirt is right at home alongside a light-as-a-feather, Indian-inspired tunic with a stamped pattern of blue and green intertwined leaves. Those searching for unique jewelry pieces are likely to find something in the often upcycled display cases. The style is clean and sophisticated but with the warmth of vintage style. Necklaces, rings and earrings are displayed in stylish pairings to inspire even the most overwhelmed shopper. Bath essentials and luxurious accessories are nestled alongside the cosmetics and skin care lines – all natural, organic, non-toxic options, also used in all the treatments at this green certified spa. New Leaf offers the typical spa services like waxing and facials (Lombard is a licensed esthetician and massage therapist), but also features some unique services such as oncology massage, ear candling and body dry brushing for the lymphatic system. Appointments can be made online, in person or over the phone. — Kimberly Rivers

Day Spa (non medical)

1ST PLACE

Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net 

READER RECOMMENDED

Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743, www.michaelkelleysalon.com 

Pure Skin Wellness Spa
4478 Market St., Ventura
805-258-1830, pureskinwellnessspa.vpweb.com

Facial

1ST PLACE

Ventura Skin Care
1363 Donlon St., #17, Ventura
818-451-3399

READER RECOMMENDED

Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net 

Heavenly Skin Care by Cristina
1730 S. Victoria Ave., B, Ventura
818-521-0341, www.solasalonstudios.com/salon-professional/cristina-llamas-espinoza1

Hair Colorist

1ST PLACE

Taylor Young, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.thecolorbarventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Kayla Jesu, Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com 

Kelly Kroon, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.thecolorbarventura.com

Hair Salon

1ST PLACE

Tupelo Honey
1987 E. Main St., Suit A, Ventura
805-628-3075, www.facebook.com/tupelohoneysalonventura/

READER RECOMMENDED

El Hair Studio
114 N. Palm Ave., Santa Paula
805-525-5488, ​​www.facebook.com/LuzBeautySalon

Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com 

Hair Stylist

1ST PLACE

April Paniagua, Pins Salon
1944 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-702-4165

READER RECOMMENDED

Brenda Hendricks
600 S. Victoria Ave., Suite A200, Oxnard
805-302-7528, brenda-hendricks.square.site

Taylor Young, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.tayloryoung.glossgenius.com

Makeup Artist

1ST PLACE

Marijane Marie
805-794-1299, www.marijanemarie.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Jessie Jane
1629 E. Main St., Ventura
805-612-4566, www.jessiejanepm.com

Glory Munoz
808-439-2636, venturaweddingmakeup.com

Cindy Brooks
3140 Telegraph Road, Suite E, Ventura
805-340-5798, cindybrookspermanentmakeup.com

Medi-Spa

1ST PLACE

Plush Med Spa
2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1200, www.plushmedspa.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Beauty Lounge Med Spa
2475 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-991-0202, beautyloungemedspa.com

Beyond Aesthetics
68 Village Commons Blvd., #19, Camarillo
805-312-7070, www.seewhatsbeyond.com

Nail Salon

1ST PLACE

Nails by Kim
2611 E. Thompson Blvd., #109, Ventura
805-628-9569

READER RECOMMENDED

Coastal Pedicure
1416 E. Main St., Ventura
805-585-7026, www.coastalpedicure.com

Frenchies Modern Nail Care
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #105, Ventura
805-200-3883, frenchiesnails.com/location/ventura-ca-2/

Tanning

1ST PLACE

Oasis Tanning Salon
5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-8267, www.oasisventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Endless Summer
5722 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-644-3555, www.besttanfitspa.com

Impressive Glow
3875 Telegraph Road, C, Ventura
805-850-3632, www.impressiveglow.com

Tattoo Parlor

1ST PLACE

White Lotus Body Arts Studio
2300 Alessandro Dr., #100, Ventura
805-665-3564, www.whitelotusbodyarts.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Bone Deep Tattoo
2551 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1444, www.bonedeeptattoo.com

Inkfatuation
536 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme
805-488-9446 www.instagram.com/inkfatuationtattoo/

Waxing

1ST PLACE

Wendy Macias
21 S. California St., Suite 310, Ventura
805-509-8510, www.wendymacias.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net 

Sugar Junkie Beauty Lounge
434 E. Main St., Unit 102, Ventura
805-275-9000, sugarjunkieventura.com