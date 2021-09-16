Section art by Stephanie Torres
Barber Shop
1ST PLACE
1927 Barber Shop and Shave
1927 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-9177, www.1927barbershop.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Midtown Barbers
2124 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-8219, www.mtbarbers.com
Ventura Barber Co
2040 E. Main St., Unit C, Ventura
805-628-3624, www.instagram.com/venturabarberco/
Children’s Cut
1ST PLACE
Jack N Jills
1984 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1976, www.jacknjillscutsforkids.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Sparkles and Spikes
215 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-379-5379, www.sparklesandspikes.com
Royal Barbershop
2785 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-667-9121,www.royalbarbershopventura.com
Day Spa (non medical)
1ST PLACE
Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Michael Kelly Salon & Day Spa
1895 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-7743, www.michaelkelleysalon.com
Pure Skin Wellness Spa
4478 Market St., Ventura
805-258-1830, pureskinwellnessspa.vpweb.com
Facial
1ST PLACE
Ventura Skin Care
1363 Donlon St., #17, Ventura
818-451-3399
READER RECOMMENDED
Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net
Heavenly Skin Care by Cristina
1730 S. Victoria Ave., B, Ventura
818-521-0341, www.solasalonstudios.com/salon-professional/cristina-llamas-espinoza1
Hair Colorist
1ST PLACE
Taylor Young, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.thecolorbarventura.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Kayla Jesu, Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com
Kelly Kroon, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.thecolorbarventura.com
Hair Salon
1ST PLACE
Tupelo Honey
1987 E. Main St., Suit A, Ventura
805-628-3075, www.facebook.com/tupelohoneysalonventura/
READER RECOMMENDED
El Hair Studio
114 N. Palm Ave., Santa Paula
805-525-5488, www.facebook.com/LuzBeautySalon
Ten Dash One
390 S. Mills Road, Suite C, Ventura
805-477-9858, www.tendashone.com
Hair Stylist
1ST PLACE
April Paniagua, Pins Salon
1944 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-702-4165
READER RECOMMENDED
Brenda Hendricks
600 S. Victoria Ave., Suite A200, Oxnard
805-302-7528, brenda-hendricks.square.site
Taylor Young, The Color Bar
418 E. Main St., Ventura
www.tayloryoung.glossgenius.com
Makeup Artist
1ST PLACE
Marijane Marie
805-794-1299, www.marijanemarie.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Jessie Jane
1629 E. Main St., Ventura
805-612-4566, www.jessiejanepm.com
Glory Munoz
808-439-2636, venturaweddingmakeup.com
Cindy Brooks
3140 Telegraph Road, Suite E, Ventura
805-340-5798, cindybrookspermanentmakeup.com
Medi-Spa
1ST PLACE
Plush Med Spa
2087 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1200, www.plushmedspa.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Beauty Lounge Med Spa
2475 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-991-0202, beautyloungemedspa.com
Beyond Aesthetics
68 Village Commons Blvd., #19, Camarillo
805-312-7070, www.seewhatsbeyond.com
Nail Salon
1ST PLACE
Nails by Kim
2611 E. Thompson Blvd., #109, Ventura
805-628-9569
READER RECOMMENDED
Coastal Pedicure
1416 E. Main St., Ventura
805-585-7026, www.coastalpedicure.com
Frenchies Modern Nail Care
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #105, Ventura
805-200-3883, frenchiesnails.com/location/ventura-ca-2/
Tanning
1ST PLACE
Oasis Tanning Salon
5928 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-650-8267, www.oasisventura.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Endless Summer
5722 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-644-3555, www.besttanfitspa.com
Impressive Glow
3875 Telegraph Road, C, Ventura
805-850-3632, www.impressiveglow.com
Tattoo Parlor
1ST PLACE
White Lotus Body Arts Studio
2300 Alessandro Dr., #100, Ventura
805-665-3564, www.whitelotusbodyarts.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Bone Deep Tattoo
2551 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-1444, www.bonedeeptattoo.com
Inkfatuation
536 E. Pleasant Valley Road, Port Hueneme
805-488-9446 www.instagram.com/inkfatuationtattoo/
Waxing
1ST PLACE
Wendy Macias
21 S. California St., Suite 310, Ventura
805-509-8510, www.wendymacias.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Coastal Skin Care Day Spa
428 Poli St., Suite 2C, Ventura
805-641-2345, www.coastalskincare.net
Sugar Junkie Beauty Lounge
434 E. Main St., Unit 102, Ventura
805-275-9000, sugarjunkieventura.com