AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE
★ = Highly recommended
If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!
PICTURED: Cadillac Zack presents the glammed-up blues harmonica punk of Sugarmill Slim at Cantara Cellars on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 9/8
Live Music
Cafe Fiore: Donna Butler, 6 p.m.
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 7-9 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mid Week Crisis, 7 p.m.
THURSDAY, 9/9
Live Music
Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday
Grapes and Hops: LA Jazz Connection hosted by Davey Miller, 7 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Illunismusic, 6:30 p.m.
The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays with the Free Love Project, 6-9 p.m. ★
Winchester’s: Karyn 805, 5:30-8:30 p.m. ★
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 8 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.
DJs
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): DJ Cue, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Thompson): DJ Nolskee, 6-8 p.m.
Online
Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1
Other
Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.
The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Country night, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., with line dancing instruction at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, 9/10
Live Music
Cantara Cellars: Cadillac Zack presents Sugarmill Slim, 8 p.m. ★
The Canyon: Fabba (Abba tribute), 6 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 1-4 p.m.; Bill McPherson and Jen Staves, 7-10 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Ignition, 6-8 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Crosscut, 8-11 p.m.
The Greek at the Harbor: Johnny Young, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: TC King, 6:30 p.m.
Libbey Bowl: Led Zepagain and Deepest Purple (Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple tribute), 5:30 ★
Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Chris and Tim and friends, 6-9 p.m.
The Manhattan: Pam and Hollywood, 6:30 p.m.
Moorpark College: Concert for the Cats with John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, 5 p.m. ★
The Raven Tavern: Vanise Terry Band, 8-11 p.m
RELM Bistro: Morrison Drive, 5:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Bad Habit Band, 8:30 p.m.
The Vine: Dianne Miller Trio, 5-8 p.m.
Winchester’s: Milo Sledge, 7-10 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Amy Miller, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
SATURDAY, 9/11
Live Music
The Canyon: Britain’s Finest (Beatles tribute), 6 p.m.
Copa Cubana: Karen Eden and Bill McPherson, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Doc Rogers Trio Trio, 1-3:30 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Los Dudes, 2-5 p.m.; Shawn Jones Trio, 8-11 p.m.
High Street Arts Center: Arts Under the Stars with dinner, auction and live music by Mark Wood and the Parrothead Band, 5 p.m. ★
Leashless Brewing: The Essentials, 6:30 p.m.
The Lookout: Dave Parsonage, 3-6 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): 4-6 p.m.
The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum and Tony Campodonico, 6:30 p.m.
The Raven Tavern: Christopher Hawley Rollers, 8-11 p.m.
RELM Bistro: Jade Hendrix, 5:30 p.m. ★
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Smiths and Oasis tribute bands, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.
Comedy
Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 7 and 9:30 p.m.
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Amy Miller, 7 p.m.
DJs
Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean
Other
Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.
The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.
SUNDAY, 9/12
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Bill McPherson and Smokey, 4-7 p.m.
Four Brix Winery: Erinn Selkis and Eddie, 1-3:30 p.m.
Grapes and Hops: Dave Acoustic Solo, 2-5 p.m.
Leashless Brewing: Joe Henry III, 3 p.m.
The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.
MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): The Devil’s Box String Band Duo, 3-5 p.m.
Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Dr. T and the Blues Criminals, 2-5 p.m. ★
Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 2:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday with Singular Nature, 5-7 p.m.
Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.
The Vine: Fire on the Mountain, 2-4 p.m.
Winchester’s: The Bomb, 3-6 p.m
Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.
Comedy
Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag by the She Sunday Brunch, 12 p.m. ★
Other
Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.
Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday
MONDAY, 9/13
Other
The Lookout: Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.
TUESDAY, 9/14
Live Music
Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★
Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.
Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.
Other
The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.
Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.
The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.
The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, 9/15
Live Music
The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.
Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.
Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Tom Collins, 6 p.m.
Comedy
GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.
Other
Ventura Harbor Blue Room: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 8-10 p.m.