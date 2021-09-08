AFTER DARK LIVE AND ONLINE

★ = Highly recommended

If you have something related to nightlife — online or otherwise — please email nshaffer@timespublications.com. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. SUPPORT LOCAL MUSIC!

PICTURED: Cadillac Zack presents the glammed-up blues harmonica punk of Sugarmill Slim at Cantara Cellars on Friday, Sept. 10, at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/8

Live Music

Cafe Fiore: Donna Butler, 6 p.m.

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Cosmic Comedy, 7-9 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Mid Week Crisis, 7 p.m.

THURSDAY, 9/9

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Bluegrass Thursday

Grapes and Hops: LA Jazz Connection hosted by Davey Miller, 7 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Illunismusic, 6:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Tommy Foytek’s Variety Show, 7-10 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: Reggae Thursdays with the Free Love Project, 6-9 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: Karyn 805, 5:30-8:30 p.m. ★

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 8 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Rainbow Comedy Night with Jennie McNulty, 7 p.m.

DJs

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): DJ Cue, 8 p.m.-12 a.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ventura; Thompson): DJ Nolskee, 6-8 p.m.

Online

Gary Ballen: “The Human Jukebox” on Facebook Live every Thursday, 7-9 p.m. www.facebook.com/garyballen1

Other

Anna’s Cider: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Fatty Vegan: Open mic comedy, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Country night, 6 p.m.-12 a.m., with line dancing instruction at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, 9/10

Live Music

Cantara Cellars: Cadillac Zack presents Sugarmill Slim, 8 p.m. ★

The Canyon: Fabba (Abba tribute), 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 1-4 p.m.; Bill McPherson and Jen Staves, 7-10 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Ignition, 6-8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Crosscut, 8-11 p.m.

The Greek at the Harbor: Johnny Young, 4:30-6:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: TC King, 6:30 p.m.

Libbey Bowl: Led Zepagain and Deepest Purple (Led Zeppelin, Deep Purple tribute), 5:30 ★

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Chris and Tim and friends, 6-9 p.m.

The Manhattan: Pam and Hollywood, 6:30 p.m.

Moorpark College: Concert for the Cats with John Ondrasik of Five for Fighting, 5 p.m. ★

The Raven Tavern: Vanise Terry Band, 8-11 p.m

RELM Bistro: Morrison Drive, 5:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Bad Habit Band, 8:30 p.m.

The Vine: Dianne Miller Trio, 5-8 p.m.

Winchester’s: Milo Sledge, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Amy Miller, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

SATURDAY, 9/11

Live Music

The Canyon: Britain’s Finest (Beatles tribute), 6 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Karen Eden and Bill McPherson, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Doc Rogers Trio Trio, 1-3:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Los Dudes, 2-5 p.m.; Shawn Jones Trio, 8-11 p.m.

High Street Arts Center: Arts Under the Stars with dinner, auction and live music by Mark Wood and the Parrothead Band, 5 p.m. ★

Leashless Brewing: The Essentials, 6:30 p.m.

The Lookout: Dave Parsonage, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): 4-6 p.m.

The Manhattan: Jeanne Tatum and Tony Campodonico, 6:30 p.m.

The Raven Tavern: Christopher Hawley Rollers, 8-11 p.m.

RELM Bistro: Jade Hendrix, 5:30 p.m. ★

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Smiths and Oasis tribute bands, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

The Vine: Smitty and Julija, 7-9 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Craig Shoemaker, 7 and 9:30 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Amy Miller, 7 p.m.

DJs

Paddy’s: DJ Nick Dean

Other

Harbor Cove Cafe: Ukulele Jam with Gary Ballen and Kool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

The Lookout: Sing Time Karaoke, 9 p.m.-12 a.m.

SUNDAY, 9/12

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Kenny Devoe, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; Bill McPherson and Smokey, 4-7 p.m.

Four Brix Winery: Erinn Selkis and Eddie, 1-3:30 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Dave Acoustic Solo, 2-5 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: Joe Henry III, 3 p.m.

The Lookout: Gary Ballen, 3-6 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing (Ventura, Donlon St.): The Devil’s Box String Band Duo, 3-5 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Dr. T and the Blues Criminals, 2-5 p.m. ★

Oxnard Performing Arts Center: R&B Sundays on the Patio feat. the House Arrest Band, 1-4 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 2:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Reggae Sunday with Singular Nature, 5-7 p.m.

Tony’s Pizzaria: 80s Party with Dork, 3-7 p.m.

The Vine: Fire on the Mountain, 2-4 p.m.

Winchester’s: The Bomb, 3-6 p.m

Zin Bistro: Jason Bourne, 4 p.m.

Comedy

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Drag by the She Sunday Brunch, 12 p.m. ★

Other

Fatty Vegan: Ska brunch, 10:30 a.m.

Harbor Cove Cafe: Yacht Rock Sunday

MONDAY, 9/13

Other

The Lookout: Open Mic with Tommy Foytek, 7-10 p.m.

TUESDAY, 9/14

Live Music

Copa Cubana: Hot Roux, 7-9 p.m. ★

Prime Steakhouse: Danny Delurgio sings Sinatra, 6 p.m.

Ric’s Restaurant: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Other

The Lookout: Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Rock and Roll Pizza (Simi Valley East; Cochran): Rockstar Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

The Shores: Karaoke, 8-11 p.m.

The Vine: Tuesday Night Trivia, 7-8:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, 9/15

Live Music

The Canyon: Country Night, 7 p.m.

Main and California, Downtown Ventura: Warren Takahashi, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5-8 p.m.

Topa Topa Brewing (Ojai): Tom Collins, 6 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night with Artie Lopez, 8 p.m.

Other

Ventura Harbor Blue Room: Open Mic Night with Kiana Marquez, 8-10 p.m.