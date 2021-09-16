Section art by Stephanie Torres
Adult Store
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082, aphroditesonline.com
Three Star Books & News
359 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-9068
Antique Store
1ST PLACE
Times Remembered
467 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3137, times-remembered.business.site
READER RECOMMENDED
Vintage Ventura
2545 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8192
Treasures of Ojai
110 N. Signal St., Ojai
805-646-2852, www.treasuresofojai.com
Art Gallery
1ST PLACE
Latitudes
401 E. Main St., Ventura
805-642-5257, latitudesgallery.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Museum of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org
Bell Arts Factory
432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org
Mermaid Gallery
1575 Spinnaker Drive, #107B, Ventura
805-746-2566, www.tinaobrienfineart.com
Arts & Crafts Supplies
1ST PLACE
Firefly Ceramics
1580 Saratoga Ave., Unit C, Ventura
805-650-1468, www.fireflyceramics.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Fabric Town USA
2686 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3434, www.fabrictownusa.net
Ojai Creates!
606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-6558, ojaicreates.wordpress.com
Auto Dealer
1ST PLACE
Paradise Chevrolet
6350 Leland St., Ventura
805-642-0111, www.paradisechevrolet.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Toyota
6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura
805-650-0510, www.venturatoyota.com
DCH Lexus
1640 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard
855-834-6158, www.dchlexusofoxnard.com
Bicycle Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Bike Depot
239 W. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1114, www.venturabikedepot.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Open Air Bicycles
2386 Main St., Ventura
805-653-1100, www.openairventura.com
Bill’s Bike Shop
2370 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-484-1203, www.billsbikeshop.net
Book Store
1ST PLACE
Bank of Books
748 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3154, www.facebook.com/bankofbooks/
READER RECOMMENDED
The Bookworm
93 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1384
Calico Cat
495 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7849, www.calicocatbooks.com
Bridal Shop
1ST PLACE
Bella Mucci’s Bridal Couture
4221 E. Main St., Ventura
805-620-0604, www.bellamuccisbridalcouture.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ever After Bridal Boutique
690 Walnut St., Moorpark
805-222-5112, ea-bridal.com
Alexis Bridal
1830 Lockwood St., #104, Oxnard
805-485-5800
Dive Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Dive & Sport
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-650-6500, www.venturadive.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Channel Islands Scuba
1348 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-230-9995, cisdivers.com
Blue Tuna Spearfishing
1302 Tower Square #4, Ventura
805-826-3483, bluetunaspearfishing.com
Eco Friendly Business
1ST PLACE
The Refill Shoppe
363 E. Main St., Ventura
805-765-9135, www.therefillshoppe.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ecugreen
231 E. Main St., Ventura
805-890-3155, ecugreen.com
Abednego Book Shoppe
2682 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-9350, www.facebook.com/abednegobooks
Florist
1ST PLACE
Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268
READER RECOMMENDED
Mom and Pop Flower Shop
3051 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-6929, www.momandpopflowershop.biz
Sweet Pea Flowers and Gifts
2855 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-644-9992, www.sweetpeaflowersandgifts.net
Gift Shop
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s Records
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDED
B On Main
446 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-9309, www.bonmain.com
Very Ventura Gift Shop and Gallery
540 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3540, very-ventura.com
Visit Ventura
101 S. California St., Ventura
805-641-1400, visitventuraca.com
Home Furnishings
1ST PLACE
For Your Home Furniture
443 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1919, www.fyhfurn.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Lynn’s Consignments
1975 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3289, venturaconsignments.com
Couch Potato
2304 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1612, coachpotatofutons.com
Hot Tub/Swim Spa Dealership
1ST PLACE
Coastal Softub & Spa-Warehouse
6019 Olivas Park Dr. A, Ventura
805-654-9000, www.spa-warehouse.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ojai Pool Store
510 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai
805-640-1288, californianaturalpools.com
HotSpring Spa and Patio
2901 E. Main St., Ventura
805-650-7727, www.hotspringspaandpatio.com
Jeweler
1ST PLACE
Fox Fine Jewelry
560 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1800, foxfinejewelry.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Jewelry Couture
390 S. Mills Road, Ventura
805-650-0005, www.jewelrycouture.com
Lynn’s Jewelry Studio
4572 Telephone Road, #906, Ventura
805-642-5500, lynnsjewelry.com
Lingerie
1ST PLACE
Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082, aphroditesonline.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ojai Lingerie
805-619-9444, ojailingerie.com
Trystology
588 E. Main St., Ventura
888-801-8952, www.trystology.com
Marijuana Dispensary
1ST PLACE
Wheelhouse
521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 1, Port Hueneme
805-382-0420, www.wheelhouseph.com
READER RECOMMENDED
SafePort
353 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard
805-843-3131, safeportcannabis.com
Skunkmasters
233 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-953-9174, skunkmasters805.com
Musical Instruments
1ST PLACE
Henson’s Music Center
301 S. A St., Oxnard
805-486-8742, www.hensonsmusic.net
READER RECOMMENDED
Guitar Planet
1822 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4633, www.guitarplanet.us
Guitar 48
600 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-9540, guitar48.com
Music Freqs
2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com
Nursery
1ST PLACE
Green Thumb
1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-642-8517, www.greenthumb.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268
Ventura Cactus and Succulents
1166 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-755-5119
Pawn Shop
1ST PLACE
Pawn Shop of Ventura
2016 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-641-9445
READER RECOMMENDED
Pawn Dog Jewelry and Loan
1828 Saviers Road, Oxnard
805-486-4827
Olde Town Jewelry And Loan
3980 Market St., Ventura
805-641-2274
Pet Store
1ST PLACE
The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Ventura Pet Barn
3203 E. Main St., Ventura
805-654-0345, venturapetbarn.com
Petropolis
5800 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 144, Camarillo
805-482-9121, www.petropoliscamarillo.com
Record Store
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com/
READER RECOMMENDED
Record Outlet
1489 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Unit 1, Thousand Oaks
805-371-0574, www.recordoutlet.com
Jockamo Records
522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-8178, recordstoreday.com
Grady’s Record Refuge
2546 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-5565, gradysrecordrefuge.com
Shoe Store
1ST PLACE
The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura
518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-643-7043
Mile 26 Running Co.
2222 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-628-9501, www.mile26runningco.com
Shopping District
1ST PLACE
Downtown Ventura
downtownventura.org
READER RECOMMENDED
The Collection
thecollectionrp.com
Ventura Harbor Village
www.venturaharborvillage.com
Skateboard Shop
1ST PLACE
Five Points Skate Shop
2787 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1432, five-points-skate-snowboards.business.site
READER RECOMMENDED
Revolution Board Company
2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1288; 819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
revosurf.com
Momentum Ride Shop
461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-4929, momentumrideshop.com
Smoke Shop
1ST PLACE
Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Wild Side
608 E. Main St. and 2850 Johnson Dr. F, Ventura
805-652-0882; 805-644-4060; www.smokepipeshops.com/wild-side-ventura/
Puff n Stuff
129 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard
805-832-4088
Surf Shop
1ST PLACE
Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, shopvss.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Revolution Board Company
2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1288; 819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
www.revosurf.com
Anacapa Surf N Sport
1055 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-382-1602
Thrift Shop
1ST PLACE
Goodwill
VENTURA: 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., 805-650-9339; 404 E. Main St., 805-641-1101; 9388 Telephone Road, 805-671-5086
OXNARD: 130 Lombard St., 805-981-0130
gwvsb.org
READER RECOMMENDED
ARC Foundation Thrift Store
265 E. Main St., Ventura
805-485-6690, www.arcfoundationvc.org
Buffalo Exchange
532 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com/location/main-st-ventura/
Tire Store
1ST PLACE
Big Brand Tire
531 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, 805-822-5555; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3650 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-3290
bigbrandtire.com
READER RECOMMENDED
America’s Tire
4640 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-639-0166, www.americastire.com
5 Day Tire Store
804 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-2712, www.5daytirestore.com
Women’s Clothing
1ST PLACE
Tiki Girl
434 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4800, www.shoptikigirl.com
READER RECOMMENDED
Buffalo Exchange
532 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com
Barefoot Boutique
1575 Spinnaker Drive, #106B, Ventura
805-300-6902, barefootboutique.shop