Adult Store

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082, aphroditesonline.com

Three Star Books & News
359 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-9068

Antique Store

1ST PLACE

Times Remembered
467 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3137, times-remembered.business.site

READER RECOMMENDED

Vintage Ventura
2545 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8192

Treasures of Ojai
110 N. Signal St., Ojai
805-646-2852, www.treasuresofojai.com

BEST PLACE FOR A BLAST FROM THE PAST | Downtown Fillmore, Central Avenue, Fillmore Ventura County has no shortage of fun places to satisfy your shopping craving or necessities, and the usual suspects get plenty of traffic. But a few spots off the regular track are worthy of exploring, and of repeat visits. One of those is Downtown Fillmore. The city of Fillmore, along the Highway 126 corridor following the Santa Clara River and part of the region dubbed the Heritage Valley, is well known for its vintage train rides courtesy of the Fillmore and Western Railway Co., a genuinely unique experience in the county. But those seeking unique treasures as well will find them in the city’s downtown district as well, thanks to the vintage clothing stores and other specialty gifts shops in the area. Called the “last, best, small town” and founded in 1887 as the Western Pacific Railroad came to town, Fillmore has worked hard to maintain a historic feel during these modern times. Frequently used by filmmakers to take viewers back in time or mimic “anytown USA,” Fillmore’s Central Street shopping area at the east end of town is a don’t-miss shopping stop, particularly for the antique, vintage and upcycling fan. Fillmore has always had some great curio and thrift stores, but in recent years the offerings have been taken up a notch by new shop owners with a feel for steampunk, mid-century and modern reuse design. Tried and true shops like the Treasure Station, Vintage Pleasures and Heart and Soul Antiques are bustling with new finds. But if you haven’t checked out Ragtyme Station or ReGEN Haus, well, then, you haven’t shopped the new Fillmore. Think mod ceramics paired with clocks built from old engine parts. Long-lost antique pieces combined with gears, or tiles made into beautiful or interesting things for home spaces today. Some items pair a bit of whimsy with otherworldliness, like a human skeleton or taxidermy. With Halloween just around the bend, these shops are a must visit. It isn’t always just a blast from the past. Some stylish clothes can be found while strolling Central Avenue. B-Max offers modern pieces with a varied selection of tops, blouses, dresses and pants in the “Southern California style.” So tune into a good radio station, roll down the windows, leave the coast in the rear view window for the day and cruise east on the 126 for a day in Fillmore. — Kimberly Rivers Pictured: A midcentury shelf unit with mod curated ceramic pieces at Ragtyme Station, Fillmore. 

Art Gallery

1ST PLACE

Latitudes
401 E. Main St., Ventura
805-642-5257, latitudesgallery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Museum of Ventura County
100 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-0323, venturamuseum.org

Bell Arts Factory
432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org

Mermaid Gallery
1575 Spinnaker Drive, #107B, Ventura
805-746-2566, www.tinaobrienfineart.com

Arts & Crafts Supplies

1ST PLACE

Firefly Ceramics
1580 Saratoga Ave., Unit C, Ventura
805-650-1468, www.fireflyceramics.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Fabric Town USA
2686 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3434, www.fabrictownusa.net

Ojai Creates!
606 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-6558, ojaicreates.wordpress.com

Auto Dealer

1ST PLACE

Paradise Chevrolet
6350 Leland St., Ventura
805-642-0111, www.paradisechevrolet.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Toyota
6360 Auto Center Drive, Ventura
805-650-0510, www.venturatoyota.com

DCH Lexus
1640 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard
855-834-6158, www.dchlexusofoxnard.com

Bicycle Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Bike Depot
239 W. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1114, www.venturabikedepot.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Open Air Bicycles
2386 Main St., Ventura
805-653-1100, www.openairventura.com

Bill’s Bike Shop
2370 E. Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-484-1203, www.billsbikeshop.net

Book Store

1ST PLACE

Bank of Books
748 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3154, www.facebook.com/bankofbooks/

READER RECOMMENDED

The Bookworm
93 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1384

Calico Cat
495 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7849, www.calicocatbooks.com

Bridal Shop

1ST PLACE

Bella Mucci’s Bridal Couture
4221 E. Main St., Ventura
805-620-0604, www.bellamuccisbridalcouture.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ever After Bridal Boutique
690 Walnut St., Moorpark
805-222-5112, ea-bridal.com

Alexis Bridal
1830 Lockwood St., #104, Oxnard
805-485-5800

Dive Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Dive & Sport
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-650-6500, www.venturadive.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Channel Islands Scuba
1348 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks
805-230-9995, cisdivers.com

Blue Tuna Spearfishing
1302 Tower Square #4, Ventura
805-826-3483, bluetunaspearfishing.com

Eco Friendly Business

1ST PLACE

The Refill Shoppe
363 E. Main St., Ventura
805-765-9135, www.therefillshoppe.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ecugreen
231 E. Main St., Ventura
805-890-3155, ecugreen.com

Abednego Book Shoppe
2682 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-9350, www.facebook.com/abednegobooks

Florist

1ST PLACE

Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268

READER RECOMMENDED

Mom and Pop Flower Shop
3051 E. Main St., Ventura
805-653-6929, www.momandpopflowershop.biz

Sweet Pea Flowers and Gifts
2855 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-644-9992, www.sweetpeaflowersandgifts.net

Gift Shop

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s Records
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDED

B On Main
446 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-9309, www.bonmain.com

Very Ventura Gift Shop and Gallery
540 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3540, very-ventura.com

Visit Ventura
101 S. California St., Ventura
805-641-1400, visitventuraca.com

Home Furnishings

1ST PLACE

For Your Home Furniture
443 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1919, www.fyhfurn.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Lynn’s Consignments
1975 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3289, venturaconsignments.com

Couch Potato
2304 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-1612, coachpotatofutons.com

Hot Tub/Swim Spa Dealership

1ST PLACE

Coastal Softub & Spa-Warehouse
6019 Olivas Park Dr. A, Ventura
805-654-9000, www.spa-warehouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ojai Pool Store
510 W. El Roblar Dr., Ojai
805-640-1288, californianaturalpools.com

HotSpring Spa and Patio
2901 E. Main St., Ventura
805-650-7727, www.hotspringspaandpatio.com

Jeweler

1ST PLACE

Fox Fine Jewelry
560 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1800, foxfinejewelry.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Jewelry Couture
390 S. Mills Road, Ventura
805-650-0005, www.jewelrycouture.com

Lynn’s Jewelry Studio
4572 Telephone Road, #906, Ventura
805-642-5500, lynnsjewelry.com

Lingerie

1ST PLACE

Aphrodite’s
477 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-0082, aphroditesonline.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ojai Lingerie
805-619-9444, ojailingerie.com

Trystology
588 E. Main St., Ventura
888-801-8952, www.trystology.com

Marijuana Dispensary

1ST PLACE

Wheelhouse
521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Suite 1, Port Hueneme
805-382-0420, www.wheelhouseph.com

READER RECOMMENDED

SafePort
353 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Oxnard
805-843-3131, safeportcannabis.com

Skunkmasters
233 E. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-953-9174, skunkmasters805.com

Musical Instruments

1ST PLACE

Henson’s Music Center
301 S. A St., Oxnard
805-486-8742, www.hensonsmusic.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Guitar Planet
1822 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4633, www.guitarplanet.us

Guitar 48
600 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-9540, guitar48.com

Music Freqs
2258 Pickwick Drive, Camarillo
805-383-3555, www.musicfreqs.com

Nursery

1ST PLACE

Green Thumb
1899 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-642-8517, www.greenthumb.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Yamaguchi Flowers
18814 E. Telegraph Road, Santa Paula
805-525-9268

Ventura Cactus and Succulents
1166 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-755-5119

Pawn Shop

1ST PLACE

Pawn Shop of Ventura 
2016 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-641-9445

READER RECOMMENDED

Pawn Dog Jewelry and Loan
1828 Saviers Road, Oxnard
805-486-4827

Olde Town Jewelry And Loan
3980 Market St., Ventura
805-641-2274

Pet Store

1ST PLACE

The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Pet Barn
3203 E. Main St., Ventura
805-654-0345, venturapetbarn.com

Petropolis
5800 Santa Rosa Road, Suite 144, Camarillo
805-482-9121, www.petropoliscamarillo.com

Record Store

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com/

READER RECOMMENDED

Record Outlet
1489 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Unit 1, Thousand Oaks
805-371-0574, www.recordoutlet.com 

Jockamo Records
522 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-667-8178, recordstoreday.com

Grady’s Record Refuge
2546 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-5565, gradysrecordrefuge.com

Shoe Store

1ST PLACE

The Wharf
980 E. Front St., Ventura
805-648-5037, store.thewharfonline.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Birkenstock Footprints of Ventura
518 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura
805-643-7043

Mile 26 Running Co.
2222 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-628-9501, www.mile26runningco.com

Shopping District

1ST PLACE

Downtown Ventura
downtownventura.org

READER RECOMMENDED

The Collection
thecollectionrp.com

Ventura Harbor Village
www.venturaharborvillage.com

Skateboard Shop

1ST PLACE

Five Points Skate Shop
2787 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1432, five-points-skate-snowboards.business.site

READER RECOMMENDED

Revolution Board Company
2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1288; 819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
revosurf.com

Momentum Ride Shop
461 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-4929, momentumrideshop.com

Smoke Shop

1ST PLACE

Salzer’s
5777 Valentine Road, Ventura
805-639-2160, www.salzers.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Wild Side
608 E. Main St. and 2850 Johnson Dr. F, Ventura
805-652-0882; 805-644-4060; www.smokepipeshops.com/wild-side-ventura/

Puff n Stuff
129 W. Pleasant Valley Road, Oxnard
805-832-4088

Surf Shop

1ST PLACE

Ventura Surf Shop
88 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-1062, shopvss.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Revolution Board Company
2235 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1288; 819 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-667-8822
www.revosurf.com

Anacapa Surf N Sport
1055 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-382-1602

Thrift Shop

1ST PLACE

Goodwill
VENTURA: 2710 E. Thompson Blvd., 805-650-9339; 404 E. Main St., 805-641-1101; 9388 Telephone Road, 805-671-5086
OXNARD: 130 Lombard St., 805-981-0130
gwvsb.org

READER RECOMMENDED

ARC Foundation Thrift Store
265 E. Main St., Ventura
805-485-6690, www.arcfoundationvc.org

Buffalo Exchange
532 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com/location/main-st-ventura/

Tire Store

1ST PLACE

Big Brand Tire
531 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, 805-822-5555; 1313 S. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-7883; 3650 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-650-3290
bigbrandtire.com

READER RECOMMENDED

America’s Tire
4640 Telephone Road, Ventura
805-639-0166, www.americastire.com

5 Day Tire Store
804 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-2712, www.5daytirestore.com

Women’s Clothing

1ST PLACE

Tiki Girl
434 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4800, www.shoptikigirl.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Buffalo Exchange
532 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-6873, www.buffaloexchange.com

Barefoot Boutique
1575 Spinnaker Drive, #106B, Ventura
805-300-6902, barefootboutique.shop