Section Art by Stephanie Torres

Bakery

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Cafe Ficelle
2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444
cafeficelle.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes
1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite D, Thousand Oaks, 805-446-3082
1794 S. Victoria Ave., Suite A, Ventura, 805-918-4560
www.nothingbundtcakes.com

Barbecue

1ST PLACE

Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500
woodranch.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Marshall’s Bodacious BBQ
6353 Ventura Blvd. #18, Ventura
805-650-0650, marshallsbodaciousbbq.com

CJ’s BBQ
480 S. Victoria Ave., #B, Oxnard
805-815-3024, cjsbbq.com

BEST PLACE TO BEAT THE BORING BURGER BLUES | All About the Burgers, 1464 Madera Road, Suite E, Simi Valley, 805-864-9348 www.allabouttheburgers.com www.instagram.com/allabouttheburgers/ The first time I met a friend at All About the Burgers (AATB) I was woefully unprepared for the experience. She directed me to a small corner stripmall between two residential communities in Simi Valley. I had resigned myself to another run-of-the-mill burger, standard fries and a Coke. But I was wrong. The first thing that caught my eye were the natural sodas on tap. That gave me a hint that I was in a unique spot. I chose the lemonade and it had just the right amount of tart, natural ingredients. Then there was the burger menu. Some “craft” burger purveyors offer a few options that, really, are just standard burgers with maybe a “secret sauce,” an extra patty or a special topping. The AATB menu included choices like pineapple, tamari turkey (that includes pickled ginger, by the way), chicken pesto and on and on. AATB creator Cameron Valentino grinds the Angus chuck onsite, and the menu includes turkey burgers, chicken burgers and non-meat options for the vegetarians among us. He adds in his own seasoning to the meat, making his burgers truly one of a kind. He developed his recipes in his backyard serving friends and family over the years. Before jumping into the Creole burger (ground chuck mixed with andouille sausage) I wanted to find out if the baseline burger would hold water. My AATB Original came juicy, and full of flavor. A great tasting, fresh bun held crisp lettuce, tomato and onion. Had I been in the mood for a pint, Valentino makes it easy by suggesting a local craft beer with each of his burgers. And what would a burger be without fries? Not to be outdone by the burger options, the AATB fry menu doesn’t offer the kinds of things you can find at your average burger joint. Avocado mash and papas del diablo are two choices I’m very interested in. On this trip, I chose the roasted garlic parmesan fries. Crisp, flavorful, just the right amount of garlic without overpowering the parmesan . . . in a word, divine. Now my only question is what other excuse can I come up with for a trek out to Simi Valley to try another AATB speciality . . . perhaps a pesto chicken burger with an agave vanilla creme soda. – Kimberly Rivers.

Beer Tap Selection

1ST PLACE

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDED
Institution Ale Company
3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-3777, www.institutionales.com

Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

Bloody Mary

1ST PLACE

Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Breakfast

1ST PLACE

Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd, Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Eggs ‘N’ Things
4020 E. Main St., #B72, Ventura
805-642-3190, www.eggsnthings.net

Pete’s Breakfast House
2055 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1130, www.petesbreakfasthouse.com

Brewery

1ST PLACE

Topa Topa
345 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-798-9079; 4880 Colt St., Ventura, 805-535-4366; 104 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-628-9255
topatopa.beer

READER RECOMMENDED

MadeWest
1744 Donlon St., Ventura; 668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
madewest.com

Institution Ale Company
3841 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-3777, www.institutionales.com

Camarillo Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Twenty 88
2088 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-2088, twenty88.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Waypoint Cafe
325 Durley Ave., Camarillo
805-388-2535, thewaypointcafe.com

Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-388-5556, lurefishhouse.com

Caterer

1ST PLACE

DJ’s California Catering
2784 Johnson Drive, Ventura
805-850-0194, www.djscatering.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Season’s Catering
2646 Palma Drive, Ventura
805-339-9665, www.seasonscateringca.com

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Cheap Eats

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Urbane Cafe
4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
urbanecafe.com

Chinese

1ST PLACE

Peking Inn
330 North Lantana St., #31, Camarillo
805-987-8188, pekinginnrestaurant.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Chester’s
2216 Pickwick Drive, #6410, Camarillo
805-482-6564, www.chestersasia.com

Mandarin House
475 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-5955, mandarin-house-ph.square.site

Coffee Shop

1ST PLACE

Simone’s Coffee and Tea
2848 Cabrillo Drive, Ventura; 7818 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-659-0860
simonescoffee.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Palermo
321 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-3070, www.palermocoffee.com

Cafe Ficelle
2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo, 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444
cafeficelle.com

Deli

1ST PLACE

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Old New York Deli & Bakery
4972 Verdugo Way, Camarillo
805-484-3354, oldnewyork.com

Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com

Dessert

1ST PLACE

Bread Basket
83 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo
805-482-1337, www.breadbasketcake.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Cafe Ficelle
2024 Ventura Blvd., Unit 110, Camarillo, 805-312-7155; 390 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-941-3444
cafeficelle.com

Diner

1ST PLACE

Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

READER RECOMMENDED

Two Trees Restaurant and Taps
7822 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-659-3365, www.twotreesrestaurantandtaps.com

Pete’s Breakfast House
2055 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-1130, www.petesbreakfasthouse.com

Doughnuts

1ST PLACE

Rolling Pin
2153 Las Posas Road, Camarillo
805-482-8711, www.facebook.com/RollingPinCamarillo

READER RECOMMENDED

Missy’s Cupcake Creations
2950 Johnson Drive, #119, Ventura
805-382-4852

K D Village
3855 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-644-6778, k-d-village-donuts.edan.io

Fillmore Restaurant

1ST PLACE

El Pescador
1305 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-9999

READER RECOMMENDED

Yanni’s Best Charbroiled
736 W. Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-1501, www.yannisbest.net

Vallarta
563 Ventura St., Fillmore
805-524-3836

Fine Dining

1ST PLACE

Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

Fish Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Food & Drink Festival

1ST PLACE

Casa Pacifica Angels Wine, Food & Brew Festival
www.casapacifica.org/news/events/annual_wine_food_festival/

READER RECOMMENDED

Tequila and Taco Music Festival
www.tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com

Surf Rodeo
surfrodeo.org

Fries

1ST PLACE

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Social Tap
1105 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8485, socialtapeatery.com

Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500
woodranch.com

Frozen Dessert

1ST PLACE

McConnell’s Fine Ice Cream
3241 E. Main St, Ventura
805-650-6410, www.mcconnells.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Coastal Cone
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #104, Ventura
805-658-2837, www.coastalcone.com

Surf ‘N’ Yogurt
1038 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-643-8808

Greek

1ST PLACE

The Greek Mediterranean Steak and Seafood
1583 Spinnaker Drive, #101, Ventura
805-650-5350, www.thegreekventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Stephen’s Market & Grill
2632 E. Main St., Ventura
805-648-4200, www.stephensmarketandgrill.com

Greek House Cafe

2375 Sycamore Drive #5, Simi Valley
805-955-9899, greekhousecafe.com

Hamburger

1ST PLACE

Blvd Burger
2145 Ventura Blvd., Camarillo
805-389-9200, www.blvdbrgr.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Barrelhouse 101
545 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-643-0906, barrelhouse101.com

Duke’s Griddle ‘N’ Grill
1124 S. Seaward Ave., Ventura
805-667-8411, bitchinburgers.com

Health Food

1ST PLACE

Lassen’s
3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura; 2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi Valley; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
www.lassens.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Farmer and The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Rainbow Bridge
211 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-4017, rainbowbridgeojai.com

Indian

1ST PLACE

Himalaya
720 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, 805-409-1041; 35 W. Main St., #A, Ventura, 805-643-0795
www.himalayacuisine.com

READER RECOMMENDED

The Taj Cafe
574 E. Main St., Ventura
805-652-1521, thetajcafeventura.com

The Curry Leaf
5253 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo
805-482-8880, gotcurryleaf.com

Italian

1ST PLACE

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

READER RECOMMENDED

Dominick’s
477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-483-7933, dominicksoxnard.com

Capriccio
298 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7115, www.capriccio-inc.com

Kid-Friendly

1ST PLACE

Toppers Pizza
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Rincon Brewery
4100 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-676-0020, www.rinconbrewery.com

Busy Bee Cafe
478 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-4864, www.busybee.cafe

Margarita

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Limon Y Sal
598 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3868, limonysalventura.com

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Mexican

1ST PLACE

Yolanda’s
2753 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-2700; 86 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-389-9922; 1601 S. Victoria Ave. (Seabridge), Oxnard, 805-985-1340; 590 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, 805-306-9933
www.yolandasmexicancafe.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Casa De Soria
1961 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-2083, www.casadesoria.com

Taqueria Tepatitlan
362 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-653-0508, taqueriatepatitlan.com

Cuernavaca Taqueria
1801 Ventura Blvd., Oxnard, 805-981-4111; 1117 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-653-8052
www.cuernavaca-taqueria.com

Moorpark Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Carrara’s Pastries
144 Los Angeles Ave., Suite 107B, Moorpark
805-552-4250, carraras.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Wood Ranch
540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-523-7253, woodranch.com

Lucky Fools Pub
75 E. High Street, Moorpark
805-532-1500, www.luckyfoolspub.com

New Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Fatty Vegan
325 Borchard Drive, Ventura
805-340-4966, fatty-vegan805.square.site

READER RECOMMENDED

Frontside Cafe
1070 E. Front St., Ventura
805-628-9566, frontsidecafe.com

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust
394 E. Main St., Ventura
www.bankofitalycocktails.com

Noodle House

1ST PLACE

Kao Ramen By Mama
573 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8393

READER RECOMMENDED

Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

Love Pho Cafe
550 Collection Blvd., Suite 120, Oxnard
805-485-1881

Ojai Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Boccali’s Pizza and Pasta
3277 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Ojai, 805-646-6116; 840 Ventura Ave., Oak View, 805-649-105
boccalis.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ojai Pizza Company
331 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-646-7878, theonlygoodpizza.com

The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Oxnard Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Dominick’s
477 N. Oxnard Blvd., Oxnard
805-483-7933, dominicksoxnard.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Mrs. Olson’s Coffee Hut
2800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-985-9151, mrsolsonscoffeehut.com

Sea Fresh
3550 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard
805-204-0974, www.seafreshci.com

Pizza

1ST PLACE

Topper’s
805-385-4444 or 805-495-4444: 3940 E. Main St., Ventura; 520 Arneill Road, Camarillo; 2701 Peninsula Road, Oxnard; 2100 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 111 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard; 1416 N. Moorpark Road (Conejo Valley Center), Thousand Oaks; 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley
www.topperspizzaplace.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Fluid State
692 E. Main St., Ventura
805-628-3107, www.fluidstatebeer.com

Pizza Man Dan’s
444 E. Santa Clara St., Ventura; 1413 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura; 450 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard; 2390 Las Posas Road, Camarillo; 144 W. Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark
805-658-6666, pizzamandans.com

Place For Craft Cocktails

1ST PLACE

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

VenTiki Lounge and Lanai
701 E. Main St., Ventura
805-667-8887, www.ventikiloungeandlanai.com

Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust
394 E. Main St., Ventura
www.bankofitalycocktails.com

Port Hueneme Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Pho Saigon
826 N. Ventura Road, Port Hueneme
805-240-9334, www.phosaigonporthueneme.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Anaba Sushi
1171 S. Victoria Ave., Port Hueneme
805-382-1230, www.anabasushi.com

Roxsbury Deli
443 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme
805-985-2504, www.roxsburygrill.com

Romantic Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Cafe Fiore
66 S. California St., Ventura
805-653-1266, www.cafefiore.net

READER RECOMMENDED

The Ranch House
102 Besant Road, Ojai
805-646-2360, www.theranchhouse.com

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Sandwich

1ST PLACE

Urbane Cafe
4960 Telephone Road, Ventura, 805-654-1619; 1750 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-485-4200; 29145 Canwood St., unit A-2, Agoura Hills, 818-597-9000; 1855 E. Daily Drive, Camarillo, 482-5747; 50 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-7666; 2091 Madera Road, Simi Valley, 805-577-1000
urbanecafe.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ventura Sandwich Co.
2700 Loma Vista Road, Ventura
805-641-1915, www.venturasandwichcompany.com

Danny’s Deli
3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura
805-289-9200, www.dannysdeli.com

Santa Paula Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Hozy’s Grill
1760 Lemonwood Drive, Santa Paula
805-525-1068, www.hozysgrill.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Rabalais’ Bistro
861 E. Main St., Santa Paula
805-525-2109, rabalaisbistro.com

El Pescador
322 S. Peck Road, Santa Paula
805-525-8846, www.elpescadorrestaurants.com

Seafood Market

1ST PLACE

Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Ocean Pride
2894 Bunsen Ave., Ventura
805-644-4310, oceanprideofventura.com

Fishermen’s Catch
1185 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-985-6200, www.fishermenscatch.com

Seafood Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Andria’s
1449 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-654-0546, www.andriasseafood.com

Brophy Bros.
1559 Spinnaker Drive, Ventura
805-639-0865, www.brophybros.com

Simi Valley Restaurant

1ST PLACE

The Junkyard Cafe
2585 Cochran St., Simi Valley
805-520-5865, www.thejunkyardcafe.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Red’s Barbecue and Grillery
3090 Cochran St., Simi Valley
805-581-9076, redsbbqsimi.com

Greek House Cafe
2375 Sycamore Drive #5, Simi Valley
805-955-9899, greekhousecafe.com

Smoothie

1ST PLACE

Blenders In The Grass
607 E. Main St., Suite B, Ventura, 805-641-0916; 488 S. Mills Road, Ventura, 805-642-4557; 2508 Las Posas Road (Camarillo Village Square), Camarillo, 805-482-4507; 1225 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-985-0380; 1740 E. Gonzales Road, Oxnard, 805-278-1150
www.drinkblenders.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

Specialty Food Store

1ST PLACE

Lassen’s
3471 Saviers Road, Oxnard; 4071 E. Main St., Ventura; 2955 Cochran St., Suite A4, Simi Valley; 2150 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
www.lassens.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Paradise Pantry
222 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-9440, www.paradisepantry.com

Rainbow Bridge
211 E. Matilija St., Ojai
805-646-4017, rainbowbridgeojai.com

Steakhouse

1ST PLACE

Aloha Steakhouse
364 S. California St., Ventura
805-652-1799, www.alohasteakhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Prime
2009 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-652-1055; 29020 Agoura Road, Agoura Hills, 818-292-5111
www.primesteakhouseventura.com

Wood Ranch
1101 Daily Drive, Camarillo, 805-482-1202; 540 New Los Angeles Ave., Moorpark, 805-523-7253; 3449 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-620-4500
woodranch.com

Sushi

1ST PLACE

Sumo
1730 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura, 805-650-1122; 1714 Newbury Road, #C, Newbury Park, 805-499-9977

READER RECOMMENDED

I Love Sushi
5722 Telephone Road, #C-7, Ventura
805-639-4009, www.ilovesushiventura.com

Anaba Sushi
1171 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard
805-382-1230, www.anabasushi.com

Tacos

1ST PLACE

Spencer Makenzie’s
311 Carmen Drive, Camarillo, 805-643-8226; 806 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, 805-643-8226
www.spencermakenzies.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Beach House Tacos
668 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura
805-643-4783, www.beach-house-tacos.com

Snapper Jack’s Taco Shack
4850 Santa Rosa Road, Camarillo, 805-384-0334; 533 Main St., Ventura, 805-648-4555; 5100 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-642-5111; 604 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-494-9777
snapperjackstacoshack.com

Thai

1ST PLACE

Rice By Mama
419 E. Main St., Ventura
805-641-0238

READER RECOMMENDED

Jasmine Thai
1145 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura
805-658-4861, www.jasminethaifusion.com

Sawasdee Thai
2887 Johnson Drive, #A, Ventura
805-642-8879, www.sawasdee-thaicuisine.com

Thousand Oaks Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Tarantula Hill Brewing Co.
244 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-538-1191, tarantulahillbrewingco.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Himalaya
720 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-409-1041, www.himalayacuisine.com

Moqueca
1610 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks
805-230-3585, www.moquecarestaurant.com

Vegan Options

1ST PLACE

Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Fatty Vegan
325 Borchard Drive, Ventura
805-340-4966, fatty-vegan805.square.site

Vegetarian

1ST PLACE

Nature’s Grill
566 E. Main St., Ventura
805-643-7855, www.naturesgrillventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Farmer and The Cook
339 W. El Roblar Drive, Ojai
805-640-9608, www.farmer-and-the-cook.com

Harvest Cafe
175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura
805-667-8386, www.harvestcafeventura.com

Ventura Restaurant

1ST PLACE

Lure Fish House
259 W. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-388-5556; 60 California St., Ventura, 805-567-4400
lurefishhouse.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Cafe Nouveau
1497 E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura
805-648-1422, www.cafenouveau.net

Rumfish Y Vino
34 N. Palm St., Ventura
805-667-9288, www.rumfishyvinoventura.com

Wine Tasting

1ST PLACE

The Cave At Ventura Wine Co.
4435 McGrath St., #301, Ventura
thecaveventura.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

Old Creek Ranch
10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura
805-649-4132, oldcreekranch.com

Winery

1ST PLACE

Topa Mountain
821 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai
805-640-1190, www.topamountainwinery.com

READER RECOMMENDED

Old Creek Ranch
10024 E. Old Creek Rd., Ventura
805-649-4132, oldcreekranch.com

Ojai Vineyard
109 S. Montgomery St., Ojai
805-649-1674, www.ojaivineyard.com

 