by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Last week Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a new policy that will require all school employees of both public and private schools to either receive a COVID-19 vaccination or be regularly tested for the virus.

“With the continuing spread of the highly contagious Delta variant, this is a commonsense step that will help ensure the safety of students and employees as schools reopen for the new year,” said Dr. César Morales, Ventura County Superintendent of Schools. “Most school employees are already vaccinated, and I’m confident others will now follow suit.”

The new policy will require teachers and all school employees to show proof of vaccination or provide COVID-19 test results showing a negative result each week they are working. The policy goes into effect Aug. 12, with full compliance required by Oct. 15, 2021.

Particulars about implementation and enforcement are still being finalized, with district staff and elected school boards along with union representatives determining how the vaccination and testing information will be collected.

Morales said he’s been in communication with Ventura County Public Health “about ways to accommodate the increased need for testing that this policy will require.”

Several districts, including Oak Park, Moorpark Unified, Mupu, Santa Paula Unified, Simi Valley Unified and Ojai Unified have already started the school year. By Aug. 25 all districts will be in session.

The mandate also applies to charter schools.

Oxnard School District has active online portals for staff to report vaccination status or test results as well as a visual dashboard page that includes data on COVID cases. The district has reported one case each day since Aug. 8 through Aug. 12. (1) The dashboard details the areas on campus where the person with confirmed COVID spends time. According to the school’s information, 167 cases in total have been reported by the district, four of which were contracted on school campuses.

As of press deadline, vaccinations or testing are not required for students.

Information on Ventura County public schools, vaccination and testing is online at www.vcoe.org/covid-19.