Pictured: Official outdoor Ventura County Ballot Drop Box located at the Ventura County Government Center.

by Kimberly Rivers

kimberly@vcreporter.com

Just before 7 p.m. on the evening on Monday, Aug. 16, Mark Lunn, Ventura County Registrar of Voters, announced a state declaration that the Sept. 14 election to determine whether Gov. Gavin Newsom is recalled will be a vote-by-mail election due to concerns about the surges in COVID cases being seen across the state, including Ventura County.

This means that all registered voters across the state will be mailed vote-by-mail ballots to the physical addresses where they are registered.

“With the emergence of the Delta variant, I encourage all voters to use the Vote By Mail ballot they receive at home to take advantage of the health and safety measures that voting by mail provides,” said Lunn in a written statement.

Mail-in ballots are already being received by Ventura County registered voters who are signed up to receive vote-by-mail ballots normally.

Voters asked two questions

The election asks for a yes or no response to “Shall Gavin Newsom be recalled (removed) from the office of Governor?” A second question asks voters to cast a vote for one of dozens of candidates on the ballot to replace Newsom in the event that he is recalled and would complete his term.

For the recall to be successful in removing Newsom from office, a majority (51% or more) of voters must answer “Yes” to the question of the recall. But if half (50%) of voters vote “no” he will remain in office.

Ventura County Republicans are actively seeking volunteers to help get out the vote in support of their position in support of the recall, while Ventura County Democrats are canvassing and holding phone banks to convince voters to vote “no” on the recall.

The recall election is costing taxpayers $276 million, according to the California Secretary of State’s office.

Ways to vote

While all voters are receiving a vote-by-mail ballot, voters will still have the option of returning their ballot in person to an official ballot box, or to one of 50 voting locations in the county, including the elections division at the Ventura County Government Center on Victoria Avenue in Ventura.

The state declaration does not prohibit in-person voting; rather, it mandates that all registered voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot. This gives voters two ways to vote: mailing in/dropping off their mail-in-ballot or voting in person.

Voting with vote-by-mail ballot

Voters have three options for returning their vote-by-mail ballot.

First, they can simply complete their ballot, enclose it in the included envelope, sign the envelope and send it through the United States Mail. No postage is required. Ballots must be postmarked by Sept. 14 and received by Sept. 21 to be counted.

Second, vote-by-mail ballots can be returned to any of the 38 official ballot drop boxes located across the county beginning Aug. 16, through 8 p.m. on election day, Sept. 14. These official ballot boxes are white and will be locked, permanently mounted and have the county seal. All of the ballot boxes are ADA accessible, many are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Some are located inside government buildings or other locations with business hours. It’s important to note that registered voters living in Ventura County must return their ballots to locations within Ventura County.

Third, voters can opt to surrender their vote-by-mail ballot at an in-person voting center, and vote in person at any of the voting locations within Ventura County. Voters are not assigned to any specific location. These centers offer ADA compliant touch screen voting machines. All 51 in-person voting locations will be open on the following dates:

Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 12, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 13, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 14, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

In the event that a voter does not have a vote-by-mail ballot to surrender when they wish to vote at an in-person voting location, they will be provided a provisional ballot.

Not too late to register

Eligible voters have until Aug. 30 to register online to vote at registertovote.ca.gov. As of Aug. 31, those wishing to register to vote can do so in person, through and during election day, at the Ventura County Elections Division or at a voting center.

Track your vote

After you’ve returned your ballot or cast your vote, you can track and confirm your ballot has been received and counted at www.wheresmyballot.sos.ca.gov.

Ventura County Elections information is online at: www.venturavote.org or by calling: 805-654-2664.

Official Ventura County ballot box locations

CAMARILLO

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Camarillo City Hall, 601 Carmen Dr., #6034 Camarillo Sheriff’s Department, 3701 Las Posas Road



7 a.m. – 7 p.m, 7 days a week

Residence Inn by Marriott, 2912 Petit St.



7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week

VC Fire Station #52, 5353 Santa Rosa Road



FILLMORE

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Fillmore Library, 502 Second St.



MOORPARK

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Moorpark City Hall, 799 Moorpark Ave.



7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week

VC Fire Station #40, 4185 Cedar Springs St.



NEWBURY PARK

7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week

VC Fire Station #32, 830 S. Reino Road VC Fire Station #35, 751 Mitchell Road



OAK PARK

Mon.-Tues., 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Wed.-Thurs., 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sat-Sun, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oak Park Library, 899 N. Kanan Road



OAK VIEW

7 a.m. – 8 p.m., 7 days a week

VC Fire Station #23, 15 Kunkle St.



OJAI

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Ojai City Hall, 401 S. Ventura St.



OXNARD

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Oxnard College, 4000 S. Rose Ave. Oxnard Public Library 251 S. A St.



Everyday, 6 a.m. – 6 p.m.

River Ridge Golf Club, 2401 W. Vineyard Ave.



Everyday, 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Harbor Mart, 2810 Harbor Blvd., Ste. B3



M-Th, 1-6 p.m. | Sat. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Albert H. Soliz Library, 2820 Jourdan St.



M-F, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Oxnard Union High School District, 1800 Solar Dr.



M-W, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. | Th-F, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. | Sat. 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

VC Credit Union – Riverpark at the Collection, 691 Town Center Dr.



PORT HUENEME

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Port Hueneme City Hall, 250 North Ventura Road



SANTA PAULA

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Santa Paula City Hall, 970 E. Ventura St.



SIMI VALLEY

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Simi Valley Library, 2969 Tapo Canyon Road



Everyday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

VC Fire Station #41, 1910 Church St. VC Fire Station #43, 5874 E. Los Angeles Ave. VC Fire Station #45, 790 Pacific Ave. VC Fire Station #47, 2901 Erringer Road



Everyday, 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Dr.



THOUSAND OAKS

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Best Western Plus Thousand Oaks Inn, 75 W. Thousand Oaks Blvd. Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd.



Everyday, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m.

VC Fire Station #37, 2010 Upper Ranch Road



Everyday, 7 a.m. – 10 p.m.

California Lutheran University, Gilbert Sports and Fitness Center, 130 Overton Court



VENTURA

24 hours a day, 7 days a week

Ventura County Government Center, Hall of Administration, drive up and walk up, 800 S. Victoria Ave. Ventura County Government Center, Hall of Justice, 800 S. Victoria Ave., San Buenaventura City Hall, rear parking lot, 501 Poli St.



M-Th, 12-6 p.m. | Sat, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Avenue Branch Library, 606 N. Ventura Road



M-Th, 9 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | F, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Martin, Ketterling and Associates, 2299 E. Main St., #8



M-Th, 1 – 6 p.m. | Sat. 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Saticoy Branch Library, 1292 W. Los Angeles Ave.



All ballot drop boxes are ADA accessible. Many of the 24/7 boxes are outdoors. Locations subject to change. All official ballot boxes are white, locked and include the county logo. https://recorder.countyofventura.org/ballot-drop-off-locations/